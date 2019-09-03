Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Second seed Rafael Nadal easily passed his first test of the U.S. Open and reached the quarterfinals at a ninth consecutive Grand Slam by downing 2014 champion Marin Cilic, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Nadal dropped a set for the first time in this year's tournament but quickly responded by breaking to lead 3-1 in the third set and was on his way. Nadal is seeking his fourth title at Flushing Meadows and his 19th Grand Slam trophy overall.
It's going on a decade since Nebraska and Colorado went their separate ways because of conference realignment, and current players weren't born yet or can't remember when the series was one of the most competitive in the old Big Eight and Big 12. The vibe in Lincoln this week is that the rivalry is still alive heading into Saturday's game in Boulder, Colorado. Nebraska is still seething from last year's 33-28 loss and what the Huskers believe was an intentional injury to quarterback Adrian Martinez.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lincoln native Jack Sock and partner Jackson Withrow knocked off Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan in third-round U.S. Open doubles play in Flushing Meadows, New York yesterday. Sock and Withrow, the former Omaha Burke standout, swept the seventh-ranked brothers 6-4, 7-5 in a match that lasted just over an hour. The Nebraska pair dominated from the service line with eight aces compared to the Bryans' one. Sock and Withrow also finished with 39 winners to their opponents' 22. The pair will face the 15th-ranked British doubles team of Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray, brother of Andy Murray, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star updated their high school football rankings on Monday morning. Lutheran High Northeast, despite not playing a game as of yet, are ranked first in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ after Creighton’s loss to Wakefield last Friday night. The Eagles return seven players with starting experience from last year’s 9-2 team. They open at 0-1 Winnebago on Friday at 7:00. Norfolk Catholic dropped in Class ‘C-2’ from third to fourth in the Omaha World Herald and fifth to eighth in the Lincoln Journal Star after their opening season 35-14 loss to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce last Friday. The Knights visit Omaha World Herald third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ 0-1 David City Aquinas on Friday night at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Norfolk High football team is 0-1 on the year after dropping a 27-24 overtime road loss at Columbus last Friday. Brayden Splater led the Panthers defensively with 14 tackles, with a forced fumble-recovery-and touchdown all on the same play. He also had three tackles for loss. Norfolk’s scoring came courtesy of two defensive touchdowns, a kickoff return for a score, and a field goal. Quarterback Jace Monday was injured in the third quarter. The team returns to action on Friday when they host 0-1 Elkhorn on Friday at 7:00. The Antlers were blown out by Omaha World Herald sixth ranked Elkhorn South 34-7 in their opener last Friday.
The Omaha World Herald fourth ranked & Lincoln Journal Star eighth ranked Norfolk Catholic football team dropped their opening game of the season last Friday when they lost at home to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce 35-14. The Knights’ scoring came in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter when Alex Lammers caught two touchdown passes from Nate Brungardt & Cayden Cunningham respectively. It was Norfolk Catholic’s worst loss since November 10, 2007 when they lost a semifinal playoff game to Pierce 27-3. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they visit 0-1 David City Aquinas at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Lutheran High Northeast football team starts up their 2019 season on Friday when they visit 0-1 Winnebago for a 7:00 game. The Eagles return seven players with starting experience from last year’s 9-2 team that were eliminated by eventual champion Creighton in the ‘D-1’ playoffs. Their schedule includes home games with Omaha Nation, Howells/Dodge, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Neligh/Oakdale. Lutheran High Northeast will visit Winnebago, Wakefield, Elkhorn Valley, and Madison.
The Class ‘D-1’ Defending State Champion Creighton football team is 0-1 to start the season after dropping a 28-22 decision at Lincoln Journal Star third ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Wakefield last Friday in the opening game of the season. Creighton is ranked fourth in the Lincoln Journal Star and seventh in the Omaha World Herald. The Bulldogs’ Thad Hazen had a touchdown run and a TD reception in the loss. Creighton returns five players on offense and defense with starting experience from last year’s undefeated state championship team. Creighton returns to action on Friday when they go on the road to play Class ‘D-2’ 0-1 Clearwater/Orchard.
The Norfolk High volleyball team is 3-2 to start the season after action last Thursday & Saturday. They lost their opener to Lincoln Southwest 3-0 last Thursday and then sported a 3-1 record last Saturday at their own invitational. The Lady Panthers beat Yankton 2-0, Lincoln High 2-1, Hastings 2-0, and lost to Kearney 2-0. Norfolk returns five players with starting experience in Anden Baumann, Jalen Hoffman, Leah Petty, Karly Kalin, and Ali Sovereign from last year’s 17-19 team. The Lady Panthers return to action this evening when they visit 0-3 Grand Island at 6:30.
The sixth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 1-0 to start the season after sweeping Elgin Public/Pope John on the road last Thursday 3-0. The Lady Eagles return everybody from last year’s 22-12 team with the exception of Matty Boning. The school moved up from ‘D-1’ to ‘C-2’ this year for volleyball. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action this evening at 7:30 when they host Lincoln Journal Star second ranked in Class ‘D-1’ 2-0 Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Norfolk High visits Grand Island at 6:30, Norfolk Catholic opens their season at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7:30, Lutheran High Northeast entertains Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:30, and Nebraska-Omaha hosts Kansas at 6:30. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High softball team is on the road at Lincoln North Star for a 5:00 doubleheader and the Norfolk Catholic girls’ golf team takes on Stanton on the road at Elkhorn Acres Golf Course at 4:00.
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 6 Round Rock, TX 0 (Bsbl); Saint Mary’s 4 Nebraska-Omaha 0 (M. Socc.).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Atlanta 6 Toronto 3
Final Chi Cubs 5 Seattle 1
Final Houston 3 Milwaukee 2 (10 Innings)
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Texas 7 N-Y Yankees 0
Final Minnesota 4 Detroit 3
Final Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4 (10 Innings)
Final Cleveland 11 Chi White Sox 3
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final N-Y Mets 7 Washington 3
Final Philadelphia 7 Cincinnati 1
Final St. Louis 3 San Francisco 1
Final Arizona 14 San Diego 7
Final L-A Dodgers 16 Colorado 9
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
(9) Notre Dame 35 Louisville 17