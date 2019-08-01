Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 1, 2019

The Houston Astros have added a six-time All-Star to their already-solid starting rotation. The Astros picked up Zack Greinke for a starting five that includes 14-game winner Justin Verlander and major league strikeout leader Gerrit Cole. The Arizona Diamondbacks have received four minor leaguers for Greinke, who took the mound for yesterday's game against the Yankees. He struck out seven batters in five innings. Greinke left the ballpark without commenting to reporters. He is 10-4 with a 2.90 ERA this season.
After months of speculation, a once SEC-bound defensive lineman confirmed yesterday that he will follow through on his most recent commitment. The Omaha World Herald reports that Jahkeem Green is headed to Nebraska. The 6’5, 315-pound lineman originally told Husker coaches his intentions during his official visit for the spring game but while finishing up online class work that kept his decision from becoming binding, Green officially visited Texas Tech in July in a trip he posted about on social media. Nebraska players report today before fall camp begins Friday. It’s unclear whether Green will be academically eligible this season but will report to Nebraska in a week to ten days. He spent the past two years at Highland (Kan.) Community College and finished up the last of his classes this week from his home in South Carolina. Green will have three seasons to play two. He is the sixth-ranked junior college defensive lineman in the 2019 cycle according to 247Sports.
Team USA put on an offensive show in its Pan American Games debut and recorded a 119-84 victory over Virgin Islands yesterday in Lima, Peru. Team USA sped to a 9-0 lead and was never threatened throughout the contest. Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander had nine points in 21 minutes, while Bluejay alum Geoffrey Groselle started and played 19 minutes, finishing with four points and three rebounds. Providence’ Alpha Diallo led Team USA with 20 points. Team USA will play highly-regarded Venezuela tonight at 9:00. The Pan American Games is a multi-sport event featuring teams from North, South, Central America and the Caribbean and played every four years in the year preceding the Olympics.
Omaha’s Kaitlyn Hanna battled through difficult conditions yesterday during the final round of the 19th Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club to close out her first title. Hanna, the 2018 NSAA Class ‘A’ Co-champion, entered the final round with a five-stroke lead and saw that lead shrink to just a couple strokes, but that would be the closest anyone came. She never lost her lead and went on to win by four strokes with a 151 total, after a final round 79. Hanna beat Aurora’s Danica Badura’s 155 by four strokes. Snyder’s Livia Hunke shot a 92 yesterday to finish at 183 and West Point’s Brook Diekemper carded a 99 yesterday to finish at 191.
Local Schedule: Omaha Storm Chasers at Tacoma (Bsbl-9:05).
Local Scores: Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus 4 Pender 1 (Class ‘C’ Seniors State Bsbl Championship); Bennington 9 Alliance 8 (Class ‘B’ Seniors Championship); Fremont 8 Millard South 2 (Class ‘A’ Seniors American Div. Championship); Gretna 5 Kearney 1 (Class ‘A’ Seniors National Div. Championship); Millard North 7 Lincoln SW On to College 4 (Class ‘A’ Juniors Championship); Omaha Storm Chasers 14 Tacoma 11 (Bsbl).
INTERLEAGUE
Final N-Y Yankees 7 Arizona 5
Final Minnesota 7 Miami 4
Final N-Y Mets 4 Chi White Sox 2
Final Milwaukee 4 Oakland 2
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Toronto 4 Kansas City 1
Final Detroit 9 L-A Angels 1
Final Cleveland 10 Houston 4
Final Tampa Bay 8 Boston 5
Final Texas 9 Seattle 7
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Atlanta 5 Washington 4, 10 Innings
Final Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 1
Final L-A Dodgers 5 Colorado 1
Final San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 1
Final Chi Cubs 2 St. Louis 0
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Indiana 61 Atlanta 59