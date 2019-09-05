Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 5, 2019

Antonio Brown says the Oakland Raiders have fined him close to $54,000 for missing a practice and walkthrough. The star receiver posted a letter on his Instagram account from general manager Mike Mayock saying that he was fined $40,000 for an unexcused absence from practice on Aug. 18 and $13,950 for skipping a walkthrough in Winnipeg on Aug. 22.
Reliever Michael Lorenzen hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away to an 8-5 victory that cost the Philadelphia Phillies a chance to gain ground in the wild card race. The most recent player to get a victory, hit a homer and play outfield in the same game was Babe Ruth for the Yankees on June 13, 1921, according to Elias research. The Phillies had their three-game win streak snapped and slipped to three games behind the idle Cubs for the final National League wild card.
Rafael Nadal has reached his 33rd Grand Slam semifinal and prevented Diego Schwartzman from making it to his first. Nadal beat Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium to move a step closer to a fourth U.S. Open championship and 19th major title in all, which would be just one short of Roger Federer's record. Nadal will meet Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the semifinals Friday.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska natives Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow had their run at the U.S. Open come to an end in the men's doubles quarterfinals as they lost to Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) yesterday. Sock and Withrow won the opening set by earning a break of serve in the ninth game before Murray and Skupski won the first five games of the second set. Sock and Withrow led 5-2 in the third set before Murray and Skupski won the next three games and eventually forced a tiebreaker. The tiebreaker was tied 4-4 before Murray and Skupski won the last three points to advance. Sock won the U.S. Open doubles title last season when he partnered with Mike Bryan.
The Northeast Hawks men’s golf team finished sixth at the Blue River Classic that concluded yesterday at Highland Golf Course in Lincoln. Iowa Western Community College was the champion with a 575. They won by seven strokes. The Hawks were sixth with a 599. They shot a 301 on the first day followed by yesterday’s 298. Iowa Western’s Dean Walsh is the medalist after carding a 139. He won by a single stroke. Northeast’s Matthew Kingston tied for eleventh place with a 147.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school softball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is once again first, Wayne slips from sixth to tenth, and Northeast Nebraska drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury stays at number one and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic moves up from eighth to seventh. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is once again first and Wayne slips from fifth to sixth. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury is the new number one and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic jumps from fifth to third.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast competes in the first day of the Northeast Nebraska Classic. In matches at Pender, they play BRLD at 5:30 and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 6:30. Elsewhere, Norfolk Catholic hosts Pierce at 7:30 and Nebraska-Omaha faces Central Arkansas at the Kansas State Invite at Manhattan, Kansas at 4:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High softball team entertains Lincoln Northeast in a 5:00 doubleheader, the Lutheran High Northeast cross country squad opens their season at the Wisner/Pilger Invite at Beemer at 5:30, and the Northeast Hawks women & men’s soccer teams visit Central Community College of Columbus starting with the men’s match at 2:00.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Grant Pease of the Stuart football team. In Stuart’s season opening 40-13 win at Niobrara/Verdigre, he had 281 rushing yards off 19 carries and five touchdowns. Pease also had ten tackles defensively with two tackles for loss. He was nominated by Coach Colin Schurman. Congratulations to Grant Pease of the Stuart football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Friday Night: The Norfolk Catholic football team visits David City Aquinas at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Stanton is on the road in Tekemah to play Tekemah/Herman at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: NECC 25-25-25 Iowa Lakes CC 15-11-10 (VB).
