Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 23, 2019

The Washington Nationals have opened the World Series by stealing home-field advantage from the Houston Astros. Juan Soto drove in three runs and Max Scherzer provided a gritty effort on the mound as the Nationals held off the Astros, 5-4. Soto delivered a solo homer and a two-run double while the Nats were turning a 2-0 deficit into a 5-2 lead against Gerrit Cole. Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner, needed 112 pitches to get through five innings, striking out seven and allowing five hits and three walks. Cole suffered his first loss in 26 starts since May 22 against the Chicago White Sox. He entered the game 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in the postseason before surrendering eight hits over seven innings. Game Two is tonight in Houston. The Astros look to Justin Verlander to help them tie up the series. Stephen Strasburg will pitch for the Nats.
The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers have opened the NBA season with victories. Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 34 points and Pascal Siakam added 34 points with 18 rebounds in the Raptors' 130-122 overtime win against New Orleans. Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 30 points on 10 of 19 shooting in his Clippers debut to lead a 112-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Danny Green led the Lakers with 28 points, Anthony Davis added 25 and LeBron James contributed 18 with nine rebounds and eight assists.
The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is 18-15 on the season after a 4-1 week. Last Wednesday they beat Southwestern of Iowa 3-0 and then went 3-1 at the Lincoln Land Community College Tournament in Springfield, Illinois last Friday & Saturday. The Hawks swept Moraine Valley Community College of Illinois and Lincoln Land of Illinois 3-0 on Friday before sweeping Waubonsee of Illinois 3-0 on Saturday and then falling to top ranked in Division II Parkland College of Illinois 3-0. This season, Northeast has beaten Cloud County of Kansas, Central of Columbus twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, Williston State of North Dakota, Iowa Lakes, Southeastern of Iowa, Ellsworth of Iowa, Neosho of Kansas, Waubonsee of Illinois twice, Kirkwood of Iowa, Hawkeye of Iowa, Bismarck State of North Dakota, Kansas City-Kansas, Southwestern of Iowa, Moraine Valley of Illinois, and Lincoln Land of Illinois. The Hawks return to action this week when they host twelfth ranked in Division II 29-5 Iowa Central Community College tonight at 7:00.
Local Schedule: Iowa Central CC at NECC (VB-7:00); DePaul at Creighton (M. Socc.-7:00).
Thursday Night: The Osmond football team visits Riverside at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Lincoln SE 25-25-18-25 Nfk High 10-14-25-19; Nfk High 29-25-25 Fremont 27-21-19 (HAC VB Tourn.); LHNE 25-22-25-28 Stanton 16-25-20-26 (VB); Creighton 85 Concordia 83 (2 OT) (Exhibition WBB).
Mid State Conference Tourn. VB Scores: Battle Creek 25-25-22-28 NC 21-18-25-26; Wayne 25-25-17-25 Hartington CC 21-16-25-18; O’Neill 3 Pierce 1; West Point GACC 3 Boone Central/Newman Grove 0.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Final Washington 5 Houston 4
---
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final OT Toronto 130 New Orleans 122
Final L.A. Clippers 112 L.A. Lakers 102
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Boston 4 Toronto 2
Final OT Buffalo 4 San Jose 3
Final Florida 4 Pittsburgh 2
Final OT Arizona 3 N-Y Rangers 2
Final Vancouver 5 Detroit 2
Final Minnesota 3 Edmonton 0
Final Nashville 6 Anaheim 1
Final Los Angeles 3 Winnipeg 2
Final SO Vegas 2 Chicago 1
Final Washington 5 Calgary 3