Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will likely miss the rest of the preseason with an injury near the front of his left ankle. Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he isn't sure if the injury will keep Luck out of the Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Indy's starting quarterback has been dealing with lower leg pain since straining his left calf in March.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has returned to training camp after missing time to see a specialist for his frostbitten feet and losing a grievance with the NFL over the use of a helmet. Brown was surrounded by cameras as he walked onto the field late in practice and greeted his teammates for the first time since leaving camp about a week ago. Coach Jon Gruden says he expects him to be ready to play the season opener Sept. 9 against Denver.
Coach Jim Harbaugh is lashing out at Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, who says Michigan didn't support a transfer's attempt to play for the Bearcats right away. Harbaugh says he told Fickell he wouldn't lie about what he knew regarding the transfer of James Hudson. The offensive lineman transferred to Cincinnati last year and the NCAA denied his waiver request. Hudson says mental health prompted his transfer, but his request was denied because he did not reveal the issues at Michigan.
Wins in four of its last six games left Nebraska coaches and players optimistic about what lies in store in 2019. The Cornhuskers are a popular pick to win the Big Ten West. Quarterback Adrian Martinez returns and the defense expects to continue improving in year two of the 3-4 system. Nebraska also has a favorable schedule with most of its key Big Ten games at home. The Huskers open Aug. 31 at home against South Alabama.
The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked second in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Coaches Poll. The Huskers received one of the 64 first-place votes and totaled 1,451 points. Stanford, which received 62 first-place votes, took the top ranking with 1,598 points. The Cardinal defeated NU in the NCAA Championship match last December in Minneapolis, 3-2. The two teams will meet this regular season on Sept. 18 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. This marks the second straight year Nebraska will begin the season at number two. Minnesota, Texas, and Wisconsin round out the top five. The Huskers return five starters from last year's team, including first-team All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins. Creighton is ranked 18th. It's the sixth time in the last seven seasons that the Bluejays have earned a spot in the preseason poll, and tied for the third-best preseason ranking in program history. Last year's CU squad was 13th in the preseason poll and finished the season with a 29-5 record. Creighton won their fifth straight BIG EAST regular-season title, and their fifth straight BIG EAST Championship. That team would also finish the season 13th in the final year-end AVCA poll.
Local Scores: Las Vegas 4 Omaha Storm Chasers 2 (Bsbl).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball & Kansas City Chiefs football!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 5
Final St. Louis 2 Kansas City 0
Final San Francisco 3 Oakland 2
Final Pittsburgh 10 L-A Angels 7
Final Tampa Bay 7 San Diego 5
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Houston 6 Chi White Sox 2
Final N-Y Yankees 8 Baltimore 3
Final Toronto 3 Texas 0
Final Boston 7 Cleveland 6, 10 Innings
Final Seattle 11 Detroit 6
Final Chi White Sox 4 Houston 1
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 3 Cincinnati 1
Final Philadelphia 4 Chi Cubs 2
Final L-A Dodgers 15 Miami 1
Final Atlanta 5 N-Y Mets 3
Final Arizona 9 Colorado 3
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Minnesota 89 N-Y Liberty 73
Final Las Vegas 94 Atlanta 90