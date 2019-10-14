Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 14, 2019

The American League Championship Series is tied at a game apiece after Carlos Correa belted a walk-off, solo homer off J.A. Happ in the eleventh inning to give the Houston Astros a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees. Aaron Judge belted a two-run blast in the fourth inning to put the Yankees ahead 2-1, but Houston forced extra innings on George Springer's fifth-inning blast. The series resumes tomorrow in New York when Luis Severino will take the mound for the Yanks against Gerrit Cole.
The fifth ranked Nebraska volleyball team turned in another dominant defensive performance en route to a 3-0 win over Michigan yesterday in front of a crowd of over 8,000 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Scores of the match had the Huskers winning 25-21, 25-22, 25-14. They stifled Michigan, which came into the match with a Big Ten-leading .302 hitting percentage in conference play, to the tune of a .019 hitting percentage yesterday. NU got twelve kills, ten digs and a career-high seven blocks from Lexi Sun, who hit .400 on the day. Lauren Stivrins had eleven kills on .647 hitting, her fifth straight match hitting better than .550. Nebraska’s block was strong for the second straight match, totaling eleven blocks after 14 on Friday against Michigan State. Libero Kenzie Knuckles had ten digs and three service aces, two of which came during a critical first-set run after the Huskers had fallen behind 18-14. Nicklin Hames had 34 assists to guide NU to a .280 hitting percentage. Nebraska is now 13-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big Ten while Michigan falls to 12-4 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
Another day, another addition to Nebraska football’s walk-on class for 2020. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the latest is Eli Simonson, a lineman at Archbishop Bergan in Fremont. Simonson first picked up a walk-on offer from the Huskers after attending Oct. 5’s last-second win against Northwestern and within a week picked Nebraska. He announced his decision last night. Simonson is listed at 6’7 and 280 pounds on his Hudl profile and plays multiple positions for the Class ‘D’ Knights. Simonson is the seventh known verbal pledge to the Huskers’ 2020 walk-on class and continues a recent string of commitments. Since the final day of September, five players have joined the class including a fellow Fremont native in Fremont High lineman Keegan Manning, who committed on Thursday evening.
The Nebraska men's basketball team saw a 2020 scholarship open up yesterday when commit D'Andre Davis announced he was reopening his recruitment. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Davis, a four-star small forward from Indianapolis, is the 109th ranked recruit in the 2020 class. He and Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams made up the entirety of Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. After Fred Hoiberg and his staff reshaped the roster this spring, Nebraska didn't have any open scholarships. Now with the 6’5, 175-pound Davis' departure, NU has room for one more scholarship player. Davis doesn't have any other known power conference offers, but had an outstanding summer on the AAU circuit playing for the Indy Heat.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. Lutheran High Northeast has re-entered the Lincoln Journal Star rankings at number nine in Class ‘D-1’ after the 4-2 Eagles beat Laurel/Concord/Coleridge last Thursday 42-16. LHNE returns to action on Friday when they visit 2-4 Madison at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Columbus Scotus stays at number five. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig moves up from fourth to third, and Battle Creek jumps from eighth to fifth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Howells/Dodge stays at number one, Wakefield is once again second, Wisner/Pilger improves from sixth to fifth, Neligh/Oakdale enters the rankings at number nine, and Creighton & Burwell fall from the rankings. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing is once again seventh, and Plainview stays at number eight. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Columbus Scotus remains sixth. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig stays at number two, and Battle Creek moves up from eighth to sixth. In ‘D-1’, Howells/Dodge remains first, Wakefield is once again second, Wisner/Pilger moves up from tenth to eighth, Lutheran High Northeast & Neligh/Oakdale enters the rankings at number nine & ten respectively, and Creighton & Burwell falls from the rankings. In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield stays at number three, Plainview is once again seventh, and Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing remains ninth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.
The Girls State Golf Championship gets underway today at various sites across the state. Norfolk Country Club will host the Class ‘A’ two-day event starting at 10:00. Norfolk High’s Kylie Blume will represent her school. The Class ‘B’ Championship will be held at Elks Country Club in Columbus at 11:00 while Class ‘C’ will commence at Lake Maloney Golf Club at North Platte at 10:00. Norfolk Catholic will be represented by Anna Kassmeier, Hanna Neesen, Kalee Gilsdorf, Carly Thramer, & Kalea Fischer. Northeast Nebraska will be represented with 38 golfers throughout all three classes. Elsewhere on the local schedule, the Norfolk High boys tennis team hosts Grand Island in a 4:00 dual and the Northeast Hawks women and men’s soccer squads are in Mason City, Iowa to play North Iowa Area Community College starting with the women’s match at 1:00.
The Norfolk High football team is 3-4 on the year after outlasting Omaha Central at home last Friday 21-20 in overtime. The Panthers’ Jace Monday scored on a two-yard touchdown run in overtime followed by Josh Licking’s extra point. The Eagles’ Abraham Hoskins III scored on a three yard TD run, but the Panthers were able to stuff DeAnthony Bridgeford-Jacket at the one yard line on the two-point conversion try to win the game. Monday had two touchdown passes and a TD run in the game while teammate Brayden Splater ran for 111 yards off 14 carries in the win. Norfolk has beaten Lincoln Northeast, Omaha South, and Omaha Central while dropping games to Columbus, Elkhorn, Kearney, and Bellevue West. They are being outscored by their opponents on average through seven games 30.3-18.9. The Panthers return to action on Friday when they visit 2-5 Lincoln Pius X at 7:00. The Thunderbolts lost to Lincoln Southeast last Friday 42-6.
The Norfolk Catholic football team is 1-6 on the year after dropping a road game at Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Battle Creek 30-0 last Friday. The Braves were able to snap a twelve-game losing streak to the Knights, it was BC’s first home win over Norfolk Catholic dating back to 1996, and the Braves first shutout of the Knights dating back to 1992. Battle Creek’s Kadin Renner ran for 124 yards off 26 carries and two touchdowns in the win. Norfolk Catholic, whose lone win occurred at the expense of Crofton, has lost games to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce, Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked David City Aquinas, Omaha World Herald second ranked St. Paul, top ranked BRLD, Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Battle Creek are being outscored by their opponents on average through seven contests 28.6-11.9. The loss to the Braves ended the Knights’ playoff hopes, which will be the first time they haven’t reached the playoffs in the Jeff Bellar era dating back to 1985 and the first time since 1995 when Tim Kassmeier was the head coach. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they host 2-5 Stanton. The Mustangs beat Ponca 26-14 last Friday.
Local Schedule: Grand Island at Nfk High (B. Tenn. Dual-4:00); NECC at North Iowa Area CC at Mason City, IA (W&M Socc.-1:00).
Local Scores: Purdue-Ft. Wayne 25-25-18-15-15 Nebraska-Omaha 22-27-25-25-10 (VB); Nebraska 1 (21) Rutgers 1 (Tie) (W. Socc.); Creighton 2 (10) Georgetown 2 (Tie) (W. Socc.); South Dakota St. 2 Nebraska-Omaha 0 (W. Socc.); WSC 2 Winona St. 1 (W. Socc.).
AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Houston 3 N-Y Yankees 2 (11 Innings)
---
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Final Boston 118 Cleveland 72
Final L.A. Clippers 118 Melbourne 100
Final New Orleans 123 San Antonio 114
Final Philadelphia 126 Orlando 94
Final Chicago 105 Toronto 91
Final Milwaukee 115 Washington 108
Final Minnesota 131 Maccabi 101
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 7 Winnipeg 2
Final Vegas 5 Los Angeles 2
Final San Jose 3 Calgary 1
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Carolina 37 Tampa Bay 26
Final Houston 31 Kansas City 24
Final Seattle 32 Cleveland 28
Final Baltimore 23 Cincinnati 17
Final New Orleans 13 Jacksonville 6
Final Minnesota 38 Philadelphia 20
Final Washington 17 Miami 16
Final San Francisco 20 L.A. Rams 7
Final Arizona 34 Atlanta 33
Final N-Y Jets 24 Dallas 22
Final Denver 16 Tennessee 0
Final Pittsburgh 24 L.A. Chargers 17