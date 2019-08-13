Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has lost his grievance with the NFL over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play. The arbitrator issued the ruling yesterday after holding a hearing last week with Brown, representatives from the league and the players' union. Brown said in a statement on Twitter that he disagreed with the decision. He also said he looks forward to getting back on the field as soon as he is fully healthy. Brown has not participated in a full practice for the Raiders after starting training camp on the non-football injury list with injuries to his feet that reportedly came from frostbite suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment in France. Brown was cleared to practice on July 28 and participated in part of two sessions but wasn't around the team last week when he had a grievance hearing with the NFL over his helmet.
Yankees hitters are showing no mercy to the Orioles. Gleyber Torres hit a pair of three-run home runs to help New York complete a doubleheader sweep of Baltimore with an 11-8 win at Yankee stadium. Torres also hit a home run in the first game and now has a total of 13 against the Orioles this season. And he set a big league record with his fifth multihomer game against a team in a season. Didi Gregorius, Gio Urshela and Cameron Maybin all hit home runs in the Yanks' 8-5 victory yesterday afternoon, while first baseman Mike Ford also drove one over the fence in the nightcap. As a team, New York stretched its record to 59 long balls against Baltimore this season, while the American League East-leaders' winning streak versus the Orioles has grown to 14 games.
Charlie Easley’s 15 points led five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska wrapped up its tour of Italy yesterday with a 4-0 record after an 84-62 win over Italian Select. Easley, a walk-on from Lincoln, came off the bench to ignite a 10-3 Husker run late in the first quarter with consecutive three-pointers after NU trailed 15-12. His second trifecta put his team ahead for good, as they stretched the lead after a slow start. In the final quarter, Nebraska led by as much as 30 points with over 6:00 remaining before cruising to a 22-point win.
A 22-0 run midway through the first half helped the Creighton men's basketball team wrap up a three-game tour of Australia with a 107-79 victory over Bullets Invitational yesterday in Brisbane. The Bluejays finished the trip with a 2-1 record, steadily improving during the trip while getting contributions from everyone on the active roster. Christian Bishop led CU with 25 points, making 11-17 field goal attempts and also contributing six rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes of action. Mitch Ballock tallied 21 points, including 6-10 from three-point range. Creighton took a 54-42 lead into the half, then opened the third period with a 10-2 run.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Jahkeem Green is officially a Husker. The junior college defensive lineman who was accepted into school at Nebraska, arrived in Lincoln on Sunday and has officially signed his tender, making him a formal member of the Husker football team. Now in Lincoln, the last steps before Green gets on the practice field with his new teammates include the standard medical and conditioning testing that all players must complete and pass before being cleared to play. Assuming Green, a South Carolina native, clears those hurdles, it's possible he could be added to the camp roster in time to participate later in the day today or perhaps for practice on Wednesday. Green, a two-year standout at Highland (Kan.) Community College, finished up his final classes just before Nebraska began preseason camp and confirmed then that he planned to keep his verbal commitment to the Huskers. Green, was listed at 6’5 and 305 pounds at Highland. Today marks the tenth practice of preseason camp for the Huskers.
The Nebraska-Omaha women's soccer team has been picked to finish fourth in the Summit League this season. The Mavericks are coming off their first Summit League Tournament appearance in 2018, reaching the Summit League Championship Final after knocking off top-seeded South Dakota State in the semifinals. Denver was selected as the league's favorite. Junior midfielder Andrea Daves was selected to the Summit League's Player to Watch list. As a sophomore, Daves led the Mavericks with six assists and scored the game-winning goal vs. Green Bay. UNO opens the 2019 season at home on August 23 at 6:00 vs. Illinois State.
Wayne State is listed fourth in the NSIC Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll. Junior middle blocker Jaci Brahmer was selected as the Wildcat Player to Watch in the NSIC this season. They return five starters and its libero from last year’s team that went 22-9 overall and sixth in the NSIC with a 13-7 league mark. Northern State won a close vote over Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota Duluth as the preseason favorite in the NSIC this season. Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2019 season on September 6th vs. Cameron (Okla.) at the Missouri Southern Tournament in Joplin, Missouri.
Local Schedule: Las Vegas at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-12:05).
Local Scores: Las Vegas 7 Omaha Storm Chasers 6 (Bsbl).
