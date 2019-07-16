Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez earned his second watch list recognition of the week, as he was named to the 2019 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List yesterday. Martinez, who is one of only six sophomores on the 30-member list, is one of three Big Ten quarterbacks from the Big Ten on the O’Brien Watch List, joining Michigan’s Shea Patterson and Iowa’s Nate Stanley. Martinez returns to pilot the Husker attack after a record-breaking freshman year in 2018. The 6’2, 220-pounder will look to join 2001 O’Brien Award winner Eric Crouch on the list of all-time winners. The winner will be unveiled Dec. 12, during the Home Depot College Football Awards. Martinez was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday, as many of the college football awards watch lists will be announced over the next two weeks.
University of Nebraska senior linebacker Mohamed Barry was honored yesterday, as he was chosen to the initial Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list. Barry, a 6’1, 230-pound linebacker, returns to anchor the Huskers’ defense after an outstanding junior campaign. The Georgia native led the Huskers and ranked second in the Big Ten with 112 tackles, including 55 solo tackles, and added eleven tackles for loss and two sacks from his inside linebacker position. Barry’s 112 tackles were the most by a Husker since NFL All-Pro Lavonte David totaled 133 stops in 2011. Barry is currently working on his master’s degree after graduating with a degree in ethnic studies in May. The 2019 Lott IMPACT Watch List includes 42 candidates, and Barry was one of just 18 linebackers on the initial list. Barry, who is bidding to become NU’s first Lott IMPACT Trophy winner, is one of ten Big Ten players on the initial watch list.
Three-time second-team Nebraska track and field All-American Angela Mercurio has been selected as a Big Ten Conference nominee for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Mercurio is among 148 candidates across all three NCAA divisions nominated for this year’s honor, which has been presented annually since 1991 and recognizes the nation’s top senior female student-athlete who has excelled in the award’s four pillars of academics, athletics, service and leadership. Nebraska volleyball standout Billie Winsett-Fletcher is the only student from a current Big Ten school to have been chosen as NCAA Woman of the Year, receiving the award in 1996. Mercurio was a four-year letterwinner on the Nebraska track and field team and was a three-time second-team All-American in the triple jump. She also earned the conference title in the event at the 2019 Big Ten Indoor Championships before going on to place ninth in the triple jump at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships. The winner will be announced at a ceremony on Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.
Annika Evans has decommited from Colorado State volleyball to play for Nebraska. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Waverly senior-to-be recently accepted an offer to join the Huskers as a walk-on for the 2020 season. Evans committed to Colorado State last November. But at Colorado State she would also begin her career as a walk-on, with a chance to earn a scholarship for her final two years. Nebraska has only a few setters on the roster. As of now, Evans would be behind Nicklin Hames and Nicole Drewnick at the position when she joins the program. And Nebraska has another scholarship setter recruit coming in the 2021 class, Kennedi Orr from Minnesota. But Nebraska probably looks at Evans as a player who could also play as a defensive specialist or serving sub. Right now the Huskers’ 2020 recruiting class will only have in-state players. The other player in the class is Kalynn Meyer from Superior.
History will be made today at the 96th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship, as junior golfers Lauren Thiele of Wahoo and Kate Strickland of Lincoln advanced to the final after wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals yesterday at Fremont Golf Club. Thiele could be the first player to ever win the Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship and the Nebraska Girls’ Match Play Championship in the same year. She won the 57th Nebraska Girls’ Match Play last month and has a chance to do something no other player has accomplished since the junior championship began in 1963. With Thiele and Strickland advancing to the final, there will also be just the fourth junior champion in the 96-year history of the championship. Thiele could also join her sister, Hannah, as a champion for the second time this summer. In the Founders’ Flight of the Gross Division, Omaha’s Jalea Culliver is set to take on Omaha’s Katie Ruge in the final. In the Senior Gross Division, former Husker women’s golf coach Robin Krapfl of Lincoln will face Debbie Wilbeck of Omaha in the final. Krapfl won in 19 holes over Anne Robertson of Columbus. There are also three flights competing in the Net Division, with Patty Meister of Fremont taking on Shelly Miratsky of Bellevue squaring up in the First Flight final. Omaha’s Gay Gross-Rhode and Bev Guzinski of Tekamah will play in the Second Flight final, while Kearney’s Amy Bear and Kathy Garrelts will match up in the Third Flight final.
Local Schedule: New Orleans at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 9 New Orleans 8 (Bsbl).
Juniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard
B-3 Tournament at Valley
Omaha Roncalli doubled up Wayne in the championship game 8-4
B-5 Tournament at Central City
Columbus Lakeview clipped Central City Cornerstone 4-3 to force an if necessary game
Central City Cornerstone bested Columbus Lakeview 7-2 in the championship game
C-1 Tournament Championship at Pierce
Pierce defeated Crofton 7-1
C-2 Tournament Championship at Scribner
Tekemah/Herman routed Hooper/Scribner 11-3
