Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The Washington Nationals have forced a Game Seven in the World Series by getting strong performances from Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg in a 7-2 win over the Astros in Houston. Rendon was 3-5 with a two-run homer and a two-run double to support Strasburg, who is 5-0 this postseason after limiting the Astros to two runs and seven hits while striking out seven over 8 1/3 innings. Strasburg blanked Houston after Alex Bregman hit a solo homer in the bottom of the first. Max Scherzer will be the Washington’s starter tonight against Houston, while the Astros counter with Zack Greinke. The 35-year-old Scherzer missed his scheduled start in Game Five because of an irritated nerve near his neck. Scherzer had a cortisone shot in his neck Sunday and threw in the outfield before Game Six.
Anthony Davis set a franchise record by nailing 26 free throws while scoring 40 points and grabbing 20 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-91 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies. It was his first 40-20 game since 2016 and the first by a Laker since Shaquille O'Neal in 2003. LeBron James added 23 points for LA, who actually trailed 65-59 in the third quarter before ripping off a 27-2 run.
Nebraska heads to Purdue this weekend off losses in three of its last four games. The Cornhuskers have underachieved in a season in which they were a popular pick to win the Big Ten West. They are 4-4 and well behind Minnesota in the division race. Tension is palpable inside and outside the program. Coach Scott Frost has ripped his players inside and outside the locker room. A handful of new players have called out older players. A faction of the fan base is growing impatient. However at yesterday’s news conference, quarterback Adrian Martinez said that he expects to return from his knee injury for Saturday’s 11:00 game at Purdue.
Coming off a 41-win season in 2019, that saw the Creighton baseball team reach the NCAA Regional Final and eliminate the 2018 CWS champion Oregon State Beavers, the Bluejays released their 2020 schedule yesterday. They will play 28 games at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha and have seven games against 2019 NCAA Tournament teams in Nebraska-Omaha, Nebraska and Central Connecticut State. Creighton opens the 2020 season with ten consecutive road contests, beginning with a series at Seattle University Feb. 14-16. The Bluejays open the 2020 home season on March 7 with a split doubleheader against Portland and Nebraska-Omaha. Once the regular season comes to a close, CU plans to defend its BIG EAST Tournament Title back in Mason, Ohio from May 21-24.
The Heartland Athletic Conference (HAC) has announced that Columbus High has been added to the conference and the HAC will be a twelve-team conference starting in the fall of 2020. The conference’s current members are Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk and Lincoln Pius X high schools, along with all six high schools in Lincoln Public Schools: Lincoln High, East, North Star, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest. The last time the conference expanded was in 2017 with the addition of Norfolk, Lincoln Pius X, and Kearney. Columbus will leave the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference at the end of the school year.
Local Schedule: NECC at Des Moines Area CC at Boone, IA (VB-6:30).
Thursday Night: The Humphrey St. Francis football team hosts Elgin Public/Pope John in the opening round of the Class ‘D-2’ Playoffs at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com. Also, Howells/Dodge entertains Homer in a ‘D-1’ contest at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: Lincoln SE 25-20-16-25-15 Nfk High 20-25-25-21-13 (A-3 VB Dist. Semifinal); LHNE 25-25-25 Stanton 19-13-19 (C-2-5 VB Sub-Dist. Final); Nebraska-Omaha 25-25-25 Oral Roberts 14-15-16 (VB).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Final Washington 7 Houston 2
---
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Miami 112 Atlanta 97
Final Dallas 109 Denver 106
Final L.A. Lakers 120 Memphis 91
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Boston 5 San Jose 1
Final Carolina 2 Calgary 1
Final Pittsburgh 7 Philadelphia 1
Final OT Washington 4 Toronto 3
Final Detroit 3 Edmonton 1
Final N-Y Rangers 4 Tampa Bay 1
Final Nashville 3 Chicago 0
Final Dallas 6 Minnesota 3
Final Anaheim 7 Winnipeg 4
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Seattle 3 Los Angeles FC 1