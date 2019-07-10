Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Joey Gallo belted a solo homer and American League pitchers combined to strike out 16 batters in a 4-3 victory over the National League in the All-Star Game last night at Cleveland. Game MVP Shane Bieber struck out the side in the fifth before Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman each recorded three strikeouts in their one inning of work. The American League has won the last seven midsummer classics and leads the overall series, 45-43 with two ties.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle has been placed on paid administrative leave by the university pending the completion of an unspecified review. Multiple sources have told The World-Herald that student-athletes have had meetings to share their concerns with athletic department and other university officials since the end of the 2019 season. In her 27-year career as the Huskers’ head softball coach, Revelle has posted a record of 989-568, a .635 winning percentage. Four times, most recently in 2014, she has been named conference coach of the year. In 2010 Revelle was inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame. But while Nebraska made 20 appearances in the NCAA tournament in a 22-year span between 1995 and 2016, the program has fallen on hard times and has missed the past three NCAA tournaments.
One of the most accurate kickers in college football history, Alex Henery, and three-time national champion linebacker Jay Foreman headline a class of five players, including four Huskers, and one state college coach to be inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in September. Henery, a four-year starter for Nebraska from 2007 to 2010, hit on an NCAA-record 88.9 percent (68-76) of his field goal attempts during his career. Foreman, who was a Butkus Award semifinalist as a senior at Nebraska in 1998, was a major contributor on Nebraska’s 1997 national championship team. A pair of All-Big Eight offensive linemen from the 1970s and 1980s join Foreman and Henery with a call to the hall. Mark Behning, a three-year contributor at offensive tackle on some of the most prolific offenses in Nebraska history in 1982, 1983 and 1984, earned Hall of Fame induction with his All-Big Eight honors as a senior in 1984. Greg Jorgensen, a starting offensive guard for Coach Tom Osborne’s early Nebraska teams in 1975, 1976 and 1977, was a second-team All-American in 1977 and a two-time All-Big Eight choice. The four former Huskers will be joined in their inductions into the Hall of Fame by University of Nebraska at Kearney wide receiver Richie Ross. Also inducted will be former Chadron State coach and athletic director Brad Smith, Tom and Patty Hastings of Omaha with its Clarence E. Swanson Meritorious Service Award, while long-time Nebraska Athletic Department administrators Butch Hug and Shot Kleen will be honored with Lyell Bremser Special Merit Awards. The class will be introduced prior to Nebraska’s football game with Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team will spend Thanksgiving in Las Vegas while competing in the 2019 South Point Shootout, Nov. 29-30. The Huskers’ second trip to the South Point Shootout under Coach Amy Williams will include a marquee match-up against USC on Nov. 29, at 7:45. They will wrap up its two-game visit to Las Vegas by battling Sacred Heart on Nov. 30. Nebraska returns all but one player from its 2019-20 roster, including four freshmen who combined for 893 points last season.
Former Wayne State baseball All-American Dustin Jones was inducted into the Northern Sun Conference Hall of Fame last night during a banquet to kickoff the league's 20th annual Summer Kickoff event in Lakeville, Minnesota. Jones was one of four standout athletes to be inducted in the 2019 NSIC Hall of Fame Class. Jones becomes the sixth individual from Wayne State College to be inducted into the NSIC Hall of Fame, joining volleyball player Emily (Schroeder) Jones in 2018, retired baseball coach John Manganaro (2016), softball/soccer standout Sarah (Herrick) Wagenfuhr (2015), baseball pitcher Brady Borner (2012) and the late Pete Chapman (athletic director) in 2006. Jones was a standout center fielder for Wayne State College from 2004-07. He helped WSC win four NSIC regular season titles, three NSIC Tournament titles and played in the NCAA Tournament all four years, including a regional championship game appearance in 2004. Jones was a First Team All-NSIC selection as a junior and senior and honorable mention as a freshman and sophomore. He was named to the NSIC All-Tournament Team three times and was MVP of the 2005 tournament as a sophomore.
The 111th Nebraska Amateur Championship continued yesterday at The Country Club of Lincoln, and three players are tied for the 36-hole lead. Tanner Owen, a Husker golfer, shot the low round of the day to get into the three-way tie for the lead at 138 (-6), along with Norfolk’s Luke Kluver and Fordyce’s Matthew Schaefer. Schaefer shot a 68 and Kluver carded a 70 yesterday. Six other players are within five strokes of the lead. Other golfers making the cut amongst the top 54 golfers are Atkinson’s Mason Hale’s two-day 152 after yesterday’s 76, Plainview’s Tucker Knaak’s 152 after yesterday’s 74, and Norfolk’s Kellen Rossman’s two-day 153 after yesterday’s 79. Not making the cut were Columbus’ Sam Morse (160); Norfolk’s Jake Kluver (161); and Columbus’ Bryce VunCannon (170). The third round is in progress, with the leaders set to start around noon.
106 KIX has released its upcoming 2019 high school football broadcast schedule. Norfolk High will be covered in games with Columbus, Omaha South, Bellevue West, & Omaha Benson. Norfolk Catholic will be featured in matchups with David City Aquinas, St. Paul, & Battle Creek. Lutheran High Northeast will be covered in contests with Wakefield, Howells/Dodge, & Madison. 106 KIX will follow Norfolk Catholic’s playoff run. 97.5 KEXL will focus on games with area schools and will be announced in the coming weeks.
Local Scores: Nfk Seniors 4-1 Omaha South Pace Post 2-3 (Bsbl DH).
