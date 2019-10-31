Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 31, 2019

Howie Kendrick belted a go-ahead, two-run homer off Will Harris in the seventh inning to carry the Washington Nationals to a 6-2 victory at Houston in Game Seven of the World Series. Astros starter Zack Greinke had a one-hit shutout in the seventh until Anthony Rendon launched a solo homer to help the Nats earn their first World Series title. Winning pitcher Patrick Corbin worked three shutout innings of relief and Adam Eaton delivered a two-run single in the ninth for Washington. Steven Strasburg was named the World Series MVP after earning two wins.
The Golden State Warriors could be spending a few weeks without guard Stephen Curry after he broke his left hand in a fall during the third quarter of last night's 121-110 loss to Phoenix. The two-time MVP drove to his left and leapt with the ball before coming down head first, landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court. Suns forward Aron Baynes crashed onto Curry's left hand.
Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt announced the Huskers' 2020 schedule yesterday, which features match-ups with seven NCAA Tournament qualifiers from last season. The Huskers open their 53-game schedule against former conference foe Baylor in Waco, Texas Feb. 14-16. Nebraska's home opener is scheduled for March 6 against Columbia, as the first of 24 games at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. NU has four games against intrastate foes in 2020. They visit Creighton on April 7 and April 28 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, and host the Bluejays at Hawks Field on April 21. The Huskers host Nebraska-Omaha on April 14 in Lincoln. The Bluejays and Mavericks both qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season. The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for May 20-24 at TD Ameritrade Park.
Classes ‘D-1’ & ‘D-2’ football playoff games get underway today. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘D-1’, in the east bracket, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Lourdes Central Catholic at 6:00. In a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Howells/Dodge entertains Homer in Howells at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. In other Class ‘D-1’ east games, Creighton visits Wisner/Pilger at 6:00, Elkhorn Valley is in Clarks to play Osceola-High Plains at 4:00, Cross County is on the road in Laurel to play Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 6:00, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic road trips to Shickley to play Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 6:00. In the Class ‘D-1’ west bracket, Neligh/Oakdale is home versus West Holt at 7:00, Burwell hosts Hitchcock County at 4:00, North Central is at Sutherland at 5:00, and Fullerton entertains Morrill at 5:00. In the Class ‘D-2’ east bracket, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis is home versus Elgin Public/Pope John at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Also in the east, Allen is in Lawrence to play Lawrence/Nelson at 4:30, Plainview hosts Randolph at 7:00, Wynot visits Johnson/Brock at 4:30, Clarkson/Leigh entertains Riverside at Leigh at 7:00, Hartington/Newcastle goes to Mead for a 6:00 meeting, and Bloomfield is home against Pender at 6:00. In the west bracket, Overton hosts Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing at 5:00. Also, the Wayne State volleyball team is in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to face Augustana at 6:00.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Hunter Charf of the Neligh/Oakdale football team. In last Thursday’s 86-50 road win over Lutheran High Northeast, he accounted for nine touchdowns on the evening. Charf was 15-29 passing for 316 yards and six touchdowns with a two-point conversion pass. He also rushed for 86 yards with three touchdowns and three-two point conversions. Charf accounted for 62 points. Defensively, he was in on ten tackles with two fumble recoveries. Charf was nominated by Coach Ron Beacom. Congratulations to Hunter Charf of the Neligh/Oakdale football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Friday: The Pierce football team hosts Chase County in the opening round of the Class ‘C-1’ Playoffs at 4:00. Pregame coverage at 3:20 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com. Also, BRLD entertains Wilber/Clatonia in an opening round ‘C-2’ contest at Bancroft at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: NECC 21-25-24-25-15 Des Moines Area CC, IA 25-21-26-22-7 (VB); Nebraska 91 Doane 63 (MBB Exhibition); Nebraska-Omaha 88 Lakeland 41 (WBB Exhibition).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Final Washington 6 Houston 2
---
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Cleveland 117 Chicago 111
Final Orlando 95 New York 83
Final Philadelphia 117 Minnesota 95
Final Boston 116 Milwaukee 105
Final Indiana 118 Brooklyn 108
Final Toronto 125 Detroit 113
Final Portland 102 Oklahoma City 99
Final Houston 159 Washington 158
Final Charlotte 118 Sacramento 111
Final Utah 110 L.A. Clippers 96
Final Phoenix 121 Golden State 110
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT Tampa Bay 7 New Jersey 6
Final Edmonton 4 Columbus 1
Final St. Louis 2 Minnesota 1
Final Montreal 4 Arizona 1
Final OT Florida 4 Colorado 3
Final Vancouver 5 Los Angeles 3
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Toronto FC 2 Atlanta 1