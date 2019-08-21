Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Clayton Kershaw became the Los Angeles Dodgers' all-time winningest left-hander by allowing three runs over six innings of a 16-3 blowout over the Toronto Blue Jays.  Kershaw moved one ahead of Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax with his 167th victory.  Will Smith hit a go-ahead, two-run homer and Cody Bellinger notched his 100th RBI of the season with a three-run double that put the Dodgers ahead, 8-2 in the fourth inning.

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a contract extension with young linebacker Jaylon Smith while the holdout by Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott nears a month since the team reported to training camp.  Smith was a second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2016 but didn't make his NFL debut until a year later.  He started all 16 games last season.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and cited ex-infielder Luis Castillo for their alleged links to a drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring.  The country's attorney general says police are also actively pursuing the suspected leader of the ring, Cesar Emilio Peralta, also known as "Cesar the Abuser."

Tyronn Lue has agreed to a deal with the LA Clippers to become a top assistant coach on Doc Rivers' staff, a source told ESPN.  Lue, a former Nebraska Cornhusker, was a leading candidate to become the Los Angeles Lakers head coach until negotiations broke down earlier this summer.  Lue wanted to coach LeBron James again -- the pair helped produce an NBA championship in Cleveland in 2016 -- but the coach and the Lakers could not agree on contract terms before the team ultimately decided to hire Frank Vogel.  Lue was fired as Cleveland's head coach six games into the 2018-19 season despite guiding the Cavaliers to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances.  He had a 128-83 record in three-plus seasons in Cleveland.

The Wayne State women’s cross country team was picked eleventh in the 2019 Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll yesterday.  Junior Molly McCartney was named the Wildcat Athlete to Watch this season.  Three-time defending champion University of Mary was tabbed the team to beat again this year.  McCartney was Wayne State’s top finisher in four meets last season.  The Wayne State men were picked to finish twelfth in the 2019 Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll.  Senior Dylan Kessler was voted as the Wildcat Athlete to Watch this season.  The University of Sioux Falls edged Augustana by one point for the top spot in the poll.  Kessler was the top Wildcat finisher in all seven meets last season and recorded four top-20 finishes for Wayne State.  The men & women open the season on September 6 at the Augustana Twilight Invitational in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Local Schedule:  Omaha Storm Chasers at New Orleans (Bsbl-6:30).

Local Scores:  Omaha Storm Chasers 7 New Orleans 5 (10 Inn.) (Bsbl).

CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball & Kansas City Chiefs football!

 

     INTERLEAGUE

    

        Final    N-Y  Mets              9    Cleveland      2    

        Final    Philadelphia      3    Boston            2    

        Final    L-A  Dodgers        16    Toronto          3    

    

    

          ---

          AMERICAN  LEAGUE

    

        Final    L-A  Angels      5    Texas                      1    (1st game)

        Final    Baltimore        4    Kansas  City          1    

        Final    Seattle            7    Tampa  Bay              4    

        Final    Minnesota        14    Chi  White  Sox      4    

        Final    Houston            6    Detroit                  3    

        Final    Texas                3    L-A  Angels            2    (11 Innings, 2nd game)

        Final    Oakland            6    N-Y  Yankees          2    

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  LEAGUE

    

        Final    Pittsburgh      4    Washington            1    

        Final    Cincinnati      3    San  Diego              2    

        Final    Atlanta            5    Miami                      1    

        Final    Chi  Cubs          5    San  Francisco      3    

        Final    St.  Louis        9    Milwaukee              4    

        Final    Arizona            8    Colorado                7    

    

    

          ---

          WOMEN'S  NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION

    

      Final    Chicago            87    Atlanta        83

      Final    New  York          82    Indiana        76

      Final OT    Las  Vegas        84    Phoenix        79

      Final    Los  Angeles    81    Minnesota    71

