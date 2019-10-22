Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is not with the team and won't play in the Cornhuskers' home game against Indiana on Saturday. Coach Scott Frost announced Washington's status yesterday, stopping short of calling it a suspension. Frost said he didn't see Washington being part of the team's plans in the "immediate future." Washington has been held out of the first halves of two games for disciplinary reasons. Frost didn't disclose a reason for Washington's absence but said players are expected to meet certain standards in order to play. Frost said Washington's absence is not related to child pornography charges he faces in California. Frost said Washington has not practiced since the Huskers' loss at Minnesota on Oct. 12. The Huskers were idle this past Saturday.
The Nebraska volleyball team remains fifth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from eleventh to tenth. The 15-2 Huskers won two matches in the past week by beating Purdue at home 3-1 last Wednesday and at Maryland on the road last Saturday 3-0. NU returns to action on Friday when they visit 12-9 Indiana. The 15-3 Creighton Bluejays earned home wins over Butler 3-0 last Friday and Xavier 3-0 last Sunday. They return to action on Friday and Saturday for road matches at 5-16 Providence. The top five remain Baylor, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Texas, and Nebraska.
The Wayne State volleyball team moved up three spots to eighth in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The 17-3 Wildcats, 7-3 in the NSIC, went 2-1 against a trio of Top 20 teams last week, beating twelfth ranked Southwest Minnesota State 3-2, falling 3-2 to seventh ranked Minnesota Duluth and sweeping eighth ranked St. Cloud State 3-0. Wayne State will be on the road this weekend visiting Minnesota Crookston Friday at 6:00 and Bemidji State Saturday in a 1:00 contest.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Norfolk Catholic stays at number seven in the Lincoln Journal Star and eighth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-1’. The Lady Knights are 21-4 on the year after a 4-0 record in the last week. They Bishop Neumann, O’Neill, Neligh/Oakdale, and Pierce. Lutheran High Northeast remains fifth in the Lincoln Journal Star and moves up from seventh to sixth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 25-6 on the season after posting a 5-0 mark in the last week. They beat Columbus Lakeview and won their Eagle Classic with 2-0 wins over Niobrara/Verdigre, South Sioux City, Blair, and Summerland.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Wayne remains seventh, Norfolk Catholic is once again eighth, Battle Creek enters the rankings at number nine, and Columbus Lakeview & Columbus Scotus drop out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior is once again first, Lutheran High Northeast moves up from seventh to sixth, Ponca jumps from tenth to ninth, and Summerland slips from ninth to tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central stays at number seven, and Hartington Cedar Catholic jumps from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is the new number one, Wynot remains fourth, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Winside enters the rankings at number ten. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul is once again first, Wayne remains fifth, Norfolk Catholic stays at number seven, Columbus Lakeview moves up from tenth to ninth, and Columbus Scotus slips from eighth to tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior stays at number one, Lutheran High Northeast is once again fifth, Summerland jumps from seventh to sixth, and Ponca enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell remains first, Chambers/Wheeler Central moves up from fourth to third, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family improves from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is the new number one, Wynot stays at number four, and Humphrey St. Francis improves from sixth to fifth, and Winside jumps from ninth to eighth.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, 15-17 Norfolk High takes on 18-13 Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest High School at 5:00 in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. They will also play a second match at 6:30. The Mid State Conference Tournament continues at Battle Creek and Pierce. In semifinal matches at Battle Creek, 25-4 Wayne takes on 15-10 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 6:00 and 21-4 Norfolk Catholic plays 24-4 Battle Creek at 7:30. In consolation matches at Pierce, 8-19 Boone Central/Newman Grove meets 12-10 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 6:00 and 15-11 O’Neill faces 9-18 Pierce at 7:30. Also, Lutheran High Northeast visits Stanton at 7:30.
The Norfolk High football team is 3-5 on the year after falling at Lincoln Pius X last Friday 21-14. The Panthers, who led 14-0 in the third quarter, saw Jace Monday throw for 187 yards off 25-35 passing. He and Brayden Splater ran for Norfolk’s two scores in the loss. They have beaten Lincoln Northeast, Omaha South, and Omaha Central while dropping games to Columbus, Elkhorn, Kearney, Bellevue West, and Lincoln Pius X. The Panthers, who have been eliminated from the playoff picture, are being outscored by their opponents on average through eight games 29.1-18.3. The Panthers return to action on Friday when they visit 0-8 Omaha Benson at 7:00 for their finale of season in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Norfolk Catholic football team is 2-6 on the year after blanking Stanton 42-0 at home last Friday. It was the Knights first shutout of an opponent since beating Boone Central/Newman Grove 35-0 in the championship game in 2017. Jackson Clausen ran for 105 yards off eight carries and two touchdowns in the win. Norfolk Catholic’s wins have occurred at the expense of Crofton and Stanton while dropping games to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce, Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked David City Aquinas, Omaha World Herald top ranked St. Paul, third ranked in both polls BRLD, Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Omaha World Herald fifth ranked Battle Creek. The Knights are being outscored by their opponents on average through eight contests 25-15.6. Norfolk Catholic concludes their season on Friday when they host 0-8 Ponca.
The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football team is 5-2 on the season after routing Madison on the road last Friday 76-28. Jaxson Kant ran for 105 yards off four carries and three touchdowns while also throwing for 175 yards off 9-10 passing and five more scores. Teammate Ben Gebhardt caught five balls for 112 yards and four TD with a defensive touchdown as well. The Eagles have beaten Winnebago, Omaha Nation, Elkhorn Valley, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Madison while falling to Wakefield and Howells/Dodge. They outscoring their opponents on average through seven contests 50.1-30.6. Lutheran High Northeast now gets ready for Thursday’s home game at 7:00 with 5-2 Neligh/Oakdale. The Warriors lost to Elkhorn Valley last Friday 28-20.
Local Scores: Nfk High 25-25-25 Lincoln NE 17-15-11 (HAC VB Tourn.); Nebraska-Omaha 25-25-25 South Dakota St. 17-11-13 (VB).
Mid State Conference Tourn. VB Scores: NC 25-25-25 Pierce 7-16-17; Battle Creek 3 O’Neill 0; Boone Central/Newman Grove 3 Crofton 2; Wayne 3 Boone Central/Newman Grove 0; Hartington CC 3 West Point GACC 0.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Philadelphia 6 Vegas 2
Final OT Columbus 4 Toronto 3
Final St. Louis 3 Colorado 1
Final Dallas 2 Ottawa 1
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final New England 33 N-Y Jets 0