Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 8, 2019

The Nebraska volleyball team has slipped from second to fifth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from 14th to 13th. The 11-2 Huskers split two matches last week after beating Rutgers on the road 3-0 last Wednesday and then falling at home to Wisconsin 3-0 last Saturday. NU returns to action on Friday when they host 11-3 Michigan State. The 11-3 Creighton Bluejays earned 3-0 road wins over St. John’s last Friday and Seton Hall last Saturday. The Bluejays return to action on Friday when they visit 9-7 DePaul. The top five are Baylor, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Texas, and Nebraska.
Wayne State remained 15th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The 13-2 Wildcats, 4-2 in the NSIC, split NSIC home matches over the weekend, sweeping Minnesota State 3-0 while falling in five sets to Concordia-St. Paul. Wayne State will be on the road this weekend visiting Winona State Friday and Upper Iowa Saturday.
The Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball team was picked fourth in the 2019-20 Summit League Preseason Poll. Senior JT Gibson and junior Matt Pile were also named to the Preseason Second Team. Gibson, the Mavericks' leading returning scorer, averaged 12.9 points a year ago. Pile's sophomore season saw him average 11.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game with 58.7% shooting from the field to rank second in the league. Defending tournament champion North Dakota State was the favorite to win the Summit League. Head coach Derrin Hansen enters his 15th season at the helm of the Nebraska-Omaha program and carries a career record of 227-199. The Mavericks return seven letter winners from the 2018-19 squad, which finished as runner-up in both the regular-season standings and at the Summit League Championship. UNO opens the 2019-20 season on Nov. 5 at Wichita State in Wichita, Kan.
The Summit League office announced its Preseason Women's Basketball Poll today, as the Mavericks were selected eighth. South Dakota was picked as the preseason favorite. UNO return eight total letter winners from the previous year and welcome seven newcomers.
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team has qualified for next week’s State Championship. Battle Creek won the C-3 District Meet yesterday at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk with a 397. The Lady Knights were second at 401 and Hartington Cedar Catholic finished third with a 414. All three qualified for the Class ‘C’ two-day State Championship at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte starting next Monday. Pierce’ Sydney Erickson was the medalist after carding an 86. West Holt’s Lydia Stenka was runner-up at 91 and Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier’s 93 placed third and teammate Hanna Neesen’s 99 was ninth. Kalee Gilsdorf (103), Carly Thramer (106), & Kalea Fischer (120) will also represent the Lady Knights next week.
Norfolk High’s Kylie Blume has qualified for next week’s Girls State Golf Championship. She carded a 91 to place ninth at yesterday's A-3 District Meet at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln. Millard North’s Katelyn Ruge was the medalist after shooting a 78. She won by a single stroke. Millard North was the team champion after accumulating a 325 team score. They won by 27 strokes. Norfolk finished sixth with a 416. The Class ‘A’ State Championship will be held at Norfolk Country Club next Monday & Tuesday.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Norfolk Catholic has entered both polls at number seven in the Lincoln Journal Star and eighth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-1’. The Lady Knights are 14-3 on the year and have won six matches in a row and nine of their last ten matches after a 6-0 week. They beat Crofton & Lutheran High Northeast last Tuesday, West Point-Beemer on Thursday, and then Beatrice, Columbus Lakeview, and Hastings as they won the Columbus Invitational last Saturday. Lutheran High Northeast is once again eighth in the Lincoln Journal Star and enter the Omaha World Herald rankings at number seven in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 16-6 on the season after beating Crofton and falling to Norfolk Catholic in a triangular last Tuesday. They return to action this evening when they compete in 12-7 Clarkson/Leigh’s triangular with 8-11 Shelby/Rising City involved.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Wayne jumps from ninth to seventh, Norfolk Catholic enters the rankings at number eight, Columbus Lakeview slips from eighth to ninth, Columbus Scotus drops from seventh to tenth, and Battle Creek drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior is the new number one, Lutheran High Northeast enters the rankings at number seven, and Ponca slips from seventh to tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains eighth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-2’, Lawrence/Nelson is the new number one, Wynot slips from first to second, Humphrey St. Francis moves up from tenth to fifth, and Stuart drops out of the rankings. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Wayne moves up from sixth to fifth, Columbus Scotus slips from fourth to sixth, Norfolk Catholic enters the rankings at number seven, Columbus Lakeview drops from seventh to ninth, and Battle Creek falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior is the new number one and Lutheran High Northeast is once again eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell remains first, Chambers/Wheeler Central jumps from seventh to sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic drops from eighth to tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Lawrence/Nelson is the new number one, Wynot slips from first to third, and Humphrey St. Francis stays at number four.
The Norfolk Catholic football team is 1-5 on the year after dropping a home game to Hartington Cedar Catholic 34-7 last Friday. The Trojans’ Jacob Keiser accumulated 237 yards and ran for three scores in their win. The Knights, who dropped out of the Omaha World Herald rankings after the loss, has lost games to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce, Omaha World Herald third ranked David City Aquinas, Omaha World Herald second ranked St. Paul, top ranked BRLD, and Hartington Cedar Catholic are being outscored by their opponents on average through six contests 28.3-13.8. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they visit 5-1 eighth ranked in both polls Battle Creek in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 14-3 on the year and have won six matches in a row and nine of their last ten matches after a 6-0 week. They beat Crofton & Lutheran High Northeast last Tuesday, West Point-Beemer on Thursday, and then Beatrice, Columbus Lakeview, and Hastings as they won the Columbus Invitational last Saturday. The Lady Knights, who are now ranked seventh in the Lincoln Journal Star and eighth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-1’, have earned victories this season over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pierce twice, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, Lutheran High Northeast twice, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Stanton, Crofton, West Point-Beemer, Beatrice, Columbus Lakeview, and Hastings. Last year, Norfolk Catholic finished with a 13-16 record and now they sport a 14-3 mark. The Lady Knights return to action on Thursday night for a 7:30 match at 21-2 Battle Creek.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Norfolk High hosts Kearney at 6:30 and Lutheran High Northeast competes in Clarkson/Leigh’s triangular with Shelby/Rising City involved. They play Shelby/Rising City at 5:00 and Clarkson/Leigh at approximately 6:15. In other events, the Norfolk High boys tennis team is at Kearney for a 4:00 dual and the Northeast Hawks women and men’s soccer squads entertain Iowa Central Community College starting with the women’s match at 1:00.
Major League Baseball Scoreboard: Tampa Bay 10 Houston 3 (1-2); St. Louis 5 Atlanta 4 (10 Inn.) (2-2); Washington 6 L.A. Dodgers 1 (2-2); N.Y. Yankees 5 Minnesota 1 (N.Y. Yankees wins series 3-0).
NFL Scoreboard: San Francisco 31 Cleveland 3.
