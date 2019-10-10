Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 10, 2019

Howie Kendrick has put the Washington Nationals in the National League Championship Series for the first time by belting a grand slam in the tenth inning of a 7-3 comeback win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Homers by Max Muncy and Kike Hernandez gave the Dodgers and early 3-0 lead, but the Nats forced extra innings when Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto belted consecutive solo shots in the eighth.
The St. Louis Cardinals have advanced to the National League Championship Series against Washington following the biggest first inning in Major League Baseball postseason history. The Redbirds erupted for ten runs against Mike Foltynewicz and Max Fried in the opening frame and clobbered the Atlanta Braves, 13-1 in Game Five of their Division series. Tommy Edman, Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong each delivered two-run doubles after an error by first baseman Freddie Freeman prevented the Braves from possibly getting out of the inning trailing just 1-0.
The Norfolk High softball team is still alive and kicking after the first day of the A-4 District Tournament at Gretna. The Lady Panthers dropped their opening contest to Grand Island 6-2. Norfolk had won three of four games over GI previously. The Lady Panthers then routed Lincoln High 19-1 and beat Lincoln Pius X 9-7 in elimination games. Brandy Unger was the pitcher of decision in all three contests and offensively had six hits and two home runs on the day. Norfolk is now 23-13 on the season and scheduled to play the loser of Gretna and Grand Island at 2:00 today in another elimination game.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Noah Schutte of the Laurel/Concord/Coleridge football team. In last Friday’s 68-29 victory over Madison, he had eight receptions for 156 yards and five touchdowns along with three two-point conversions. Schutte also had a 42 yard interception return for a score. He had six touchdowns total on the evening. This season, Schutte has 35 receptions for 613 yards with nine touchdowns and seven two-point conversions and 31 tackles with three interceptions and a score. He was nominated by Coach Pat Arens. Congratulations to Noah Schutte of the Laurel/Concord/Coleridge football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Lutheran High Northeast football team hosts Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00. In volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast competes in Wisner/Pilger’s triangular. They play the host team at 4:00 and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 5:15. Elsewhere in volleyball, Norfolk High entertains Lincoln East at 6:30 and Norfolk Catholic is home against Battle Creek at 7:30. In other events, the Norfolk High girls & boys cross country teams participates in Kearney’s Invite at Kearney Country Club at 3:30 and Norfolk Catholic’s cross country squads are involved in the Mid State Conference Meet at the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area in Crofton at 4:30. Also, the Norfolk High boys’ tennis team visits Columbus for a 4:00 dual.
Friday Night: The Norfolk Catholic football team visits Battle Creek at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Creighton is on the road in Springview to play North Central at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: North Iowa Area CC 25-25-25 NECC 21-18-21 (VB).
