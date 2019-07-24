Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Aaron Hicks made a game-saving catch in center field for the final out in the tenth inning, Didi Gregorius had five hits and seven RBIs, and the New York Yankees outslugged the Minnesota Twins 14-12 in a game that featured five lead changes or ties in the final three innings. Gleyber Torres scored Gregorius with an RBI single in the top of the tenth and New York tacked on another run on a wild pitch by Kohl Stewart. Hicks ended the game with a diving catch to leave the bases loaded.
Trea Turner hit his second career cycle, Stephen Strasburg earned his major league-leading 13th win and the Washington Nationals routed the Colorado Rockies 11-1. Turner led off the first inning with a homer, singled in the second and tripled leading off the fifth. After grounding into a double play in the sixth, he doubled home a run during Washington's eight-run seventh. It was the fourth cycle for the Nationals since relocating to Washington in 2005.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska freshman defensive back Myles Farmer was cited Monday night for possessing a small amount of marijuana, according to UNL police. University police, responding after the smell of marijuana was reported coming from Farmer's room at the University Suites dorms, cited Farmer, 18, with possessing less than an ounce of marijuana shortly after 11:30. Farmer is the fourth-known player to be cited this offseason for a marijuana-related offense. Senior Jeremiah Stovall and freshman Wan’Dale Robinson have each also been cited for possession, and sophomore Maurice Washington was cited for paraphernalia possession. Farmer, an Atlanta native, is one of four freshman defensive backs and a player the Husker coaching staff has already raved about.
The 2018-19 Creighton volleyball team has been honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association as a recipient of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award. This is Creighton's 13th award in the last 16 seasons and 15th overall. The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors teams that displayed excellence in the classroom by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA. There were 189 Division I schools that qualified for the honor in 2018-19, including all ten teams in the BIG EAST Conference. The Bluejay volleyball team had a GPA of 3.542 last fall and a 3.427 this spring, and owns a 3.512 cumulative GPA. Creighton returns nine letterwinners and three starters from last season's team that went 29-5 and was the nine seed in the NCAA Tournament after winning the BIG EAST Conference regular-season and tournament titles for a fifth consecutive season.
For the 17th consecutive year, the Wayne State College volleyball team was awarded the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award. In 2018-19, the Wildcat volleyball program posted an impressive cumulative team grade point average of 3.87. Wayne State has the longest current streak in NCAA Division II (17 years) of consecutive years receiving the academic honor. Wayne State ended the 2018 season with a record of 22-9 overall and sixth in the NSIC with a 13-7 league record. It was the 14th time in the last 15 years that Wildcat volleyball has posted a 20-win season.
The Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Match was held last night at Lincoln North Star High School. The ‘Red’ clipped the ‘Blue’ in five sets by scores of 26-28, 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9. The ‘Red’ team was represented by Humphrey’s Taya Beller and Stanton’s Bree Burtwistle while Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Maddie Wieseler played for the ‘Blue’. Bellar had eight kills while Wieseler had four. Burtwistle recorded three set assists and a kill. The Softball All-Star Games will be held this evening at Lincoln’s Bowlin Stadium at 5:00. Competing for the ‘Red’ team will be Wayne’s Annie Kniesche while teammate Sidney Biggerstaff will play for the ‘Blue’.
It was an ideal day yesterday at Beatrice Country Club for the first round of the three-day 52nd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship, and Reed Malleck of York shot the lowest opening round in seven years to leap into the lead. Malleck made six birdies and one bogey during his round of 67 (-5), which was the lowest round since Mitchell Klooz of Laurel shot the same score at Norfolk Country Club in 2012. Lincoln’s Josh Bartels is just one stroke back after a round of 68 (-4), the only other round under par. Norfolk’s Jake Kluver is tied for fourth place at 74. Columbus’ Bryce VunCannon, Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes, & Norfolk’s John Canham shot 80; Columbus’ Shane Hess & Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer carded an 81; Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes & Oakland’s Ian Lundquist put up an 82; Plainview’s Jake Lingenfelter shot an 85; Wisner’s Rockney Peck carded an 86; Columbus’ Seth VunCannon put up an 88; and Wayne’s Tanner Walling shot an 89. The second round is in progress.
97.5 KEXL has released its upcoming 2019 high school football broadcast schedule. Battle Creek will be covered in games with Shelby/Rising City and Hartington Cedar Catholic along with a contest versus Norfolk Catholic on 106 KIX. Pierce will be featured in matchups with Ord and Wayne. Osmond will be covered in games with Laurel/Concord/Coleridge and Riverside. Stanton will have contests showcased against Tekemah/Herman and Crofton. A game featuring Creighton at North Central will also be covered. 106 KIX’s schedule was released a couple of weeks ago and will focus on City of Norfolk teams.
Local Schedule: Omaha Storm Chasers at Round Rock, TX (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 9 Round Rock, TX 2 (Bsbl).
Seniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard
C-1 Tournament Championship Game at Hartington
Ponca routed Hartington 11-1 to force a second championship game which Hartington won 1-0.
C-2 Tournament Championship at Wisner
Pender blanked Hooper/Scribner 5-0
C-6 Tournament Championship at Ravenna
Twin River beat Ravenna 8-5
Class ‘C’ Junior State Tournament at Plymouth
Louisville/Weeping Water shutout Shelton/Gibbon 6-0
Tekemah/Herman eliminated Pierce 8-0
Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley routed Syracuse 8-0
At the Class ‘C’ State Juniors Tournament at Plymouth, Syracuse tangles with Tekemah/Herman in a 5:00 elimination game and Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley meets Louisville/Weeping Water at 8:00.
INTERLEAGUE
Final Philadelphia 3 Detroit 2, 15 Innings
Final Kansas City 5 Atlanta 4
Final Miami 5 Chi White Sox 1
Final Baltimore 7 Arizona 2
Final L-A Angels 5 L-A Dodgers 4
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Toronto 2 Cleveland 1, 10 Innings
Final Boston 5 Tampa Bay 4
Final Oakland 4 Houston 3, 11 Innings
Final N-Y Yankees 14 Minnesota 12, 10 Innings
Final Texas 7 Seattle 2
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3
Final Washington 11 Colorado 1
Final N-Y Mets 5 San Diego 2
Final Cincinnati 14 Milwaukee 6
Final San Francisco 5 Chi Cubs 4, 13 Innings
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final L.A. Sparks 78 Atlanta 66
Final Phoenix 95 Indiana 77
Final Las Vegas 79 Seattle 62