Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 25, 2019

Charlie Morton struck out eleven batters over seven innings to pitch the Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-2 victory against the Boston Red Sox. The Rays took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Joey Wendle lined an RBI single to center off David Price and scored on Guillermo Heredia's double. A series of defensive changes involving reliever Adam Kolarek prompted Boston manager Alex Cora to protest the game due to the placement of subs into the Rays lineup after the designated hitter was removed.
Creighton junior Ty-Shon Alexander made four three-pointers during an exhibition game yesterday, helping a Big East all-star team earn a 102-64 win in preparation for next week’s Pan American Games in Peru. Alexander will be one of twelve players with Big East ties teaming up to represent the United States in the Pan Am Games, a multi-sport event that takes place every four years. He and his teammates began training in Rhode Island last week. Alexander was one of the bright spots. He finished with twelve points, the third-most on the squad. He added four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 17 minutes. The U.S. Pan Am team will travel to Lima, Peru, this weekend. Competition begins Wednesday with a pool play match-up against the U.S. Virgin Islands. The United States plays Venezuela on Aug. 1 and Puerto Rico on Aug. 2.
Josh Peters of Omaha surged into the lead with the low round of the day, during a slightly breezy second round of the 52nd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club yesterday. Peters, who shot 70 yesterday and now stands at 142, began the day five strokes back of first round leader Reed Malleck of York. Malleck shot a 77 yesterday and is currently at 144. Norfolk’s Jake Kluver remains tied for fourth place at 148 after another 74 yesterday. Teammates Isaac Heimes is now at 154 and John Canham is at 156. Also making the cut were Columbus’ Bryce VunCannon (157); Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes (157); Columbus’ Shane Hess (159); Wisner’s Rockney Peck (164); and Oakland’s Ian Lundquist (167). The cut was made at 167, with 45 players advancing to play the final round today. Not making the cut were Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer (169); Wayne’s Tanner Walling (175); Plainview’s Jake Lingenfelter (184); & Columbus’ Seth VunCannon (185). The final round begins at 8:00 AM today, with the leaders set to start at 11:40.
Former Norfolk High track & field standout Jared Schuurmans will compete in the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa today. He will be participating in the Discus at 5:30. Of the ten throwers, the top three qualify for the World Championships in Dubai. Schuurmans was the American national discus champion in 2015 and went on to place 29th in the World Championships. He was the silver medalist at the 2014 Pan American Sports Festival and was a national finalist for the first time at the 2014 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, ending in seventh place. Schuurmans also won an NAIA Discus title in 2010 while at Doane College.
Local Schedule: Omaha Storm Chasers at Round Rock, TX (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: Round Rock, TX 3 Omaha Storm Chasers 0 (Bsbl); Red 5 Blue 4 (Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star SB Game at Lincoln).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Philadelphia 4 Detroit 0
Final Arizona 5 Baltimore 2
Final Kansas City 2 Atlanta 0
Final Miami 2 Chi White Sox 0
Final L-A Angels 3 L-A Dodgers 2
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2
Final Houston 4 Oakland 2
Final Seattle 5 Texas 3
Final Cleveland 4 Toronto 0
Final N-Y Yankees 10 Minnesota 7
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 3 Colorado 2
Final Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 4
Final Chi Cubs 4 San Francisco 1
Final St. Louis 14 Pittsburgh 8
Final Washington 2 Colorado 0
Final San Diego 7 N-Y Mets 2
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Connecticut 70 N-Y Liberty 63
Final Washington 79 Minnesota 71