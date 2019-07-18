Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 18, 2019

Rory McIlroy went out of bounds on his first shot of the British Open, then left his ball unplayable in thick brush near the green and ended up with a quadruple-bogey 8. The 2014 champion holds the course record at Royal Portrush, shooting a 61 when he was 16 in the North of Ireland Amateur. McIlroy went out of bounds left in an internal area of the course off the tee. After hitting his provisional left again into the rough, his approach cleared a bunker but landed in a patch of thick grass and he was forced to drop. He chipped onto the green but missed a 6-foot putt. Heading into this year's tournament, the first in Northern Ireland since Royal Portrush hosted the event in 1951, McIlroy was considered to be a strong contender for a second British Open title.
The four-day Pinnacle Bank Championship is in progress at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha. Among the Nebraska golfers include Norfolk’s Luke Kluver. Kluver is playing in his second professional golf tournament one year after qualifying for the Pinnacle Bank Championship by winning the Nebraska qualifier at ArborLinks. With the Nebraska qualifier not available, he got in by winning last weekend's two-day Indian Creek Invitational on the tournament course, posting a pair of 2-under 70s. Kluver showed well despite missing the cut last year. With the largest galleries of the tournament following him, Kluver opened with a 3-over 74 before rallying with an even-par 71 the next day to miss the cut by four shots. He will play with Nebraska golfer Ryan Vermeer today and Friday, teeing off at 8:52 this morning on hole ten. Other Nebraska golfers included in the field are McCook’s Brandon Crick and Elkhorn’s Scott Gutschewski. 156 golfers will be involved.
Kate Strickland of Lincoln became the youngest champion yesterday at Fremont Golf Club, cruising to win the 96th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship over another young player, Lauren Thiele of Wahoo, 6 and 4. Strickland is just the fourth junior champion in the 96-year history of the championship. Strickland, who turned 15 in March, is now the youngest to win this title. It’s her second NGA title, after winning the 2018 Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship. Strickland will be sophomore this fall at Lincoln Southwest High School, while Thiele will also be a sophomore at Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo. In the Founders’ Flight of the Gross Division, Omaha’s Katie Ruge defeated Omaha’s Jalea Culliver, 5 and 4 in the final. In the Senior Gross Division, former Husker women’s golf coach Robin Krapfl of Lincoln won her first tournament ever, beatting Debbie Wilbeck of Omaha in the final, 5 and 3. Three flight winners in the Net Division were also crowned, with Patty Meister of Fremont winning, 5 and 3, over Shelly Miratsky of Bellevue in the First Flight final. Omaha’s Gay Gross-Rhode won the Second Flight final, 4 and 3, over Bev Guzinski of Tekamah. In the Third Flight, Kearney’s Kathy Garrelts topped Amy Bear of Kearney, 2 and 1.
Nebraska-Omaha baseball coach Evan Porter announced the addition of former Maverick All-American Payton Kinney as the program's pitching coach yesterday. Kinney helped lead his team to The Summit League Regular-Season and Tournament Championships, as well as the program's first NCAA Division I Regional appearance. He was also the first All-America honoree of the Division I era for the Maverick baseball program. As The Summit League Pitcher of the Year and Tournament MVP, Kinney finished his senior campaign with a 1.96 ERA, an 11-2 record and 111 strikeouts through 115.0 innings.
Northeast Hawks women’s basketball coach Matt Svehla announced yesterday the addition of four student-athletes to the 2019-20 recruiting class. Kelly Kleffner is a 5’7 guard from Spalding Academy. She led her team in scoring, steals, assists and three-point shooting, while being named a First Team Goldenrod Conference member. Julia Carbonell is a 5’9 guard from Spain. She joins the Hawks women’s basketball team after playing for a prominent club basketball team, BF San Adria. Elisabeth Matas is a 5’6 guard from Spain. She led her team as the starting point guard to a runner-up finish at the 18U nationals in Spain. Kataria Zagorac is a 6’1 forward from Serbia. She led her team to a regional championship and went on to place second at the national level. The Hawks, who finished 16-11 last season, kick-off their 2019-20 campaign against Northeastern Junior College at 6:00 Nov. 2 in Norfolk.
Local Schedule: New Orleans at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 11 New Orleans 10 (Bsbl).
