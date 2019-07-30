Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 30, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back running back Alfred Morris with two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott holding out of training camp while seeking a new contract. Agent Michael Katz says Morris agreed to terms yesterday, the third day of practices without Elliott. Morris was the replacement back for the Cowboys when Elliott was suspended for six games over domestic violence allegations two years ago. The 30-year-old Morris spent two seasons with the Cowboys, signing in 2016 before Dallas made Elliott the fourth overall pick in that year's draft. Morris was Elliott's backup both years. In six games as Elliott's replacement in 2017, Morris ran for 430 yards and a touchdown.
United States Soccer says the players on the World Cup champion women's national team were paid more than their male counterparts from 2010 through 2018. According to a letter released yesterday by U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, the federation has paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. Those figures do not include the benefits received only by the women, like health care. Players for the women's team filed a federal lawsuit in March alleging "institutionalized gender discrimination" that includes inequitable compensation when compared to players on the men's team. The two sides have agreed to mediation to settle the lawsuit. The United States Soccer Federation also says the men's team generates more revenue. The women's team generated $101.3 million over the course of 238 games between 2009 and 2019 while the men generated $185.7 over 191 games.
Miami Dolphins first-year offensive line coach Pat Flaherty has been fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo, who had been an analyst for the coaching staff. The changes yesterday came after four days of training camp drills. Flaherty was hired in February by new head coach Brian Flores and was entering his 20th year of coaching in the NFL. He coached the offensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017-18. DeGuglielmo was the Dolphins’ offensive line coach from 2009-2011 and rejoined their staff during the past offseason. In 2018 he was offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts.
The two-day 19th annual Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship gets underway today at 8:00 AM at Beatrice Country Club. Lincoln’s Kate Strickland won last year’s event at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. Among the 31 competitors include Snyder’s Livia Hunke and West Point’s Brook Diekemper.
Class ‘B’ Seniors State Baseball Tournament at Gering
Hickman routed McCook 13-1
Bennington eliminated Wakefield 8-5
Alliance outslugged Springfield 10-8
Class ‘C’ Seniors State Baseball Tournament at Syracuse
Bruning/Davenport/Shickley completed a rain-suspended win from Sunday over Hartington 8-7
Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus rallied past Pender 3-2
Syracuse eliminated Hartington 4-3
Pender shutout Valentine 8-0
Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus clipped Bruning/Davenport/Shickley 4-3
At the Class ‘B’ American Legion State Tournament at Gering, Springfield battles Hickman at 5:00 and Alliance plays Bennington at 8:00. At the Class ‘C’ State Tournament at Syracuse, Pender meets Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 5:00 and Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus faces the host team at 8:00. Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers are at Tacoma at 9:05.
Local Schedule: Omaha Storm Chasers at Tacoma (Bsbl-9:05).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball!
INTERLEAGUE
Final San Diego 8 Baltimore 1
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Toronto 7 Kansas City 3
Final Detroit 7 L-A Angels 2
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 6 Atlanta 3
Final Cincinnati 11 Pittsburgh 6
Final Miami 11 Arizona 6
Final Colorado 9 L-A Dodgers 1