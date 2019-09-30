Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 30, 2019

The St. Louis Cardinals have won their first division title in four years by trouncing the Chicago Cubs.  The Cardinals are National League Central champions after Jack Flaherty limited the Cubs to a pair of hits over seven innings of the Redbirds' 9-0 victory.  Flaherty received early run support as St. Louis grabbed an 8-0 lead by the third inning after dropping the first two games of the series.  The Cardinals will take on Atlanta in a divisional series while the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the winner of Tuesday’s wildcard showdown between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals.  In the American League, the Minnesota Twins will battle the New York Yankees in a divisional series and the Houston Astros will tangle with the winner of Wednesday’s wildcard game between Tampa Bay and Oakland.

The 14th ranked Creighton volleyball team picked up its ninth win in the last ten matches with a 3-1 victory over visiting Georgetown yesterday.  Scores of the Bluejay win were 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18.  Creighton improved to 9-3 on the season and 2-0 in BIG EAST play.  The Hoyas had their eight-match win streak halted and fell to 11-5.  Keeley Davis led the Bluejays with 13 kills and Megan Ballenger had ten kills on .625 hitting.  Brittany Witt topped the defense with 20 digs.  CU had 48 kills, six aces, 50 digs and eight blocks on .274 hitting.  Creighton improved to 13-0 all-time against Georgetown, winning 39-of-46 sets at all sites.

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings.  Lutheran High Northeast has dropped out of both polls in Class ‘D-1’ after a 50-27 home loss to top ranked in both polls Howells/Dodge last Friday.  The 2-2 Eagles return to action on Friday when they visit 3-1 Elkhorn Valley.  Norfolk Catholic is once again ninth in the Omaha World Herald and remains unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’ after the 1-4 Knights rallied past Crofton on the road last Friday 21-20.  NC returns to action on Friday when they host 2-3 Hartington Cedar Catholic.

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings.  In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’.  In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, Columbus Scotus enters the rankings at number ten, and Wayne drops out of the rankings.  In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig remains fourth, Battle Creek stays at number eight, and Norfolk Catholic is once again ninth.  In ‘Eight Man-1’, Howells/Dodge is the new number one after moving up from second, Wakefield improves from third to second, Creighton jumps from fifth to fourth, Wisner/Pilger moves up from ninth to sixth, Burwell drops from first to ninth, and Lutheran High Northeast falls out of the rankings.  In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing moves up from ninth to seventh, and Plainview leaps from tenth to eighth.  In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four.  In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’.  In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first, Columbus Scotus moves up from eighth to seventh, and Wayne drops out of the rankings.  In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig stays at number two, and Battle Creek remains eighth.  In ‘D-1’, Howells/Dodge is the new number one after moving up from second, Wakefield moves up from third to second, Creighton jumps from fourth to third, Burwell slips from first to sixth, Wisner/Pilger enters the rankings at number ten, and Lutheran High Northeast & Fullerton falls from the rankings.  In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield stays at number three, Plainview moves up from ninth to eighth, and Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing enters the rankings at number ten.  In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.

The Norfolk High volleyball team is 10-6 on the season after splitting two matches last week.  They beat Lincoln Northeast in three sets last Tuesday before falling to Lincoln Journal Star sixth ranked in Class ‘A’ Lincoln Pius X in three last Thursday.  This season, Norfolk has beaten Lincoln High, Hastings, Yankton, Grand Island, Bellevue East, Omaha North, Omaha Westside, Archbishop Bergan, Lincoln North Star, and Lincoln Northeast.  The ten wins that the Lady Panthers have recorded is the soonest that they have accomplished this dating back to at least 2002.  Norfolk returns to action Tuesday evening when they visit 9-7 Fremont.

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High softball team visits Lincoln Pius X for a 5:00 doubleheader and the Norfolk High boys’ tennis squad hosts Fremont in a 4:00 dual.

Local Scores:  Nebraska-Omaha 23-26-25-28 North Dakota St. 25-24-23-26 (VB); Nebraska 1 Illinois 0 (W. Socc.); Univ. of Mary 4 WSC 0 (W. Socc.).

     INTERLEAGUE

    

      Final    Washington      8    Cleveland      2

    

    

          ---

          AMERICAN  LEAGUE

    

      Final    Chi  White  Sox      5    Detroit              3

      Final    Texas                      6    N-Y  Yankees      1

      Final    Kansas  City          5    Minnesota          4

      Final    Seattle                  3    Oakland              1

      Final    Toronto                  8    Tampa  Bay          3

      Final    Boston                    5    Baltimore          4

      Final    Houston                  8    L-A  Angels        5

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  LEAGUE

    

      Final    St.  Louis          9    Chi  Cubs                0

      Final    Cincinnati        3    Pittsburgh            1

      Final    Miami                  4    Philadelphia        3

      Final    Arizona              1    San  Diego              0

      Final    L-A  Dodgers      9    San  Francisco      0

      Final    N-Y  Mets            7    Atlanta                  6    (11 Innings)

      Final    Colorado            4    Milwaukee              3    (13 Innings)

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  FOOTBALL  LEAGUE

    

      Final    Carolina              16    Houston              10

      Final    Cleveland            40    Baltimore          25

      Final    Kansas  City        34    Detroit              30

      Final    New  England        16    Buffalo              10

      Final    L.A.  Chargers    30    Miami                  10

      Final    Oakland                31    Indianapolis    24

      Final    Tennessee            24    Atlanta              10

      Final    N-Y  Giants          24    Washington          3

      Final    Tampa  Bay            55    L.A.  Rams          40

      Final    Seattle                27    Arizona              10

      Final    Chicago                16    Minnesota            6

      Final    Jacksonville      26    Denver                24

      Final    New  Orleans        12    Dallas                10

    

    

          ---

          WOMEN'S  NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION  PLAYOFFS

    

      Final    Washington    95    Connecticut    86

    

    

          ---

          MAJOR  LEAGUE  SOCCER

    

      Final tie    Toronto  FC              2    Chicago                                2

      Final tie    Orlando  City          1    Cincinnati                          1

      Final    Columbus                  2    Philadelphia                      0

      Final tie    Atlanta                    1    Montreal                              1

      Final    New  England            2    New  York  City  FC              0

      Final tie    D.C.  United            0    New  York                              0

      Final    Colorado                  3    FC  Dallas                            0

      Final    Vancouver                4    LA  Galaxy                            3

      Final tie    Los  Angeles  FC      1    Minnesota                            1

      Final    Real  Salt  Lake      2    Houston                                1

      Final    Seattle                    1    San  Jose                              0

      Final tie    Portland                  2    Sporting  Kansas  City      2

    

