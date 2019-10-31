Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 31, 2019

Howie Kendrick belted a go-ahead, two-run homer off Will Harris in the seventh inning to carry the Washington Nationals to a 6-2 victory at Houston in Game Seven of the World Series.  Astros starter Zack Greinke had a one-hit shutout in the seventh until Anthony Rendon launched a solo homer to help the Nats earn their first World Series title.  Winning pitcher Patrick Corbin worked three shutout innings of relief and Adam Eaton delivered a two-run single in the ninth for Washington.  Steven Strasburg was named the World Series MVP after earning two wins.

The Golden State Warriors could be spending a few weeks without guard Stephen Curry after he broke his left hand in a fall during the third quarter of last night's 121-110 loss to Phoenix.  The two-time MVP drove to his left and leapt with the ball before coming down head first, landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court.  Suns forward Aron Baynes crashed onto Curry's left hand.

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt announced the Huskers' 2020 schedule yesterday, which features match-ups with seven NCAA Tournament qualifiers from last season.  The Huskers open their 53-game schedule against former conference foe Baylor in Waco, Texas Feb. 14-16.  Nebraska's home opener is scheduled for March 6 against Columbia, as the first of 24 games at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.  NU has four games against intrastate foes in 2020.  They visit Creighton on April 7 and April 28 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, and host the Bluejays at Hawks Field on April 21.  The Huskers host Nebraska-Omaha on April 14 in Lincoln.  The Bluejays and Mavericks both qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.  The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for May 20-24 at TD Ameritrade Park.

Classes ‘D-1’ & ‘D-2’ football playoff games get underway today.  Regarding area teams, in Class ‘D-1’, in the east bracket, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Lourdes Central Catholic at 6:00.  In a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Howells/Dodge entertains Homer in Howells at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20.  In other Class ‘D-1’ east games, Creighton visits Wisner/Pilger at 6:00, Elkhorn Valley is in Clarks to play Osceola-High Plains at 4:00, Cross County is on the road in Laurel to play Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 6:00, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic road trips to Shickley to play Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 6:00.  In the Class ‘D-1’ west bracket, Neligh/Oakdale is home versus West Holt at 7:00, Burwell hosts Hitchcock County at 4:00, North Central is at Sutherland at 5:00, and Fullerton entertains Morrill at 5:00.  In the Class ‘D-2’ east bracket, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis is home versus Elgin Public/Pope John at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:40.  Also in the east, Allen is in Lawrence to play Lawrence/Nelson at 4:30, Plainview hosts Randolph at 7:00, Wynot visits Johnson/Brock at 4:30, Clarkson/Leigh entertains Riverside at Leigh at 7:00, Hartington/Newcastle goes to Mead for a 6:00 meeting, and Bloomfield is home against Pender at 6:00.  In the west bracket, Overton hosts Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing at 5:00.  Also, the Wayne State volleyball team is in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to face Augustana at 6:00.

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Hunter Charf of the Neligh/Oakdale football team.  In last Thursday’s 86-50 road win over Lutheran High Northeast, he accounted for nine touchdowns on the evening.  Charf was 15-29 passing for 316 yards and six touchdowns with a two-point conversion pass.  He also rushed for 86 yards with three touchdowns and three-two point conversions.  Charf accounted for 62 points.  Defensively, he was in on ten tackles with two fumble recoveries.  Charf was nominated by Coach Ron Beacom.  Congratulations to Hunter Charf of the Neligh/Oakdale football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Friday:  The Pierce football team hosts Chase County in the opening round of the Class ‘C-1’ Playoffs at 4:00.  Pregame coverage at 3:20 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.  Also, BRLD entertains Wilber/Clatonia in an opening round ‘C-2’ contest at Bancroft at 6:00.  Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.

Local Scores:  NECC 21-25-24-25-15 Des Moines Area CC, IA 25-21-26-22-7 (VB); Nebraska 91 Doane 63 (MBB Exhibition); Nebraska-Omaha 88 Lakeland 41 (WBB Exhibition).

CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!

 

     MAJOR  LEAGUE  BASEBALL  PLAYOFFS

    

      Final    Washington      6    Houston      2

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION

    

      Final    Cleveland          117    Chicago                111

      Final    Orlando              95    New  York              83

      Final    Philadelphia    117    Minnesota            95

      Final    Boston                116    Milwaukee            105

      Final    Indiana              118    Brooklyn              108

      Final    Toronto              125    Detroit                113

      Final    Portland            102    Oklahoma  City    99

      Final    Houston              159    Washington          158

      Final    Charlotte          118    Sacramento          111

      Final    Utah                    110    L.A.  Clippers    96

      Final    Phoenix              121    Golden  State      110

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  HOCKEY  LEAGUE

    

      Final OT    Tampa  Bay      7    New  Jersey        6

      Final    Edmonton        4    Columbus            1

      Final    St.  Louis      2    Minnesota          1

      Final    Montreal        4    Arizona              1

      Final OT    Florida          4    Colorado            3

      Final    Vancouver      5    Los  Angeles      3

    

    

          ---

          MAJOR  LEAGUE  SOCCER

    

      Final    Toronto  FC      2    Atlanta      1

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 31, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 31, 2019

Howie Kendrick belted a go-ahead, two-run homer off Will Harris in the seventh inning to carry the Washington Nationals to a 6-2 victory at Houston in Game Seven of the World Series.  Astros starter Zack Greinke had a one-hit shutout in the seventh until Anthony Rendon launched a solo homer …

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The Washington Nationals have forced a Game Seven in the World Series by getting strong performances from Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg in a 7-2 win over the Astros in Houston.  Rendon was 3-5 with a two-run homer and a two-run double to support Strasburg, who is 5-0 this postseason a…