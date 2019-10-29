Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 29, 2019

The Golden State Warriors have their first win in three games this season after Stephen Curry delivered 26 points and eleven assists in a 134-123 decision over the New Orleans Pelicans.  Draymond Green had 16 points, 17 rebounds and ten assists for Golden State, which dropped its first two games by a combined 47 points.  D'Angelo Russell added 24 points and Damion Lee finished with 23 in helping the Warriors lead from wire to wire.

The Nebraska volleyball team has slipped from fifth to eighth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from tenth to ninth.  The 16-3 Huskers split two road matches in the past week by beating Indiana 3-1 last Friday and falling at 16th ranked Purdue 3-2 last Saturday.  NU returns to action on Friday when they host 7-14 Rutgers.  The 17-3 Creighton Bluejays earned 3-0 road wins at Providence last Friday & Saturday.  They return to action on Friday when they host 14-9 St. John’s.  The top five are Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Wisconsin, and Stanford.

The Wayne State volleyball team slipped four spots to twelfth in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.  The 18-4 Wildcats, 9-4 in the NSIC, split NSIC road matches over the weekend, winning 3-0 at Minnesota Crookston followed by a 3-1 setback at Bemidji State.  Wayne State will play two matches this week, visiting Augustana Thursday at 6:00 followed by a Saturday 1:00 home match with Sioux Falls.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost says he doesn't know what prompted Indiana athletic director Fred Glass to tell the Indianapolis newspaper the Cornhuskers' staff doesn't respect the Hoosiers' football program.  Glass told the Indianapolis Star after the Hoosiers' 38-31 win in Lincoln on Saturday that the victory was "particularly gratifying, particularly knowing Nebraska's staff had no respect for our program."  Glass declined to elaborate, other than to say Nebraska's staff would know what he was referring to.  Asked yesterday if he or his staff said or did anything that would have led to Glass' comment, Frost said, "We've been scratching our heads wondering what that's all about."  Frost congratulated the Hoosiers at the postgame news conference.

The family of UNLV assistant football coach Barney Cotton said yesterday he is progressing well after a heart transplant in his hometown of Omaha.  The operation was Oct. 22 at Nebraska Medical Center.  The 63-year-old Cotton stepped away from his position as UNLV's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach in July.  He had been on UNLV's staff since 2015.  Cotton was a lineman at Nebraska from 1976-78 and a Cornhuskers assistant in 2003 and again from 2008-14.

Checking out the local schedule for today, volleyball sub-district tournaments continue across the state.  At the C-2-5 Sub-District Final at Norfolk Catholic High School, Lutheran High Northeast battles Stanton at 7:00.  Norfolk High takes on Lincoln Southeast in an A-3 District semifinal at Lincoln Pius X at 5:45.  Also, Nebraska-Omaha hosts Oral Roberts at 7:00.

Local Scores:  Battle Creek 18-25-27-25 NC 25-13-25-17 (C-1-7 VB Sub-Dist. Semifinal); LHNE 25-25-25 Clarkson/Leigh 13-20-19 (C-2-5 VB Sub-Dist. Semifinal).

     NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION

    

      Final    Detroit                96    Indiana                94

      Final    New  York              105    Chicago                98

      Final    Philadelphia      105    Atlanta                103

      Final    Toronto                104    Orlando                95

      Final    Houston                116    Oklahoma  City    112

      Final    Milwaukee            129    Cleveland            112

      Final    Golden  State      134    New  Orleans        123

      Final    San  Antonio        113    Portland              110

      Final    Utah                      96    Phoenix                95

      Final    Denver                  101    Sacramento          94

      Final    L.A.  Clippers    111    Charlotte            96

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  HOCKEY  LEAGUE

    

        Final SO    Arizona          3    Buffalo      2

      Final    Vancouver      7    Florida      2

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  FOOTBALL  LEAGUE

    

      Final    Pittsburgh    27    Miami    14

