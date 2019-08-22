Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 22, 2019

For the second time in two weeks, the Houston Astros lost as historic favorites with Justin Verlander on the mound to the Detroit Tigers, helping sportsbooks to a profitable night yesterday. Despite closing as +435 underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook and managing only two hits off Verlander in their 2-1 victory, the visiting Tigers pulled off the largest upset in the majors over the past 15 years, according to sports betting database BetLabsSports.com. Verlander retired his first 14 batters and finished with eleven strikeouts and no walks, but he also gave up home runs to Ronny Rodriguez and John Hicks, the last of which broke a 1-1 stalemate in the ninth.
Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez garnered another watch list spot, as the Manning Award announced its 30-player watch list yesterday. Martinez is one of three sophomores on the list, which is presented to the top quarterback following the conclusion of the 2019 season, including bowl games. He returns to pilot the Husker attack after a record-breaking freshman year in 2018. The 6’2, 225-pounder set eleven school records after becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start an opener in school history. Martinez and the 24th ranked Huskers open the season on Aug. 31, against South Alabama at 11:00 on ESPN.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska football team received a verbal commitment from three-star 2020 recruit Sevion Morrison, a longtime backfield target whom the Huskers offered before anybody else almost a year ago. Morrison, a physically impressive back from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who is listed at 6’0 and 205 pounds, picked the Huskers over teams like Arkansas, Washington, Baylor and, most recently, Wisconsin. Nebraska first offered Morrison back in October of 2018 while the Edison High back was in the midst of putting up a great junior season. Morrison finished the year with 2,761 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns overall in eleven games. In the three weeks before Nebraska offered, Morrison rushed for 419, 273 and 429 yards and racked up 17 scores. Now he’s the first running back in Nebraska’s 2020 class and the ninth verbal pledge overall. Morrison is considered a three-star back by both 247Sports and Rivals. Morrison is the first verbal pledge since Texas wide receiver William Nixon jumped on board in early July.
Creighton sophomore Paul Kruse earned BIG EAST Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year honors and the Creighton men's soccer team was picked second in the 2019 BIG EAST Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches' Poll. Kruse allowed a conference-low six goals and posted four shutouts against league opponents last season, on his way to an All-BIG EAST Second Team selection and unanimous selection to the All-Freshman team. Kruse is the first Bluejay to earn a preseason conference player of the year honor since Connor Sparrow claimed the BIG EAST Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year selection prior to the 2015 season. Creighton was picked second behind Georgetown, the defending BIG EAST tournament champions, in the 2019 BIG EAST Preseason Coaches' Poll. The Bluejays claimed the 2018 regular-season title, its second regular-season crown in the past five years. The 2019 season marks head coach Johnny Torres’ first at the helm for Creighton after spending twelve years as an assistant coach. The team’s regular season begins with a trip to the east coast to play ACC foe North Carolina on Aug. 30 at 6:30. Last night, Creighton finished in a scoreless draw with Missouri State in an exhibition match in Omaha.
The Nebraska-Omaha volleyball program was selected third in The Summit League Preseason Coaches' Poll, the league office announced yesterday. This marks the second-straight season that the Mavericks have been picked in the preseason poll. The trio of Isabella Sade, Anna Blaschko, and Sadie Limback were also selected to The Summit League Players to Watch list. Denver was picked first followed by South Dakota. UNO opens their season with the Omaha Challenge Aug. 30-31 at Baxter Arena.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously yesterday at its August meeting in Lincoln to approve Unified track and field as a sanctioned sport for the spring 2020 season. Track & Field joins bowling as the two Special Olympic sports now under the NSAA wing. NSAA assistant director in charge of Unified Sports, Dan Masters, told the board that 42 schools are currently signed up to have Unified track teams in the spring. Details about how many track events will be offered and what the district and state meets look like will be worked out later this fall.
The Lincoln Journal Star & Omaha World Herald have released their preseason softball rankings. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista is ranked first in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is preseason ranked first and Wayne is fifth. In Class ‘C’, Arlington is ranked number one and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic comes in fifth. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista is ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is preseason ranked first and Wayne is fifth. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury is ranked number one and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic comes in seventh.
The Norfolk High softball team gets their 2019 campaign underway today when they host Class ‘A’ Defending State Champion and Omaha World Herald second ranked Lincoln Southwest in a 5:00 doubleheader. The Lady Panthers have 30 girls out this year on the team with 15 on the varsity roster. They have eight players returning with starting experience in Jade Koch, Skylar Hopkins, Paeton Coler, Natalia Linn, Taylor Schmidt, Sydney Rader, Brandy Unger, & Makenna Waldow. Norfolk will try to improve from last year’s 20-21 record. Their home schedule has them hosting Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Northeast, South Sioux City, Kearney, Lincoln East, and their own invitational on September 7th.
The Norfolk High girls’ golf team gets their 2019 season underway this morning when they compete in the Papillion La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hills Golf Course at 9:00 AM. The Lady Panthers have only eight girls out this year and their varsity is led by Leah Vanderheiden, Kylie Blum from last year’s team along with Paxton Peters, Destiny Merchant, and Mia Bertus. Norfolk’s remaining schedule has them competing in invites at Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, a triangular at Fremont with Columbus involved. The Lady Panthers will also host their own invitational on September 19th, a home dual with Columbus on September 23rd, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship on October 3rd at Norfolk Country Club.
The Norfolk Catholic girls’ golf squad gets their 2019 campaign underway this morning when they compete in the O’Neill Invite at O’Neill Golf Club at 9:00 AM. They have only six girls out this year which includes varsity golfers in Anna Kassmeier, Carly Thramer, Kalee Gilsdorf, Hanna Neeson, & Autumn Alder from last year along with Kalea Fischer. The Lady Knights finished 13th at last year’s Class ‘C’ State Championship. Their remaining schedule has them competing in invitationals at Pierce, Battle Creek, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Albion. Norfolk Catholic will also host a dual with Columbus Scotus while visiting Battle Creek for a dual, Plainview for a triangular with Stanton involved, and a triangular at Pierce with Hartington Cedar Catholic participating.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High softball team opens their season at home against Class ‘A’ Defending State Champion Lincoln Southwest in a 5:00 doubleheader and the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team visits New Orleans at 7:00. In girls golf, Norfolk High opens at the Papillion La Vista Invite at Miracle Hills Golf Course at 9:00 AM and Norfolk Catholic opens their 2019 campaign at the O’Neill Invitational at O’Neill Golf Club at 9:00 AM.
