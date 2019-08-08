Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 8, 2019

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver stands alone in second place amongst 76 remaining golfers going into the final day today of the 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship in Nova Scotia at Glen Arbour Golf Course. Kluver, who is at (-3) 209, shot a 67 yesterday after carding a 72 on Tuesday and a 70 on Monday. William Buhl of Norway has a five stroke lead at -8 (204) after carding a 67 yesterday. He shot a 69 on the first day and a 68 Tuesday.
Nebraska staged a comeback in the afternoon session of the first day of matches at the 34th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup, and the squads are tied at 4-4 after yesterday’s matches at Omaha Country Club. Kansas had nearly swept the morning Four-Ball matches, winning the session 3-1. Out of the four matches, only Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes and York’s Reed Malleck picked up a win, taking 4 and 2 victory. Nebraska came out of the gate roaring in afternoon Foursomes though, as Heimes and Malleck, paired together for the second time of the day, were the first to roll to a victory in the afternoon with a 6 and 5 victory. Also, Norfolk’s Jake Kluver and Connor Vandwege earned a 2-up win. Nebraska and Kansas enter the Singles matches today starting at 8:00 AM in a 4-4 tie, each with a chance to take home the cup. This would be Nebraska’s second consecutive win after capturing the cup last year at Lawrence Country Club. Nebraska needs just four points to retain the cup, while Kansas will need to win the session with at least 4.5 points to reclaim the cup.
Gio Urshela and Kyle Higashioka each hit two home runs, and the New York Yankees' long-ball outburst against the Baltimore Orioles reached historical proportions in a 14-2 blowout that extended the Yankees' winning streak to eight games. Urshela had a pair of two-run drives, and Higashioka totaled five RBIs with his two shots. New York has a major league-record 52 homers against Baltimore this season. Orioles slugger Chris Davis had to be restrained during a clash in the dugout with manager Brandon Hyde. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Davis was lifted for pinch hitter Jace Peterson. Shortly afterward, the MASN broadcast showed a clip of Davis getting into a heated exchange with Hyde, an interaction between the top and bottom halves of the inning.
Haanif Cheatham and Dachon Burke had 20 points apiece, as Nebraska improved to 2-0 on their Italian trip with an 83-58 win over Silute BC yesterday in Florence, Italy. While Cheatham and Burke were the only Huskers to finish in double figures, ten of the twelve players who played got into the scoring column. Despite traveling most of the day and not arriving until just hours before gametime, NU shot well, hitting ten three-pointers in the win. The Huskers will be back in action again today with a rematch against BC Silute at 11:00 CDT.
The Wayne State football team was picked 13th overall and sixth in the South Division in the 2019 NSIC Preseason Football Coaches’ Poll. Senior linebacker Tyler Thomsen and junior tight end Conner Paxton were listed as Wildcats to Watch in the NSIC this season. Wayne State was 3-8 overall and sixth in the NSIC South Division at 2-5 in divisional play. Minnesota State was tabbed the team to beat in the NSIC this season. Wayne State will kick off the 2019 season on September 7th at Winona State at 1:00 followed by the Wildcats’ home opener on September 14th hosting Southwest Minnesota State at 6:00.
Local Schedule: Salt Lake at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: Salt Lake 12 Omaha Storm Chasers 11 (10 Inn.) (Bsbl).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Atlanta 11 Minnesota 7
Final Houston 14 Colorado 3
Final Chi Cubs 10 Oakland 1
Final Seattle 3 San Diego 2
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 3
Final Chi White Sox 8 Detroit 1
Final Cleveland 2 Texas 0
Final Cleveland 5 Texas 1
Final N-Y Yankees 14 Baltimore 2
Kansas City 4 Boston 4 (Suspended due to rain in 10th inn.)
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final N-Y Mets 7 Miami 2
Final L-A Dodgers 2 St. Louis 1
Final Washington 4 San Francisco 1
Final Milwaukee 8 Pittsburgh 3
Final Arizona 6 Philadelphia 1
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Chicago 101 N-Y Liberty 92