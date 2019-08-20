Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 20, 2019

San Francisco 49’ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went just 1-6 for zero yards and an interception last night in his first game since suffering a season-ending knee injury last September. Garoppolo finished the night, which ended with a 24-15 victory over the Denver Broncos, with a 0.0 passer rating.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has filed a new grievance against the NFL over his not having a full calendar year grace period to find a helmet that works for him, a source told ESPN. This grievance is the latest part of Brown's ongoing fight against an NFL policy that requires helmet certification according to industry standards. Brown already lost a grievance against the NFL that sought an exception so he could wear his Schutt Air Advantage, a helmet he has worn throughout his career. Brown has returned to training camp with the Raiders a day after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be "all in or all out.”
The Omaha World Herald reports that the Nebraska football team is officially a top-25 team again. The Huskers check in at 24th in the season's first Associated Press poll that was released yesterday. A total of seven Big Ten schools are in the rankings, which are compiled by media members from around the country. The ranking ends Nebraska's longest drought in the AP preseason poll since it appeared 44 times in a 50-year span from 1965-2014. The team received votes outside the Top 25 in 2015, 2016 and 2017. It did not receive any preseason votes last year. The Huskers had been absent in 33 straight AP poll releases overall and was last included on Dec 4, 2016. They hasn't finished a season in the AP Top 25 since 2012 when they were 25th. Nebraska was the top team receiving votes in the preseason coaches poll. Clemson is preseason ranked first followed by Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. In other Husker football news, the anticipation is over: Adidas and the University of Nebraska partnered to create the jersey every Cornhusker fan has wanted, the Nebraska black jersey. Known as the “Blackshirts,” a reference to the Cornhuskers' starting defensive unit, the nickname became the key inspiration behind Nebraska’s 2019 alternate uniforms. No date has been announced for when the jerseys will be worn.
The Nebraska-Omaha men's soccer team has been picked to finish second in the Summit League this season. This marks the sixth consecutive season the Mavericks begin their campaign ranked second in the preseason poll. Denver was chosen as the league's favorite with 24 points and four first-place votes while UNO garnered 21 points and two first-place votes. Junior forward Diego Gutierrez was selected to the Summit League's Player to Watch list. The Mavericks officially kick off the regular season on Aug. 30 at California in Berkeley, Calif.
Nebraska’s Meg Brandt, Sinclaire Miramontez and Savanah Uveges each received Big Ten Preseason Honors recognition, announced by the conference yesterday. Brandt, a senior from Iowa, has started 59 games over the last three seasons and has compiled nine goals and seven assists. Miramontez, a senior from Kansas, has been a leader for the Husker defense during each of the last three years, starting 58 games. Uveges, a senior from Illinois, begins her sixth season on Nebraska’s roster in 2019. After not playing for the first three seasons, Uveges has started 29 of her 38 appearances over the last two years and scored nine goals, while adding four assists. Penn State is ranked number one in the poll while Nebraska was predicted seventh.
Local Schedule: Omaha Storm Chasers at New Orleans (Bsbl-6:30).
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 6 New Orleans 1 (Bsbl).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Kansas City 5 Baltimore 4
Final Seattle 9 Tampa Bay 3
Final Houston 5 Detroit 4
Final Chi White Sox 6 Minnesota 4
Final Texas 8 L-A Angels 7 (11 Innings)
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final San Diego 3 Cincinnati 2
Final Washington 13 Pittsburgh 0
Final St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 0
Final Arizona 5 Colorado 3
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
Final San Francisco 24 Denver 15