Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 11, 2019

Alex Morgan won female athlete of the year and shared the best team award with her United States women's national soccer teammates at The ESPYS. The award was presented hours after the squad was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City to celebrate its Women's World Cup championship. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won male athlete of the year at the show honoring the past year's top athletes and moments in sports.
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are officially members of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers completed their blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder yesterday, acquiring George for guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari and five first-round draft picks. The Clippers surrendered their first-rounders in 2022, 2024 and 2026, plus sent ones for 2021 and 2023 that were obtained through Miami, to Oklahoma City. The Thunder also has the right to swap first-round picks with the Clippers in 2023 and 2025. Leonard has signed a three-year max contract that could be worth nearly $110 million. The final year is a player option, meaning he and George could both be free agents in 2021. Both players will have options that summer. George and Leonard are Southern California natives who are coming off their best scoring seasons. George averaged a career-best 28 points last season despite shoulder issues that required surgery. Leonard averaged 26.6 points in the regular season and was even better in the playoffs, averaging 30.5 points for the Raptors in their run to the title.
The United States Women’s National Volleyball Team had balanced scoring as it defeated Puerto Rico 25-18, 25-20, 25-27, 25-19 yesterday in Peru, to go 4-0 in Pan American Cup Pool ‘B’. The U.S. advances directly to the semifinals on Saturday. Karsta Lowe provided a match-high 17 points with 13 kills on 34 attacks, three blocks and an ace. Outside hitter Madi Kingdon Rishel pocketed 16 points with 13 kills via 39 attacks, two blocks and an ace. Former Husker and outside hitter Kadie Rolfzen contributed 13 kills on 31 attacks and two blocks for 15 points. Former Husker libero Justine Wong-Orantes handled 21 receptions with a 57 positive reception percent. She also had a team-high 20 digs in the victory.
It looked like it could be the end of Omaha’s Alex Schaake’s run, but the three-time defending champion wasn’t about to let his chance at more history slip away. Schaake surged into the lead with the low round of the day by two strokes to take his fourth straight 54-hole lead after the third round of the 111th Nebraska Amateur Championship yesterday at The Country Club of Lincoln. The 2016, 2017 & 2018 champion entered the day five strokes back of the leaders, but a round of 66 (-6) brought him to the top of the leaderboard at 209 (-7). Schaake has held the 54-hole lead in each of his three Nebraska Amateur wins, but this is by far his smallest margin. If he can close out the win, it will be his fourth straight title, matching what the great Bob Astleford did here at The Country Club 54-years ago. Astleford is the only player to win at least four consecutive. Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, the 2017 and 2018 Nebraska Junior Golfer of the Year, is one shot back at 210 (-6). He carded a 72 yesterday. Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer is tied for sixth place at 214 (-2) after yesterday’s 76. Norfolk’s Kellen Rossman shot a 69 yesterday and is at 222. Plainview’s Tucker Knaak carded a 71 yesterday and is currently at 223. Atkinson’s Mason Hale is at 234 after yesterday’s 82. The final round is in progress with Schaake and Kluver set to start at 12:00.
Local Schedule: Omaha Storm Chasers at San Antonio (Bsbl-7:05).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball!
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Atlanta 78 Connecticut 75
Final Phoenix 91 Washington 68
Final Las Vegas 74 Indiana 71
Final Minnesota 73 Chicago 72