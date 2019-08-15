Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 15, 2019

A day after Jay-Z announced that his Roc Nation Company was partnering with the NFL, the rap icon explained that he still supports protesting, kneeling, and NFL player Colin Kaepernick, but he’s also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes. The Grammy winner and entrepreneur fielded questions yesterday at his company’s New York City headquarters alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. When directly asked if he would kneel or stand, Jay-Z said: “I think we’ve moved past kneeling and I think it’s time to go into actionable items” He added, “The NFL has a huge platform and we can use that huge platform” On Tuesday the NFL and Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company announced they were teaming up for events and social activism.
ESPN reports that Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing a civil lawsuit that alleges that he stiffed a chef's bill of nearly $40,000 during Pro Bowl festivities in 2018. Stefano Tedeschi -- who goes by the name "The Sports Chef" -- filed suit in Osceola (Florida) County on July 30, claiming that Brown's balance of $38,521.20 remains unpaid. Brown rented an Orlando-area mansion and hired the chef to prepare food for multiple days, a culinary show and other services for nearly 50 Pro Bowl teammates and many other party guests, Tedeschi told ESPN in an interview Wednesday. Brown wrongfully terminated the agreement and did not allow Tedeschi to retrieve his equipment and food from the premises, the lawsuit states. A Brown associate told Tedeschi not to make eye contact with Brown on his way out, Tedeschi told ESPN. Tedeschi added that he never got an official reason for the lack of payment. He paid staff members out of pocket for their work and forwent other work opportunities by committing to Brown.
As CBA negotiations between the NFL and the NFLPA continue to make little progress, the NFLPA has issued a "work stoppage guide" to its players to help them prepare in case of a strike or lockout following the 2020 season according to ESPN. Sources on both sides of the negotiations continue to insist a work stoppage is unlikely. But the NFLPA has said all along that its mission is to "negotiate for the best while preparing for the worst." So while the current CBA doesn't expire until March 2021, the players' union is trying to make sure its members are prepared in case negotiations go sideways. Much of the "work stoppage guide", a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, is focused on helping players manage their money in advance of -- or in case of -- a strike or lockout.
Wayne State was picked to finish eleventh in the NSIC Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll. Wildcat seniors Sophia Ketchmark and Madison Burgard were listed as Players to Watch in the NSIC this season. The Wildcats finished 4-12-1 overall and twelfth place in the NSIC last season with a 4-10-1 league mark. Defending NSIC Tournament champion Minnesota State was voted the team to beat this season. Wayne State opens the 2019 season on September 6th facing Harding (Ark.) at the Nebraska-Kearney Tournament.
Local Schedule: Omaha Storm Chasers at Nashville (Bsbl-7:05).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball & Kansas City Chiefs football!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 5
Final San Diego 7 Tampa Bay 2
Final Oakland 9 San Francisco 5
Final L-A Angels 7 Pittsburgh 4
Final St. Louis 6 Kansas City 0
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Texas 7 Toronto 3
Final N-Y Yankees 6 Baltimore 5
Final Boston 5 Cleveland 1
Final Chi White Sox 13 Houston 9
Final Detroit 3 Seattle 2
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Colorado 7 Arizona 6
Final Washington 17 Cincinnati 7
Final Philadelphia 11 Chi Cubs 1
Final L-A Dodgers 9 Miami 1
Final Atlanta 6 N-Y Mets 4
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Washington 88 Seattle 59
Final Dallas 84 L.A. Sparks 78
Final Connecticut 78 Phoenix 71
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Orlando 1 Kansas City 0