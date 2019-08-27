Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 27, 2019

The Omaha World Herald reports that the availability of Nebraska running back Maurice Washington for Saturday’s 11:00 season opener against South Alabama remains in question after coach Scott Frost said yesterday the team has no more clarity surrounding Washington’s legal issues. Washington, 19, is accused of sending a ten-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting the girl, then 15, performing a sex act. Washington was not involved in the recording of the video or the sex act. One of the two charges he faces is a felony in California. His next date in Santa Clara County Court is Sept. 3, three days after the South Alabama game. The 6’1, 190-pounder is listed as the co-starter at running back and kick returner on NU’s depth chart. Also, Nebraska put a twist on its annual bestowing of the defense's practice jerseys this year, inviting a group of former defensive standouts to speak to the team yesterday before those players handed out the jerseys individually.
Three members of the Nebraska volleyball team were named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team yesterday. Nicklin Hames, Lauren Stivrins, and Lexi Sun were all voted to the 14-player preseason team by the conference's head coaches. Additionally, the Huskers were picked second in the preseason poll behind Wisconsin while Minnesota was third. The second-ranked Huskers begin the regular season on Friday with a 7:00 match against Creighton in the Husker Invitational.
Home games against Nebraska and Oklahoma, road trips to Michigan and Arizona State, and a pair of games in Las Vegas highlight the Creighton men's basketball non-conference schedule for 2019-20. All told, Creighton will play four non-conference games against NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago, in addition to one NIT and one CIT qualifier. Head coach Greg McDermott’s tenth season on The Hilltop begins with a Nov. 5 home game against Kennesaw State in the earliest regular-season start date on the calendar in program history. Creighton has won 24 straight home openers and 21 of 22 season-openers at all sites.
The Northeast Hawks men’s golf team participated in the first day of the Mt. Marty Fall Tournament yesterday at Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton, SD. Jamestown of North Dakota holds the team lead with a 294. They hold a four stroke lead. The Hawks are currently in seventh place at 322. Treyton Forsman of Jamestown has the clubhouse lead at 68. He has a three stroke advantage. Northeast’s Jordan Hart leads the team with a 79. Three other Northeast golfers Matthew Kingston, Grant Sell, and John Lapour shot scores of 81.
The Norfolk High girls’ golf squad competed in Fremont’s triangular yesterday at Fremont Golf Club. Fremont won the event with a 415 while Columbus was second at 416 and the Lady Panthers were third with a 447. Norfolk’s Kylie Blume was the medalist after carding an 89. Blume won by a single stroke.
106 KIX has released its upcoming 2019 high school football broadcast schedule. Norfolk High will be covered in games with Columbus, Omaha South, Bellevue West, & Omaha Benson. Norfolk Catholic will be featured in matchups with David City Aquinas, St. Paul, & Battle Creek. Lutheran High Northeast will be covered in contests with Wakefield, Howells/Dodge, & Madison. 106 KIX will follow Norfolk Catholic’s playoff run. Friday’s night opening will have Norfolk High visiting Columbus at 6:20. 97.5 KEXL will open with Battle Creek at Shelby/Rising City on Friday night at 6:40.
Local Schedule: Nashville at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: Nfk High 6-3 Grand Island 0-4 (SB DH); Omaha Storm Chasers 5 Nashville 0 (Bsbl).
