Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 24, 2019

The Washington Nationals now own a two-games-to-none lead in the World Series after erupting for ten runs over the final three innings of a 12-3 rout of the Astros in Houston. Kurt Suzuki broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer in the seventh before Asdrubal Cabrera collected three RBIs. Stephen Strasburg struck out seven over six innings and blanked the Astros following Alex Bregman's two-run homer in the bottom of the first.
Conor McGregor says he will return to mixed martial arts in January with a UFC fight in Las Vegas. McGregor says he will return "fully focused" on Jan. 18 at the T-Mobile Arena. Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, McGregor says he knows his opponent but won't name him, so "ask the UFC who the opponent is. The 31-year-old Irishman hasn't fought since losing by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. McGregor says he wants a rematch with Khabib in Moscow and aimed a string of insults at the Russian fighter. McGregor is facing an assault charge in Ireland over an incident in which he appeared to punch a man in a bar.
The Brooklyn Nets wasted Kyrie Irving's 50-point performance in a 127-126 overtime loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. Irving also contributed eight rebounds and seven assists. Karl-Anthony Towns had 36 points and 14 boards for Minnesota. Irving lost his balance and missed a potential winning shot in his first game since signing with Brooklyn over the summer.
Wan’Dale Robinson of the Nebraska football team has been named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team Midseason Watch List. Robinson earned a spot on the list as an all-purpose player, as the true freshman has played both running back and receiver for the Huskers this season. Nebraska has had a freshman All-American in each of the last two seasons, with wide receiver JD Spielman earning the honor in 2017 and quarterback Adrian Martinez making the team last season. Robinson leads the Huskers with 27 catches and a pair of touchdown receptions this season, while ranking second with 336 receiving yards. On the ground, he is fourth on the team with 214 rushing yards, including a pair of rushing touchdowns.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Marissa Morris of the Twin River volleyball team. In the last week, she played four matches and combined for 71 kills, a .325 hit percentage, 49 digs, five blocks, and eight aces. This season, Morris has 290 kills, a .253 hit percentage, 37 blocks, 214 digs, and 23 aces. She was nominated by Coach Julie Strain. Congratulations to Marissa Morris of the Twin River volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Lutheran High Northeast football team hosts Neligh/Oakdale at 7:00. The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament concludes at Battle Creek, 16-11 O’Neill faces 13-10 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the fifth place match at 4:30, 21-5 Norfolk Catholic tangles with 15-11 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the third place match at 6:00, and 25-4 Battle Creek meets 26-4 Wayne in the championship at 7:30. Elsewhere, the 16-18 Norfolk High volleyball squad takes on 13-18 Lincoln East in the fifth place match of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln Southwest at 6:30.
Local Schedule: Neligh/Oakdale at LHNE (FB-7:00).
Tonight: The Osmond football team visits Riverside at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Friday Night: The Norfolk High football team is on the road at Omaha Benson at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: Iowa Central CC 23-19-25-25-15 NECC 25-25-20-21-8 (VB); Creighton 1 DePaul 0 (M. Socc.).
