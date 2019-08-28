Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to lead the National League Central by three games over the Chicago Cubs after Yadier Molina homered twice in a 6-3 victory at Milwaukee. Molina's second round-tripper was a two-run blast that put St. Louis ahead, 3-1 in the seventh. Miles Mikolas was reached for one run and only four hits while striking out ten over six innings to help the Redbirds get their sixth straight win.
Two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press that the ownership of the Kansas City Royals is open to the possibility of selling the franchise if the right buyer is found. The Athletic reported yesterday that team owner David Glass was in discussions with a group led by Kansas City native and Cleveland Indians vice chairman John Sherman. But the depth of those discussions is unclear, and one person told the AP that the club has been open to offers for some time. Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Marcus Semien sparked the Oakland offense in a 2-1 win over the Royals, going 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Mike Fiers scattered eight hits in his 5 1/3 innings but managed to win his eleventh straight decision and improve to 13-3. The victory allowed the Athletics to move a game ahead of Tampa Bay for the second American League wild card. Kansas City falls to 46-87.
The Miami Dolphins are interested in trading for Houston Texans star Jadeveon Clowney and recently met with the pass-rusher, according to ESPN. Clowney has met with first-year coach Brian Flores and other members of the Dolphins organization, who hope to persuade the three-time Pro Bowler to accept a trade to Miami. The Texans have interest in Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil, but Miami is believed to be unlikely to part with him in a Clowney deal. The Miami Herald also reported yesterday that the Dolphins consider themselves the leading candidate to acquire Clowney, who has not yet signed his one-year franchise tender with the Texans.
The Northeast Hawks men’s golf team finished seventh overall yesterday at the Mt. Marty Fall Tournament at Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton, SD. Jamestown of North Dakota is the champion with a 598. They won by two strokes. The Hawks carded a 650. Austin Rene of Jamestown was the medalist after shooting a 144. He won by four strokes. Northeast’s Matthew Kingston finished in a tie for 15th place after shooting at 159 total. Teammates John Lapour & Jordan Hart concluded at 162 and Grant Sell carded a 169.
Local Schedule: Central CC at NECC (VB-7:00); Nashville at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
Friday Night: The Norfolk High football team opens their season at Columbus at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Battle Creek visits Shelby to play Shelby/Rising City at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 8 Nashville 5 (Bsbl).
