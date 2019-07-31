Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 31, 2019

The Cleveland Indians pulled off a major trade for a couple of hitters after getting shut out by Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros. Cleveland has agreed to trade pitcher Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati as part of a three-team deal that includes San Diego. The Indians would get slugger Yasiel Puig and left-hander Scott Moss from the Reds and would receive outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infielder Victor Nova from the Padres. San Diego would get minor league outfielder Taylor Trammell from the Reds. Puig ended his short stint in Cincinnati with a bang when he was involved in a benches-clearing brawl in the ninth inning last night with Pittsburgh and was among seven ejected as a result.
The BIG EAST announced Creighton volleyball’s Taryn Kloth and Marquette basketball's Allazia Blockton as the conference nominees for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers. Kloth finished her undergraduate degree in finance services and her playing career at Creighton in December 2018. During her time with the Bluejays, Kloth has been a part of four BIG EAST regular season and four BIG EAST tournament championships, including an NCAA Elite Eight run in 2016. A regular in the rotation since her freshman year, she was named to the All-BIG EAST First Team twice (2016, 2018), unanimously in 2018. The 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named at the annual award ceremony Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the Detroit Lions have released Brandon Reilly. The former Husker was signed by Detroit in June, his third NFL team. He started his professional career with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and, in January, spent a short time on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. Reilly was activated to Buffalo's active roster in 2017, but he never appeared in an NFL game. At Nebraska, Reilly caught 70 passes for 1,275 yards and six touchdowns from 2013-2016.
Iowa officials have approved a final set of rules for the state's new law allowing sports betting, which is set to go live at noon on Aug. 15 in Des Moines. Council Bluffs casinos are expected to go live on August 23. The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved the new rules today to legally bet on professional, collegiate and international sporting events. The new law also legalizes fantasy sports contests and internet fantasy sports betting, but delays betting based on college sporting event statistics until next May. The new law excludes betting on some events, like in-state college team players. While it allows betting on-site or through a mobile app, players must first travel to a casino to prove their age and identity and set up an account with that casino. Mobile apps also will only be operable within state borders. So, for example, residents of Nebraska would have to cross state lines each time they wished to place a bet on their phones.
Omaha’s Kaitlyn Hanna put together a stellar round and holds the 18-hole lead for the second straight year, following yesterday’s first round of the 19th Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club. Hanna, the 2018 NSAA Class ‘A’ Co-champion, played consistent all day, only putting two bogeys on the card throughout the entire round. She finished yesterday at 72 (E) and has a five stroke lead on Aurora’s Danica Badura and Omaha’s Jalea Culliver. Snyder’s Livia Hunke shot 91 and West Point’s Brook Diekemper carded a 92. The final round begins at 8:00 AM today, with the final group of Hanna, Badura, and Culliver set to tee off at 9:30.
Local Schedule: Pender vs. Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus at Syracuse (Class ‘C’ Seniors State Bsbl Tourn. Championship-5:00); Omaha Storm Chasers at Tacoma (Bsbl-9:05).
Local Scores: Pender 3 Bruning/Davenport/Shickley 0 (Class ‘C’ Seniors State Bsbl Tourn.); Tacoma 3 Omaha Storm Chasers 2 (10 Inn.) (Bsbl).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Baltimore 8 San Diego 5
Final Arizona 4 N-Y Yankees 2
Final Minnesota 2 Miami 1
Final N-Y Mets 5 Chi White Sox 2, 11 Innings
Final Oakland 3 Milwaukee 2, 10 Innings
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Houston 2 Cleveland 0
Final Tampa Bay 6 Boston 5
Final Seattle 8 Texas 5
Final Toronto 9 Kansas City 2
Final L-A Angels 6 Detroit 1
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Atlanta 11 Washington 8
Final Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 2
Final Pittsburgh 11 Cincinnati 4
Final St. Louis 2 Chi Cubs 1
Final L-A Dodgers 9 Colorado 4
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Connecticut 100 Chicago 94
Final Washington 99 Phoenix 93
Final Las Vegas 86 Dallas 54