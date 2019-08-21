Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Clayton Kershaw became the Los Angeles Dodgers' all-time winningest left-hander by allowing three runs over six innings of a 16-3 blowout over the Toronto Blue Jays. Kershaw moved one ahead of Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax with his 167th victory. Will Smith hit a go-ahead, two-run homer and Cody Bellinger notched his 100th RBI of the season with a three-run double that put the Dodgers ahead, 8-2 in the fourth inning.
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a contract extension with young linebacker Jaylon Smith while the holdout by Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott nears a month since the team reported to training camp. Smith was a second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2016 but didn't make his NFL debut until a year later. He started all 16 games last season.
Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and cited ex-infielder Luis Castillo for their alleged links to a drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring. The country's attorney general says police are also actively pursuing the suspected leader of the ring, Cesar Emilio Peralta, also known as "Cesar the Abuser."
Tyronn Lue has agreed to a deal with the LA Clippers to become a top assistant coach on Doc Rivers' staff, a source told ESPN. Lue, a former Nebraska Cornhusker, was a leading candidate to become the Los Angeles Lakers head coach until negotiations broke down earlier this summer. Lue wanted to coach LeBron James again -- the pair helped produce an NBA championship in Cleveland in 2016 -- but the coach and the Lakers could not agree on contract terms before the team ultimately decided to hire Frank Vogel. Lue was fired as Cleveland's head coach six games into the 2018-19 season despite guiding the Cavaliers to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances. He had a 128-83 record in three-plus seasons in Cleveland.
The Wayne State women’s cross country team was picked eleventh in the 2019 Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll yesterday. Junior Molly McCartney was named the Wildcat Athlete to Watch this season. Three-time defending champion University of Mary was tabbed the team to beat again this year. McCartney was Wayne State’s top finisher in four meets last season. The Wayne State men were picked to finish twelfth in the 2019 Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll. Senior Dylan Kessler was voted as the Wildcat Athlete to Watch this season. The University of Sioux Falls edged Augustana by one point for the top spot in the poll. Kessler was the top Wildcat finisher in all seven meets last season and recorded four top-20 finishes for Wayne State. The men & women open the season on September 6 at the Augustana Twilight Invitational in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Local Schedule: Omaha Storm Chasers at New Orleans (Bsbl-6:30).
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 7 New Orleans 5 (10 Inn.) (Bsbl).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball & Kansas City Chiefs football!
INTERLEAGUE
Final N-Y Mets 9 Cleveland 2
Final Philadelphia 3 Boston 2
Final L-A Dodgers 16 Toronto 3
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final L-A Angels 5 Texas 1 (1st game)
Final Baltimore 4 Kansas City 1
Final Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 4
Final Minnesota 14 Chi White Sox 4
Final Houston 6 Detroit 3
Final Texas 3 L-A Angels 2 (11 Innings, 2nd game)
Final Oakland 6 N-Y Yankees 2
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 4 Washington 1
Final Cincinnati 3 San Diego 2
Final Atlanta 5 Miami 1
Final Chi Cubs 5 San Francisco 3
Final St. Louis 9 Milwaukee 4
Final Arizona 8 Colorado 7
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Chicago 87 Atlanta 83
Final New York 82 Indiana 76
Final OT Las Vegas 84 Phoenix 79
Final Los Angeles 81 Minnesota 71