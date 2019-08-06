Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Vince Carter is returning to the Atlanta Hawks for his record 22nd season in the NBA. The 42-year-old Carter will continue to serve as a mentor to some of the NBA's most promising young talent, including first-round picks D'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish. He'll also eclipse the record shared with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and recently retired Dirk Nowitzki for most seasons in the NBA. Carter showed last season that he's still got some playing skills, as well. He played 76 games in his first year with the Hawks, including nine starts, while averaging 17.5 minutes and 7.4 points per contest.
Jervay Green’s 15 points led four Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska opened its Italian Tour with an 87-56 win over Stella Azzurra Academy yesterday. NU got off to a slow start and trailed for most of the first five minutes before taking over. They led 47-28 at halftime. The Huskers will wrap up their stay in Rome today including a trip to the Colosseum before leaving for Florence and a matchup with Silute Basketball Club Wednesday at 1:00 CDT.
The Creighton men's basketball team suffered a 79-66 setback yesterday against Australia B'Ball Centre of Excellence in the opening contest in its three-game exhibition tour of Australia. The Bluejays led 37-35 at half and were ahead 50-43 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Centre of Excellence squad went on a 12-2 run to take the lead for good. Mitch Ballock led three players in double figures for CU with 20 points, including 4-10 from three-point range. Creighton returns to the court on Thursday, with a match-up in Cairns against the Cairns Taipans. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 a.m. CST.
The New York Jets have acquired offensive lineman Alex Lewis from the Baltimore Ravens for a conditional seventh-round pick in next year's NFL draft. Lewis, a former Nebraska Cornhusker, started ten games at guard last season for the Ravens and can also play tackle. The 27-year-old was a fourth-round pick of Baltimore in 2016. Lewis has dealt with several injuries during his short NFL career, including missing two games last season with a neck ailment. He was sidelined the entire 2017 season with an injured shoulder and missed six weeks as a rookie with a sprained ankle.
Creighton will serve as host of the 2019 BIG EAST Women's Soccer Championship, the Conference announced yesterday. The league tournament's semifinals and final will be played Nov. 7 and 10 at the Bluejays' Morrison Stadium, with first round matches being held at higher-seeded campus sites on Nov. 3. This marks the second time Creighton is serving as the host for the BIG EAST Championship, last doing so in 2015. Morrison Stadium's seating capacity is 7,500. The Creighton women’s soccer team starts their season on August 23rd when they host Kansas State.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver is tied for tenth place among 262 golfers after the first day of the 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship in Nova Scotia at both Glen Arbour Golf Course and The Links at Brunello. Kluver shot a 70 on the first day. There is a three-way tie for first between Canada’s Johnny Travale and the United States’ David Snyder & Matt Sharpstene. All three carded a -3 (67) and have a one stroke advantage. The event is playing host to 262 players from twelve countries for the first two rounds prior to the 36-hole cut. Kluver, a three-time Class ‘A’ state champion at Norfolk High recently won the Indian Creek Invitational at Elkhorn. He also made the cut at the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek Golf Course in Omaha two weeks ago.
Local Scores: Reno 15 Omaha Storm Chasers 6 (Bsbl).
