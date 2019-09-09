Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 9, 2019

The Boston Red Sox have parted ways with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg made the announcement last night, shortly after the New York Yankees beat Boston 10-5. A veteran baseball executive who built a World Series champion in Miami and helped the Tigers reach the Series twice, Dombrowski was brought in to steady the Red Sox front office in 2015 with the team in the middle of back-to-back last-place finishes. The Red Sox won three straight American League East titles for the first time in franchise history, winning a club-record 108 games last season and their fourth World Series since 2004. This season has been disappointing for Boston, which is 76-67, 17 ½ games behind AL East-leading New York, and eight games out of the American League's second wild-card spot.
Rafael Nadal is the U.S. Open champion and a 19-time Grand Slam winner after enduring a nearly five-hour match against Daniil Medvedev. The second-seeded Nadal squandered a two-sets-to-love lead before holding off the five seed, 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 victory in 4 hours, 50 minutes. Down by two sets and 3-2 in the third, Medvedev shifted styles, upped his level against a rattled Nadal, and even received an unexpected boost from Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators. Only once before had Nadal lost a Grand Slam match after taking the opening two sets. It's the fourth U.S. Open title for Nadal.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Columbus Lakeview stays at number nine. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig jumps from seventh to fourth, Norfolk Catholic slips from fourth to sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic drops out of the top ten. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Burwell stays at number two, Howells/Dodge is once again third, Wakefield remains fourth, Creighton moves up from seventh to sixth, and Fullerton & Wisner/Pilger enters the rankings at numbers eight & ten respectively. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield improves from fourth to third, and Osmond jumps from tenth to ninth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again fourth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first, Columbus Scotus jumps from ninth to eighth, and Columbus Lakeview moves up from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Oakland/Craig stays at number two, Norfolk Catholic slips from eighth to ninth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic drops out of the top ten. In ‘D-1’, Lutheran High Northeast is once again first, Burwell stays at number two, Wakefield remains third, Creighton is once again fourth, Howells/Dodge moves up from sixth to fifth, and Fullerton enters the rankings at number seven. In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield jumps from fifth to fourth, Osmond remains sixth, and Plainview enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains first in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ after opening their season with a 55-22 road win at Winnebago last Friday. The Eagles return to action on Friday when they host 0-2 Omaha Nation. Norfolk Catholic drops from fourth to sixth in the Omaha World Herald and slip from eighth to ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’. The 0-2 Knights are coming off a loss to third ranked David City Aquinas on the road last Friday 14-3. NC returns to action on Friday when they visit second ranked 2-0 St. Paul in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Norfolk High football team is 0-2 on the year after dropping a 23-14 home decision to Elkhorn last Friday. Tyler Wilson caught eleven balls on the evening for 112 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jace Monday threw two touchdowns in the loss. Norfolk, who has dropped games to Columbus and Elkhorn are being outscored by their opponents on average 25-19. The Panthers return to action on Friday when they host 1-1 Kearney. The Bearcats routed Lincoln North Star last Friday 47-0.
The Norfolk Catholic football team is 0-2 on the year after dropping a 14-3 road game at Omaha World Herald third ranked David City Aquinas last Friday. It’s the first time the Knights have been 0-2 since 1995 and it’s the first time head coach Jeff Bellar has ever been 0-2 in his 38 year coaching career. Norfolk Catholic led 3-0 until the Monarchs scored with 1:29 remaining in the fourth quarter and then tacked on another touchdown 33 seconds later. The Knights’ Cayden Cunningham had 13 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery defensively. Norfolk Catholic, who has dropped games to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce and David City Aquinas are being outscored by their opponents on average 24.5-8.5. The Knights return to action on Friday when they visit Omaha World Herald second ranked 2-0 St. Paul in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. The Wildcats whipped Southern Valley last Friday 39-0.
Local Schedule: Columbia at Creighton (M. Socc-12:00); UNLV at Nebraska-Omaha (M. Socc.-7:00).
Local Scores: (4) USC 2 Nebraska 0 (W. Socc.); Creighton 5 Eastern Michigan 2 (W. Socc.).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Miami 9 Kansas City 0
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 3
Final Texas 10 Baltimore 4
Final Houston 21 Seattle 1
Final Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2
Final Chi White Sox 5 L-A Angels 1
Final Oakland 3 Detroit 1
Final N-Y Yankees 10 Boston 5
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Cincinnati 4 Arizona 3
Final St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 0
Final Washington 9 Atlanta 4
Final Milwaukee 8 Chi Cubs 5
Final Philadelphia 10 N-Y Mets 7
Final L-A Dodgers 5 San Francisco 0
Final San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (10 Innings)
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Tennessee 43 Cleveland 13
Final Baltimore 59 Miami 10
Final Buffalo 17 N-Y Jets 16
Final Philadelphia 32 Washington 27
Final Kansas City 40 Jacksonville 26
Final L.A. Rams 30 Carolina 27
Final Minnesota 28 Atlanta 12
Final Seattle 21 Cincinnati 20
Final OT L.A. Chargers 30 Indianapolis 24
Final San Francisco 31 Tampa Bay 17
Final OT Detroit 27 Arizona 27
Final Dallas 35 N-Y Giants 17
Final New England 33 Pittsburgh 3
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final New York 71 Atlanta 63
Final Seattle 78 Dallas 64
Final Indiana 104 Connecticut 76
Final Los Angeles 77 Minnesota 68
Final Las Vegas 98 Phoenix 89
Final Washington 100 Chicago 86