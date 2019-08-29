Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 29, 2019

Serena Williams experienced a frustrating first set before advancing to the third round of the U.S. Open. Williams made key adjustments to her serve and straightened out her other strokes before completing a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 win against 17-year-old American Caty McNally. The eighth-seeded Williams avoided what would have been her earliest loss in 19 appearances at the U.S. Open. The 121st-ranked McNally had never won a match at any major tournament until Monday.
Nebraska has suspended wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone indefinitely. Offensive coordinator Troy Walters announced yesterday that Hunt and Legrone are being held out of all team activities. Walters declined to comment on the reason for the suspensions. Hunt is a redshirt freshman from California, who appeared in two games last season and went into preseason practice in line for significant playing time. Legrone is a redshirt freshman from Atlanta who played in three games last season and was expected to be a reserve tight end this year. Both were three-star recruits coming out of the 2018 season. The 24th ranked Cornhuskers open the season against South Alabama on Saturday at 11:00.
A pair of Nebraska men’s basketball newcomers were rated as two of the top 25 impact Junior College transfers for the upcoming season. Jervay Green and Cam Mack were both ranked by the website BustingBrackets.com as two of the nation's top impact transfers. The Husker duo were the only two Big Ten newcomers listed in the ranking. Mack was ranked as the number two impact transfer and the top point guard in the Junior College class. Green was rated as the 15th ranked impact JC transfer after averaging 23.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game at Western Nebraska CC.
Nebraska women’s bowling coach Bill Straub officially retired yesterday according to the Omaha World Herald. It is expected that Paul Klempa, Straub's right-hand man and longtime assistant, will be a top candidate to be Straub's replacement. Straub won eight national titles at NU. After running one of NU's best programs since its official inception in 1996, Straub, in his late 60s, is ready to slow down. NU finished third at the NCAA championships last year. The Huskers won national titles in 1997, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2015. The last five were affiliated with the NCAA.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have released their preseason high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista is ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ four-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is preseason ranked first in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, two-time Defending State Champion Wahoo High is first, Wayne comes in eighth, Norfolk Catholic is eighth, and Columbus Scotus is ranked tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic is preseason ranked first, Stanton is fifth, and Lutheran High Northeast is ranked sixth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is preseason ranked first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family comes in third, and Chambers/Wheeler Central is fifth. In Class ‘D-2’, Defending State Champion Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is preseason ranked first, Wynot is third, and Humphrey St. Francis is ranked fifth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista is ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ four-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is preseason ranked first in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, two-time Defending State Champion Wahoo High is first, Columbus Scotus comes in fourth, Wayne is fifth, and Battle Creek is ranked tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic is preseason ranked first, Lutheran High Northeast is sixth, and Stanton is ranked eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is preseason ranked first, Hartington Cedar Catholic comes in second, Chambers/Wheeler Central is fourth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is ranked seventh, Elgin Public/Pope John is eighth, and Elkhorn Valley comes in tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Defending State Champion Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is preseason ranked first, Wynot is second, and Humphrey St. Francis is ranked fourth.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have released their preseason high school volleyball rankings. Norfolk Catholic is ranked eighth by the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-1’. They are unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star. The Lady Knights, who move up from ‘C-2’ to ‘C-1’, return eight players with starting experience from last year’s 13-16 team. They open next Tuesday at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Lutheran High Northeast is ranked sixth in the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles, who move up from ‘D-1’ to ‘C-2’, return everybody from last year’s 22-12 team with the exception of Matty Boning. They open tonight at Elgin Public/Pope John at 7:00.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school softball rankings. Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt stays at number one, Wayne is once again sixth, and Northeast Nebraska enters the rankings at number nine. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury remains first and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic slips from seventh to eighth.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Tori Kniesche of the Wayne softball team. In the opening week of the season, the pitcher went 3-0. Kniesche defeated Blair 4-2 striking out 21 batters in the win. In a win on Saturday over Highway 91, she beat Highway 91 10-0 striking out eleven batters in a four inning game. In a 1-0 victory over Arlington, Kniesche struck out 22 batters in an eight inning contest. She gave up only five hits in the three games and two earned runs. Kniesche also had the game winning RBI with a triple in the top of the eighth inning. On Tuesday, she struck out five O’Neill Eagles in 1.1 innings of work. Kniesche was nominated by Coach Rob Sweetland. Congratulations to Tori Kniesche of the Wayne softball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball openers, Norfolk High hosts Lincoln Southwest at 6:30 and Lutheran High Northeast visits Elgin Public/Pope John at 7:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High softball team entertains Lincoln Southeast in a 5:00 doubleheader and the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team is home against Nashville at 7:05.
Friday Night: The Norfolk High football team opens their season at Columbus at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Battle Creek visits Shelby to play Shelby/Rising City at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Scores: NECC 27-25-25 Central CC 25-16-18 (VB); Nashville 6 Omaha Storm Chasers 1 (Bsbl).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Washington 8 Baltimore 4
Final Atlanta 9 Toronto 4
Final Boston 7 Colorado 4
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final N-Y Yankees 7 Seattle 3
Final Cleveland 4 Detroit 2
Final Kansas City 6 Oakland 4
Final Houston 8 Tampa Bay 6
Final Minnesota 8 Chi White Sox 2
Final Texas 3 L-A Angels 0
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Milwaukee 4 St. Louis 1
Final Philadelphia 12 Pittsburgh 3
Final Cincinnati 5 Miami 0
Final Chi Cubs 10 N-Y Mets 7
Final L-A Dodgers 6 San Diego 4 (10 Innings)
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Montreal 2 Vancouver 1