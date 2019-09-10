Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Will Lutz nailed two long field goals in the final minute of the New Orleans Saints' 30-28 win over the Houston Texans. Lutz drilled a 58-yarder as time expired after his 47-yard kick gave the Saints a 27-21 lead with 50 seconds to play. The second kick was necessary for the victory after Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson threw his third touchdown pass of the night, a 37-yard strike to Kenny Stills with 37 seconds remaining.
Josh Jacobs ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns as the Oakland Raiders took their season opener over Denver, 24-16. Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass on the opening drive and was 22 of 26 passing for 259 yards and no interceptions. Tyrell Williams had six receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown, two days after the Raiders cut fellow receiver Antonio Brown.
The Nebraska volleyball team remains second in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton jumps from 23rd to 17th. The 4-0 Huskers earned a four-set win over Arizona last Friday and a five-set victory over San Diego last Saturday. NU returns to action on Friday when they host High Point and Denver as part of the Ameritas Players Challenge. The 3-2 Creighton Bluejays knocked off Kentucky 3-1, Northern Iowa 3-2, and USC 3-1 last weekend in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Creighton returns to action on Friday when they host Nebraska-Omaha as part of the Bluejay Invitational. The top five are Stanford, Nebraska, Texas, Penn State, and Baylor.
The Wayne State volleyball team entered the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released yesterday coming in at 22nd. The Wildcats opened the season over the weekend going 4-0 at the Missouri Southern Tournament in Joplin, Missouri, winning three matches by a 3-0 score followed by a 3-1 win over CSU Pueblo. Wayne State will be in action again this weekend at the Nova Southeastern Tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, facing Belmont Abbey College and Grand Valley State on Friday afternoon.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Wayne jumps from sixth to fifth, Columbus Scotus moves up from tenth to sixth, and Norfolk Catholic falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia is the new number one, Stanton slips from fifth to seventh, Lutheran High Northeast drops from sixth to ninth, and Oakland/Craig enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is the new number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central slips from fifth to eighth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family drops from third to tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Wynot moves up from third to second, and Humphrey St. Francis improves from fifth to third. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Columbus Scotus remains fourth, Wayne is once again fifth, Columbus Lakeview enters the rankings at number nine, and Battle Creek falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia is the new number one, Lutheran High Northeast stays at number six, and Stanton moves up from eighth to seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from second to third, Chambers/Wheeler Central drops from fourth to ninth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family falls from seventh to tenth, and Elgin Public/Pope John & Elkhorn Valley fall from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Wynot remains second, and Humphrey St. Francis is once again fourth.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains sixth in the Lincoln Journal Star and drop from sixth to ninth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 5-2 on the season after sporting a 3-2 record in the Northeast Nebraska Classic last Thursday and Saturday. Norfolk Catholic drops out of the Omaha World Herald Class ‘C-1’ rankings after being preseason ranked eighth. The 4-1 Lady Knights went 2-1 at last weekend’s Columbus Scotus Invite. Lutheran High Northeast entertains Norfolk Catholic this evening at 7:30. The Lady Eagles hold a 12-7 record against the Lady Knights in the history of the matchup.
The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 4-1 on the year after a 2-1 mark at the Columbus Scotus Invite last Saturday. The Lady Knights lost to Bishop Neumann 2-1 in the opening round before beating Hartington Cedar Catholic and Pierce in two sets each. Norfolk Catholic had wins earlier in the week at the expense of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Pierce. They return to action this week with a match at Lincoln Journal Star sixth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ 5-2 Lutheran High Northeast tonight at 7:30 and a road match at top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-1’ 5-1 Wahoo High on Thursday.
The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football team won their opening game of the season last Friday routing Winnebago on the road 55-22. The Eagles’ Jaxson Kant had seven touchdowns on the evening with three occurring on the ground, three through the air, and an interception return for a score. Ben Gebhardt had three touchdown receptions and a kickoff return for a score as well. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Friday when they host 0-2 Omaha Nation at 7:00.
The Norfolk High softball team is 7-6 on the season after splitting a home doubleheader with Lincoln Northeast last Thursday. The Norfolk invitational was cancelled last Saturday due to rain. This season, the Lady Panthers have beaten Grand Island twice, Lincoln Southeast twice, Malcolm, Lincoln North Star, and Lincoln Northeast. Norfolk returns to action this week with a doubleheader at 4-8 Fremont at 5:00, a home game with 0-11 South Sioux City on Thursday, and then compete in the Columbus Invite on Saturday.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Norfolk Catholic at 7:30, Norfolk High entertains Lincoln Southeast at 6:30, the Norfolk High softball team is home against Fremont in a 5:00 doubleheader, the Norfolk High boys tennis squad visits Hastings in a 4:00 dual, the Norfolk Catholic & Pierce girls golf teams participate in the Hartington Cedar Catholic triangular at 4:00, and the Northeast Hawks women’s soccer team hosts the College of Mary JV at 6:00.
Local Scores: Creighton 3 Columbia 1 (M. Socc.); UNLV 3 Nebraska-Omaha 1 (M. Socc.).
