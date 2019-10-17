Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 17, 2019

Boxer Patrick Day has died four days after sustaining head injuries in a fight with Charles Conwell. Promoter Lou DiBella said Day died yesterday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was 27. Day had brain surgery after being knocked out in the tenth round Saturday night at Wintrust Arena. Knocked down twice earlier in the bout, the junior middleweight was taken from the ring on a stretcher. Day had a career record of 17-4-1 with six knockouts.
Freshman Madi Kubik had a career-high 22 kills, and the fifth ranked Nebraska volleyball team topped 20th ranked Purdue, 3-1 last night in front of over 8000 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Scores of the match had NU winning 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15. The Huskers were stout defensively for the third match in a row. They held its third straight opponent to a season low in hitting percentage, as Purdue hit .099, becoming the third straight Husker foe to hit below .100. Offensively, Nebraska hit .284, the best hitting percentage by a Purdue opponent this season, and five different Huskers all hit better than .300 on the night. Setter Nicklin Hames had 48 assists, eleven digs and four kills to coordinate the Husker attack. Kubik stole the show offensively for the Big Red. Her 22 kills on .314 hitting tied Mikaela Foecke’s 2015 freshman high of 22 as the most by an NU freshman since Sarah Pavan had 35 in 2004 points of the match. Nebraska is now 14-2 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten while Purdue falls to 11-5 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington will have his next court hearing in California today in an ongoing case regarding two charges, including one felony according to the Omaha World Herald. Washington is accused of sending a ten-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting the girl, then 15, performing a sex act. Washington was not involved and did not record it. His alleged crime happened before he arrived at Nebraska. One of the two charges he faces is a felony in California, since the girl was a minor in the video. Today's hearing in Santa Clara County is set for 11:00 CDT and is a continuation of a Sept. 4 hearing that was delayed. The date for Washington's preliminary hearing is scheduled to be set during today's hearing. At a preliminary hearing, judges decide whether a case should move forward after prosecutors present the evidence they have against a defendant.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Omaha Westside’s Grant Tagge is the newest member of Nebraska's 2020 walk-on class. He chose walking on at Nebraska over scholarship offers from Northern Illinois, South Dakota State and a handful of regional Division II schools. Tagge has 131 total tackles so far this season. He expects to start his Husker career as either an inside or outside linebacker. Tagge is the ninth known walk-on in NU's 2020 class, joining in-state players Eli Simonson of Fremont Bergan, Keegan Menning of Fremont, Baylor Brannen of Millard West, Mason Nieman of Waverly, Aurora’s Nate Boerkircher, Lincoln Southeast’s Xavier Trevino, and Norris’ Ashton Hausmann.
The United States Olympic curling trials will return to Omaha in 2022. USA Curling and the Omaha Sports Commission announced that the event would be held at Baxter Arena on the University of Nebraska-Omaha campus from Nov. 13-21, 2021. The trials were first held at Baxter Arena in 2017. The U.S. team of John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo went on to win the gold medal in South Korea. The 2022 Winter Games will be held in Beijing.
Norfolk High is represented in today’s Class ‘A’ Boys State Tennis Championship at Omaha. Jared Ertzner-Kitto will compete in #1 Singles. Kalen Krohn participates in #2 Singles. Mason Borgman & Colby Mrsny are involved in #1 Doubles. Jack Schwanebeck & Josh Sumner will compete in #2 Doubles. Elsewhere on the local schedule, the State Softball Tournament continues in Hastings. Regarding area teams, in the Class ‘B’ Tournament, Wayne takes on Beatrice at 4:30. In the Class ‘C’ Tournament, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic meets Fairbury at 4:30. In volleyball, Norfolk High visits Columbus at 6:30 and Norfolk Catholic participates in Neligh/Oakdale’s triangular with O’Neill involved. The Lady Knights play O’Neill at 6:15 and Neligh/Oakdale at approximately 7:15. Cross Country district meets get underway across the state. In competition at Walnut Creek Recreation Area hosted by Papillion La Vista, the Norfolk High boys take part in the A-1 race at 1:35 while the Lady Panthers run in the A-2 race at 2:15. Elsewhere, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys participates in the D-4 meet at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Bloomfield. The girls’ race is held at 4:00 while the boys run at 4:45.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Justin Erb of the Wakefield football team. In last Friday’s 50-36 victory over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, he ran for 347 yards off 34 carries and six touchdowns. Defensively, Erb had 18 tackles, a tackle for loss, with a fumble recovery. He was nominated by Coach Mike Hassler. Congratulations to Justin Erb of the Wakefield football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Friday Night: The Lutheran High Northeast football team visits Madison at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Hartington Cedar Catholic hosts Battle Creek at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: NECC 25-25-25 Southwestern CC, IA 13-13-16 (VB); Wayne 4 Hastings 0; Wayne 8 Seward 0 (Class ‘B’ State SB Tourn.); West Point GACC 15 Auburn 7; West Point GACC 10 Arlington 0 (Class ‘C’ State SB Tourn.).
