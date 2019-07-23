Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The independent Atlantic League is so happy with "robot umpires" that it will continue using the system for the rest of the season, according to ESPN. The league became the first American professional baseball league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its all-star game earlier this month. Plate umpire Brian deBrauwere wore an earpiece connected to an iPhone in his pocket and relayed the call upon receiving it from a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar. He crouched in his normal position behind the catcher and signaled balls and strikes. After the successful test at the all-star game, the league started rolling out the technology to stadiums throughout the league. The umpires have the ability to override the computer, which considers a pitch a strike when the ball bounces and then crosses the zone. TrackMan also does not evaluate check swings. The experiment with radar-tracking technology to call balls and strikes was originally expected to begin at the start of the season but experienced some delays. Atlantic League President Rick White said at the all-star break that he feels his organization is on the cutting edge of a movement.
Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach. Duncan won five championships during a 19-year NBA career spent entirely with the Spurs. He averaged 19 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 1,392 games. The team announced the move Monday, along with the promotion of Will Hardy to assistant coach. Hardy has been with the Spurs for nearly a decade and now will take on an elevated role.
Nebraska senior linebacker Mohamed Barry was honored yesterday, as he was chosen to the Butkus Award Watch list. Barry is one of twelve linebackers named to the 51-member watch list, as the 51 watch list members honor the number 51 that Butkus wore during his Hall of Fame career. It is the second watch list Barry has been named to, as he was on the initial Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list released earlier in the summer. Barry, a 6’1, 230-pound linebacker, returns to anchor the Huskers’ defense after an outstanding junior campaign capped by a 2018 All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media. The Georgia native led the Huskers and ranked second in the Big Ten with 112 tackles, including 55 solo tackles, and added eleven tackles for loss and two sacks from his inside linebacker position. His 112 tackles were the most by a Husker since NFL All-Pro Lavonte David totaled 133 stops in 2011. The finalists will be announced on Nov. 25, and the winner will be announced on or before Dec. 10.
The Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star basketball games were held last night at Lincoln North Star High School. In the boys’ game, the ‘Blues’ outscored the ‘Reds’ 116-107 in double overtime. In the girls contest, the ‘Reds’ defeated the ‘Blues’ 78-63. Among the Northeast Nebraska representatives include Pierce’ Maggie Brahmer, Columbus Lakeview’s Gracie Borer, West Point-Beemer’s Sierra Kile, West Holt’s Carlie Wetzel, and South Sioux City’s Marybeth Rasmussen, McKenna Sims, & coach Molly Hornbeck for the ‘Blues’. Wetzel led the ‘Blues’ with 16 points. The Volleyball All-Star Match will be held this evening at Lincoln North Star at 6:00. Competing for the ‘Red’ team will be Humphrey’s Taya Beller and Stanton’s Bree Burtwistle while Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Maddie Wieseler will represent the ‘Blue’.
The three-day 52nd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship returns to a familiar site at Beatrice Country Club starting today. The championship was last hosted by the club in 2014 when Omaha’s Alex Schaake won by an incredible 14 strokes for his first of three straight titles. This year also marks the first time the girls’ and boys’ events are being run separately since 2007, with the Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship playing a week later at the same venue. A strong field of 89 players will compete in the 2019 Nebraska Junior Amateur, including the defending champion, Jason Kolbas of Lincoln. The championship features 54 holes of stroke play, with a cut to the low 40 scores and ties following the second round. Among the competitors include Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes, Jake Kluver, & John Canham; Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes; Wayne’s Tanner Walling; Oakland’s Ian Lundquist; Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer; Plainview’ Jake Lingenfelter; Columbus’ Shane Hess, Bryce Vuncannon, & Seth Vuncannon; and Wisner’s Rockney Peck.
Seniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard
A-6 Tournament at Columbus
Fremont beat Waverly 5-1
Grand Island shaded Columbus 4-3
B-3 Tournament at Blair
Omaha Roncalli bested Arlington 10-5
The Elkhorn Mt. Michael Knights eliminated West Point 13-5
Bennington doubled up Blair 6-3
B-5 Tournament Championship at O’Neill
Columbus Lakeview clipped Wakefield 7-6 to force a second championship game
Wakefield doubled up Columbus Lakeview 8-4 in the second championship game
C-1 Tournament at Hartington
Hartington outslugged Creighton 10-9
C-2 Tournament at Wisner
Hooper/Scribner topped Neligh 6-2
C-6 Tournament at Ravenna
Ravenna edged Ord 3-2
Alma topped Overton 8-3
Twin River doubled up Alma 4-2
A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City
Grand Island Five Points eliminated the Columbus Blues 9-2
Gretna defeated South Sioux City 8-3
Class ‘C’ Junior State Tournament at Plymouth
Pierce beat Chase County Imperial 4-1
Shelton/Gibbon eliminated Tri County 8-7
Syracuse edged Louisville/Weeping Water 3-2
Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley routed Tekemah/Herman 11-1
Seniors Area Baseball Tournaments continue across the state. At the C-1 Tournament at Hartington, the host team faces Ponca in the championship game at 6:00. At the C-2 Tournament at Wisner, Pender battles Hooper/Scribner in the championship game at 6:00. At the C-6 Tournament at Ravenna, the host team battles Twin River in the championship game at 5:30. At the Class ‘C’ State Juniors Tournament at Plymouth, Pierce tangles with Tekemah/Herman in a 5:00 elimination game.
INTERLEAGUE
Final Chi White Sox 9 Miami 1
Final Arizona 6 Baltimore 3
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Cleveland 7 Toronto 3
Final Boston 9 Tampa Bay 4
Final Minnesota 8 N-Y Yankees 6
Final Houston 11 Oakland 1
Final Seattle 7 Texas 3
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 5, 10 Innings
Final Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 5
Final San Francisco 5 Chi Cubs 4
Colorado at Washington 7:05 p.m., postponed