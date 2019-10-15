Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The Nebraska football team will play Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2021 season, the second game in a five-game series of college football games on the Emerald Isle. Athletic directors Bill Moos of Nebraska and Josh Whitman of Illinois announced the game yesterday. It's set for Aug. 28 at 51,700-seat Aviva Stadium. The game in Dublin will be NU's first outside of the United States since the Huskers beat Kansas State in the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo. Nebraska also announced the completion of its 2021 nonconference schedule. They will play Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 13. That was the original date for the Husker-Illinois game. In other NU football news, their home contest with Indiana on October 26th will kick off at 2:30 with the game televised on BTN.
The Nebraska volleyball team remains fifth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from 13th to eleventh. The 13-2 Huskers won two home matches in the past week by beating Michigan State 3-1 last Friday and Michigan 3-0 on Sunday. NU returns to action on Wednesday when they host 20th ranked 11-4 Purdue. The 13-3 Creighton Bluejays earned road wins over DePaul 3-0 last Friday and twelfth ranked Marquette 3-2 last Saturday. The Bluejays return to action on Friday when they host 7-11 Butler. The top five remain Baylor, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Texas, and Nebraska.
Following a pair of Top 20 NSIC road wins over the weekend, the Wayne State volleyball team moved up four spots to eleventh in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The 15-2 Wildcats, 6-2 in the NSIC, won at Winona State (3-1) and Upper Iowa 3-2 over the weekend. They return to action tonight with a 6:00 match versus Southwest Minnesota State. In other Wayne State volleyball news, senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller was named the Northern Sun Conference Offensive Player of the Week following her play in the wins. It’s the second time this season the former Humphrey High standout has earned NSIC Player of the Week honors after being named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week September 16th.
Terence “Bud” Crawford, the Omaha native considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, has scheduled his next fight. The Omaha World Herald reports that Crawford will take the ring against Egidijus Kavaliauskas on Dec. 14 at Madison Square Garden. It is part of a tripleheader that starts at 8:00. It will be shown on ESPN immediately following the Heisman Trophy presentation. This will be Crawford’s first fight since he knocked out Amir Khan in six rounds on April 20. Crawford (35-0, 26 knockouts) retained the WBO welterweight title with the victory against Khan. He won that belt against Jeff Horn in June 2018 and has successfully defended it twice since. The upcoming fight will be Crawford’s fourth since moving up in class to welterweight. Kavaliauskas is a 31-year-old Lithuanian who made his professional debut in March 2013. He’s 21-0-1 in his career with 17 knockouts.
The Northeast Hawks competed in yesterday’s Region XI Fall Preview at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa. Des Moines Area Community College was the champion with a 306. Kirkwood of Iowa was second at 308 and the Hawks were third with a 311. DMACC’s Noah Hartman was the medalist after a 72. He won by two strokes. Northeast’s Jordan Hart & Grant Sell tied for fourth place with a 76 and Matthew Kingston tied for tenth with a 78.
The first day of the Girls State Golf Championship is in the books. In the Class ‘A’ event at Norfolk Country Club, Lincoln Southwest has the team with a 325. They have an eight stoke lead. Omaha Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna carded a 72 and has a four stroke advantage. Norfolk’s Kyle Blume is tied for 39th place after an opening day 94. In the Class ‘B’ Championship at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Scottsbluff owns the lead after an opening day 327. They have a nine stroke advantage. Aurora’s Danica Badura shot a 72 and has a four stroke lead. In the Class ‘C’ Championship at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte, Lincoln Lutheran has the lead after a first-day 378. They lead by six strokes. Norfolk Catholic sits in fourth place with a 388. Battle Creek shot 398, West Point-Beemer is at 403, Columbus Scotus carded a 419, Hartington Cedar Catholic shot 425, and Oakland/Craig put up a 442. Abby Brodersen of Boone Central/Newman Grove and Kimball’s Payton Wise are tied for the clubhouse lead after an opening day 78. Pierce’ Sydney Erickson is tied for fourth place at 84, Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier is sixth at 87, and Columbus Scotus’ MaKenzie Enderlin is tied for eighth place at 90. Also for Norfolk Catholic, Carly Thramer shot a 98, Kalee Gilsdorf is at 100, Hanna Neesen shot 103, and Kalea Fisher carded a 126. Northeast Nebraska is represented with 38 golfers throughout all three classes. Action resumes today for Classes ‘A’ & ‘B’ at 9:00 AM while Class ‘C’ will continue at 9:30 AM. Elsewhere on today’s local schedule, in volleyball, Norfolk High visits Lincoln High at 6:30, Norfolk Catholic hosts Bishop Neumann at 7:00, Lutheran High Northeast is at Columbus Lakeview at 7:00, Nebraska-Omaha volleyball entertains the University of Denver at 7:00, and Wayne State is home against Southwest Minnesota State at 6:00. Also, the Nebraska-Omaha men’s soccer team’s match against Bradley has been cancelled.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Norfolk Catholic stays at number seven in the Lincoln Journal Star and eighth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-1’. The Lady Knights are 17-4 on the year after a 3-1 week. They beat Battle Creek last Thursday and topped O’Neill and Neligh/Oakdale while falling to St. Paul last Saturday at the Wisner/Pilger Invite. Lutheran High Northeast jumps from eighth to fifth in the Lincoln Journal Star and remains seventh in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 20-6 on the season after defeating Shelby/Rising City and Clarkson/Leigh last Tuesday and then topped Wisner/Pilger and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Thursday.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Wayne remains seventh, Norfolk Catholic is once again eighth, Columbus Lakeview stays at number nine, and Columbus Scotus remains tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior is once again first, Lutheran High Northeast stays at number seven, and Ponca remains tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central moves up from eighth to seventh, and Hartington Cedar Catholic jumps from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Lawrence/Nelson is once again first, Wynot slips from second to fourth, and Humphrey St. Francis remains fifth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul is once again first, Wayne remains fifth, Norfolk Catholic stays at number seven, Columbus Scotus slips from sixth to eighth, and Columbus Lakeview drops from ninth to tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior stays at number one and Lutheran High Northeast jumps from eighth to fifth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell remains first, Chambers/Wheeler Central moves up from sixth to fourth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family enters the rankings at number ten, and Hartington Cedar Catholic falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Lawrence/Nelson stays at number one, Wynot slips from third to fourth, and Humphrey St. Francis falls from fourth to sixth, and Winside enters the rankings at number nine.
The Omaha World Herald updated its high school softball rankings. Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt stays at number one and Wayne moves up from fifth to fourth. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury is once again first and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic remains third.
The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football team is 4-2 on the season after beating Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at home last Thursday 42-16. Jaxson Kant ran for 220 yards off 40 carries and three touchdowns while also throwing for 103 yards and two more scores. The Eagles have beaten Winnebago, Omaha Nation, Elkhorn Valley, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge while falling to Wakefield and Howells/Dodge. They outscoring their opponents on average through six contests 45.8-31. Lutheran High Northeast now gets ready for Friday’s road game at 7:00 with 2-4 Madison. The Dragons lost to Neligh/Oakdale last Friday 76-28.
The Norfolk High volleyball team is 13-16 on the season after a 1-5 week. They lost at home to Kearney 3-0 last Tuesday, Lincoln East 3-2 last Thursday, and then went 1-3 at a tournament in Elkhorn on Saturday. The Lady Panthers beat Lincoln High 2-0 and then lost to Millard South 2-0, Omaha Westside 2-1, and Bellevue East 2-0. This season, Norfolk has beaten Yankton, Lincoln High twice, Hastings, Grand Island, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Omaha Westside, Archbishop Bergan, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast twice, and Fremont. The Lady Panthers get ready for a week in which they visit 11-15 Lincoln High this evening at 6:30 and 10-14 Columbus on Thursday.
The Lincoln Journal Star fifth ranked and Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 20-6 on the season after a 4-0 week. They beat Shelby/Rising City and Clarkson/Leigh in a triangular last Tuesday and topped Wisner/Pilger and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in a triangular last Thursday. This season, the Lady Eagles have earned wins over Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, BRLD twice, Wisner/Pilger twice, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Homer, O’Neill twice, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, Pierce, Riverside, Wood River, Shelby/Rising City, and Clarkson/Leigh. Lutheran High Northeast now gets ready for this evening’s road match at Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Columbus Lakeview at 7:00.
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Lincoln High (VB-6:30); Bishop Neumann at NC (VB-7:00); LHNE at Columbus Lakeview (VB-7:00).
Local Scores: Nfk High 8 Grand Island 1 (B. Tenn. Dual); North Iowa Area CC 3 NECC 0 (M. Socc.); NECC 7 North Iowa Area CC 0 (W. Socc.).
