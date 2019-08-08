Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 8, 2019

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver stands alone in second place amongst 76 remaining golfers going into the final day today of the 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship in Nova Scotia at Glen Arbour Golf Course.  Kluver, who is at (-3) 209, shot a 67 yesterday after carding a 72 on Tuesday and a 70 on Monday.  William Buhl of Norway has a five stroke lead at -8 (204) after carding a 67 yesterday.  He shot a 69 on the first day and a 68 Tuesday.  

Nebraska staged a comeback in the afternoon session of the first day of matches at the 34th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup, and the squads are tied at 4-4 after yesterday’s matches at Omaha Country Club.  Kansas had nearly swept the morning Four-Ball matches, winning the session 3-1. Out of the four matches, only Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes and York’s Reed Malleck picked up a win, taking 4 and 2 victory.  Nebraska came out of the gate roaring in afternoon Foursomes though, as Heimes and Malleck, paired together for the second time of the day, were the first to roll to a victory in the afternoon with a 6 and 5 victory.  Also, Norfolk’s Jake Kluver and Connor Vandwege earned a 2-up win.  Nebraska and Kansas enter the Singles matches today starting at 8:00 AM in a 4-4 tie, each with a chance to take home the cup.  This would be Nebraska’s second consecutive win after capturing the cup last year at Lawrence Country Club.  Nebraska needs just four points to retain the cup, while Kansas will need to win the session with at least 4.5 points to reclaim the cup.

Gio Urshela and Kyle Higashioka each hit two home runs, and the New York Yankees' long-ball outburst against the Baltimore Orioles reached historical proportions in a 14-2 blowout that extended the Yankees' winning streak to eight games.  Urshela had a pair of two-run drives, and Higashioka totaled five RBIs with his two shots.  New York has a major league-record 52 homers against Baltimore this season.  Orioles slugger Chris Davis had to be restrained during a clash in the dugout with manager Brandon Hyde.  In the bottom of the fifth inning, Davis was lifted for pinch hitter Jace Peterson.  Shortly afterward, the MASN broadcast showed a clip of Davis getting into a heated exchange with Hyde, an interaction between the top and bottom halves of the inning.

Haanif Cheatham and Dachon Burke had 20 points apiece, as Nebraska improved to 2-0 on their Italian trip with an 83-58 win over Silute BC yesterday in Florence, Italy.  While Cheatham and Burke were the only Huskers to finish in double figures, ten of the twelve players who played got into the scoring column.  Despite traveling most of the day and not arriving until just hours before gametime, NU shot well, hitting ten three-pointers in the win.  The Huskers will be back in action again today with a rematch against BC Silute at 11:00 CDT.

The Wayne State football team was picked 13th overall and sixth in the South Division in the 2019 NSIC Preseason Football Coaches’ Poll.  Senior linebacker Tyler Thomsen and junior tight end Conner Paxton were listed as Wildcats to Watch in the NSIC this season.  Wayne State was 3-8 overall and sixth in the NSIC South Division at 2-5 in divisional play.  Minnesota State was tabbed the team to beat in the NSIC this season.  Wayne State will kick off the 2019 season on September 7th at Winona State at 1:00 followed by the Wildcats’ home opener on September 14th hosting Southwest Minnesota State at 6:00.

Local Schedule:  Salt Lake at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).

Local Scores:  Salt Lake 12 Omaha Storm Chasers 11 (10 Inn.) (Bsbl).

     INTERLEAGUE

    

      Final    Atlanta      11    Minnesota      7

      Final    Houston      14    Colorado        3

      Final    Chi  Cubs    10    Oakland          1

      Final    Seattle        3    San  Diego      2

    

    

          ---

          AMERICAN  LEAGUE

    

      Final    Toronto                  4    Tampa  Bay      3

      Final    Chi  White  Sox      8    Detroit          1

      Final    Cleveland              2    Texas              0

      Final    Cleveland              5    Texas              1

      Final    N-Y  Yankees        14    Baltimore      2

    

    

        Kansas  City    4 Boston 4 (Suspended due to rain in 10th inn.)

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  LEAGUE

    

      Final    N-Y  Mets            7    Miami                      2

      Final    L-A  Dodgers      2    St.  Louis              1

      Final    Washington        4    San  Francisco      1

      Final    Milwaukee          8    Pittsburgh            3

      Final    Arizona              6    Philadelphia        1

    

    

          ---

          WOMEN'S  NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION  PLAYOFFS

    

      Final    Chicago    101    N-Y  Liberty      92

