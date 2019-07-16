Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The Chicago Cubs have acquired catcher Martin Maldonado from the Royals for left-hander Mike Montgomery. Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced the deal and added that All-Star catcher Willson Contreras was going on the ten-day injured list with a strain to the arch area of his right foot. Maldonado is batting .227 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 74 games for the struggling Royals this year.
Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez is on the initial Maxwell Award Watch List. Martinez returns to pilot the Husker attack after a record-breaking freshman year in 2018. The 6’2, 220-pounder set eleven school records after becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start an opener in school history. On the season, Martinez completed 224-347 passes for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also rushing for 629 yards and eight scores en route to All-Big Ten and Freshman All-America honors. Martinez ranked twelfth nationally and led all freshmen nationally in total offense per game (295.1 ypg) while also setting school marks for 300-yard total offense (seven) and 400-yard total offense (three) games in 2018. Martinez set freshman records for completions, completion percentage, passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense and total touchdowns (25), and he was fourth nationally among all freshmen in passing yards per game at 237.9 yards per game. He is one of eleven Big Ten players on the Maxwell Award Watch List. Martinez will look to become Nebraska’s second Maxwell Award winner, joining 1983 winner Mike Rozier. Semifinalists for the Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced October 29, while the three finalists for each award will be unveiled November 25. The winners of the 2019 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12.
The three-day 96th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship kicked off yesterday, with Stroke Play Qualifying and the first round of matches completed at Fremont Golf Club. Aurora’s Danica Badura and Omaha’s Emily Karmazin earned medalist honors during the morning qualifying round, both shooting rounds of 74. Badura, who finished runner-up at the 2019 Nebraska Women’s Amateur, was awarded the top seed, and Karmazin the two seed by a random draw. Norfolk’s Allison Temple shot an 85 and Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich carded a 91 but did not qualify for match play. In the Senior Gross Division, former Husker women’s golf coach Robin Krapfl of Lincoln and Debbie Wilbeck of Omaha tied for medalist honors with rounds of 81. Krapfl is the top seed and Wilbeck the two seed, and both players advanced to the semifinals. Krapfl will play Anne Robertson of Columbus, and Wilbeck takes on Maggie Peters of Fremont in the semifinals. Robertson, who shot an 86 in stroke play, beat Falls City’s Dorothy Towle 3 & 2 in her Round of 16 Match. Norfolk’s Julie Hall was beaten 2 up by Omaha’s Debbie Wilbeck in her match. Hall shot a 90 in stroke play. In the first flight bracket, Norfolk’s Bev McKillip lost her Round of 16 match to Sally Bryson of Kearney 3 & 2. McKillip carded a 79 in stroke play. Norfolk’s Nita Totten dropped her match 2 & 1 to Kay Bowman of Kearney. Totten shot an 84 in stroke play qualifying.
Juniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard
B-3 Tournament at Valley
Omaha Roncalli bested Bennington 5-2
Wayne shutout Blair 8-0 behind Jacob Knifle’s no hitter
B-5 Tournament at Central City
Columbus Lakeview defeated Fairfield 5-2
Central City Cornerstone routed Twin River 14-1
C-1 Tournament at Pierce
Crofton whipped Ponca 14-2
C-2 Tournament at Scribner
Hooper/Scribner eliminated Pender 3-1
Checking out the local schedule for today, Juniors Area Baseball Tournaments continue across the state. At the B-3 Tournament at Valley, Wayne faces Omaha Roncalli in the championship game at 5:30 with an if necessary game to follow. At the B-5 Tournament at Central City, Columbus Lakeview takes on Central City Cornerstone in the championship game at 5:00 with an if necessary game to follow. At the C-1 Tournament at Pierce, Crofton battles Pierce in the championship game at 5:30 with an if necessary game to follow. At the C-2 Tournament at Scribner, Hooper/Scribner plays Tekemah/Herman in the championship game at 6:00 with an if necessary game to follow. Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers host New Orleans at 12:05.
Local Schedule: New Orleans at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-12:05).
Local Scores: New Orleans 6 Omaha Storm Chasers 3 (Bsbl).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball!
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 5 N-Y Yankees 4
Final Boston 10 Toronto 8
Final Cleveland 8 Detroit 6
Final Kansas City 5 Chi White Sox 2
Final L-A Angels 9 Houston 6
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final San Francisco 19 Colorado 2
Final L-A Dodgers 16 Philadelphia 2
Final Cincinnati 6 Chi Cubs 3
Final Atlanta 4 Milwaukee 2
Final St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 0
Final San Francisco 2 Colorado 1