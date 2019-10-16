Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 16, 2019

The Washington Nationals have their first National League pennant after erupting for seven runs in the first inning to complete a four-game sweep of St. Louis, 7-4. Trea Turner led off the game with a hit, scored the first run and capped the Nats' outburst with a two-run single. The Cardinals managed just six runs and 16 hits the entire series, allowing a Washington team advance to a World Series for the first time since the 1933 Senators.
Gerrit Cole worked seven shutout innings and the Houston Astros took a two-games-to-one lead in the American League Championship Series with a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees. Cole struck out seven and allowed four hits while improving to 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in three starts this postseason. Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick belted solo homers to back Cole, who is 19-0 in 25 starts since a May 22 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Ty-Shon Alexander of the Creighton men’s basketball team was announced yesterday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as one of 20 members on the watch list for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. Alexander led Creighton with 15.7 points per game, 41 steals and 97 three-pointers en route to Honorable Mention All-BIG EAST status a year ago. Last Thursday, he was named Preseason First Team All-BIG EAST. The winner of the 2020 Jerry West Award will be announced on April 10, 2020.
The Girls State Golf Championships wrapped up yesterday. In the Class ‘A’ event at Norfolk Country Club, Lincoln Southwest is the champion with a two-day 665. They won by 15 strokes. Omaha Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna carded a 152 and won by eight strokes. Norfolk’s Kyle Blume shot a 185. In the Class ‘B’ Championship at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Scottsbluff is the champion after a two-day 677. They won by 14 strokes. Aurora’s Danica Badura shot a 145 and won by 14 strokes. In the Class ‘C’ Championship at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte, Lincoln Lutheran is the champion after a two-day 765. They won by six strokes. Norfolk Catholic & Battle Creek tied for sixth place at 782, West Point-Beemer finished at 793, Columbus Scotus carded an 813, Hartington Cedar Catholic shot 820, and Oakland/Craig put up an 866. Cozad’s Lynzi Becker is the medalist after shooting a 156. Abby Brodersen of Boone Central/Newman Grove is the runner-up at 160, West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper carded a 170 to finish fifth, Pierce’ Sydney Erickson got sixth place at 172, Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier finished twelfth at 177, and Columbus Scotus’ MaKenzie Enderlin was 14th with a 180. Also for Norfolk Catholic, Hanna Neesen finished at 199, Carly Thramer & Kalee Gilsdorf shot 203, and Kalea Fisher ended at 246. Northeast Nebraska was represented with 38 golfers throughout all three classes.
The Norfolk High softball team’s season came to an end with a 23-14 mark after falling to Grand Island last Saturday in the A-4 District Tournament 8-5 at Gretna. The Lady Panthers had lost to Grand Island the previous Wednesday before staying alive for the time being with elimination game wins over Lincoln High and Lincoln Pius X. This season, the Lady Panthers beat Grand Island three times, Lincoln Southeast twice, Malcolm, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast twice, Fremont, South Sioux City, Columbus twice, Kearney twice, Lincoln High three times, Lincoln East twice, and Lincoln Pius X three times. Norfolk’s 23 wins is the most since the 2006 season when they finished 24-17.
The fourth ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-2’ Wynot volleyball team is 17-3 on the season after a 3-2 week. They beat Emerson/Hubbard and Walthill in a triangular last Tuesday and then went 1-2 at the Wisner/Pilger Tournament last Saturday. They topped Clarkson/Leigh and lost to Neligh/Oakdale and Douglas County West. This season, the Lady Blue Devils have earned wins over Osmond, Boyd County, Crofton, Hartington/Newcastle twice, Winside, Viborg/Hurley-South Dakota, Bloomfield, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Wakefield-Allen, Ponca, Emerson/Hubbard twice, Homer, Randolph, Walthill, and Clarkson/Leigh. Wynot’s remaining docket includes a road match at 6-15 Wausa on Thursday and then compete in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament starting on Saturday.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, the Northeast Hawks host Southwestern Community College of Iowa at 7:00 and Nebraska entertains Purdue at 8:00. Also, the State Softball Tournament gets underway in Hastings. Regarding area teams, Wayne faces Hastings in the Class ‘B’ bracket at 9:00 AM and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic takes on Auburn in the Class ‘C’ bracket at 11:30.
Local Scores: Nfk High 25-25-25 Lincoln High 20-20-21 (VB); NC 25-26-25 Bishop Neumann 14-24-14 (VB); LHNE 25-23-25-17-15 Columbus Lakeview 22-25-13-25-11 (VB); (11) WSC 21-22-25-25-15 SW Minnesota St. 25-25-21-14-10 (VB); Denver 19-28-24-25-15 Nebraska-Omaha 25-26-26-19-10 (VB).
AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Houston 4 N-Y Yankees 1
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Washington 7 St. Louis 4
---
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Final Boston 118 Cleveland 95
Final Minnesota 119 Indiana 111
Final Philadelphia 106 Detroit 86
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 3 Montreal 1
Final Toronto 4 Minnesota 2
Final Arizona 4 Winnipeg 2
Final Calgary 3 Philadelphia 1
Final Vancouver 5 Detroit 1
Final Nashville 5 Vegas 2
Final Carolina 2 Los Angeles 0