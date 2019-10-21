Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 21, 2019

The eleventh ranked Creighton volleyball team downed Xavier 3-0 to pick up its 16th consecutive victory over the Musketeers, and tenth win in a row overall this fall. Scores of the Bluejay sweep over Xavier were 25-17, 25-23, 25-15. Creighton improves to 15-3 on the season and 8-0 in the BIG EAST, while Xavier falls to 7-11 overall and 4-4 in conference play. The Bluejays have now won 27 consecutive regular-season league matches, and 31 in a row over BIG EAST foes when factoring in conference tournament play. Creighton finished the match with 45 kills, nine aces, 2.5 blocks and 38 digs on .276 hitting. Keeley Davis led the way for the Bluejays with 14 kills on 27 swings hitting .407, and senior Brittany Witt paced the defensive with eleven digs.
Three-time Nebraska track and field All-American Angelo Mercurio was named the NCAA Woman of the Year at the award ceremony last night. Mercurio became the second University of Nebraska student-athlete all-time to receive the honor, joining former Nebraska volleyball national champion Billie Winsett-Fletcher (1996). The NCAA Woman of the Year award has been presented annually since 1991 and recognizes the nation's top senior female student-athlete who has excelled in the award's four pillars of academics, athletics, service and leadership. A native of Canada, Mercurio was a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-America Second Team selection, as well as a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘D-1’ after the 5-2 Eagles routed Madison last Friday 76-28 in a game heard on 106 KIX. LHNE returns to action on Thursday when they host 5-2 Neligh/Oakdale.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Columbus Scotus stays at number five. In Class ‘C-2’, St. Paul is the new number one after moving up from second, Oakland/Craig jumps from third to second, BRLD slips from first to third, and Battle Creek is once again fifth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Howells/Dodge stays at number one, Wakefield is once again second, Wisner/Pilger improves from fifth to fourth, Fullerton enters the rankings at number ten, and Neligh/Oakdale falls from the rankings. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, Plainview moves up from eighth to seventh, and Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing drops out of the rankings. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Columbus Scotus remains sixth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig is the new number one after moving up from second to first, BRLD slides from first to third, and Battle Creek is once again sixth. In ‘D-1’, Howells/Dodge remains first, Wakefield is once again second, Wisner/Pilger moves up from eighth to seventh, Lutheran High Northeast stays at number nine, and Neligh/Oakdale falls from the rankings. In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield stays at number three, Plainview is once again seventh, and Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing slips from ninth to tenth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star posted their final high school softball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, two-time Defending State Class ‘A’ Champion Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’. Class ‘B’ Champion Wayne is the new number one after moving up from fourth. In Class ‘C’, Champion Fairbury is once again first and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic moves up from third to second. In the Lincoln Journal Star, two-time Defending State Class ‘A’ Champion Papillion La Vista remains first in their class. Class ‘B’ Champion Wayne is the new number one after moving up from sixth. In Class ‘C’, Champion Fairbury is once again first and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic remains second.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, 14-17 Norfolk High hosts 3-27 Lincoln Northeast at 6:00 in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. The Mid State Conference Tournament gets underway today. In matches at Battle Creek, 7-18 Boone Central/Newman Grove takes on 10-13 Crofton in an opening round match at 4:30 with the winner playing 24-4 Wayne in the quarterfinals at 7:30. The other quarterfinal match has 12-9 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic tangling with 14-10 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 6:00. In quarterfinal matches at Pierce, 23-4 Battle Creek plays 15-10 O’Neill at 6:00 and 20-4 Norfolk Catholic goes head to head with 9-17 Pierce at 7:30. Also, the Nebraska-Omaha volleyball team entertains South Dakota State at 7:00.
The Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked and Omaha World Herald eighth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 20-4 on the year and have won four matches in a row and twelve of their last 13 after a 3-0 week. They beat sixth ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Bishop Neumann at home last Tuesday 3-0 and then swept O’Neill and Neligh/Oakdale 2-0 in a triangular last Thursday. The Lady Knights have earned victories this season over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pierce twice, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, Lutheran High Northeast twice, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Stanton, Crofton, West Point-Beemer, Beatrice, Columbus Lakeview, Hastings, Battle Creek, Neligh/Oakdale twice, O’Neill twice, and Bishop Neumann. Norfolk Catholic now gets ready for the Mid State Conference Tournament which starts this evening at Battle Creek and Pierce. The Lady Knights take on the home-team 9-17 Pierce Lady Bluejays in the quarterfinals of the tournament tonight at 7:30.
The Wayne softball team is the Class ‘B’ Champion after winning three elimination games on Friday to claim their fourth softball state championship. The Lady Blue Devils won Class ‘C’ last year and claimed Class ‘B’ last Friday. They defeated Seward 9-1, Beatrice 6-1 in the championship game, and 5-3 in the if necessary championship game. This season, Wayne outscored their opponents by a total of 260-43 and finished with a record of 35-4. They will lose only two seniors in Tori Kniesche and Kayla Fleming to graduation.
The West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic softball squad is the Class ‘C’ State Runner-up after a 4-2 mark at the State Tournament last week. The Lady Jays last Friday won an elimination game over Auburn 3-0, topped Fairbury in the championship game 7-6, and then lost to Fairbury in the if necessary championship game 6-5. This season, GACC outscored their foes by a total of 293-87 and finished with a mark of 29-5. They will lose only three seniors in Brooke Meister, Melissa Hagadorn, and Marissa Hunke to graduation.
Local Schedule: Lincoln NE at Nfk High (HAC VB Tourn.-6:00); South Dakota St. at Nebraska-Omaha (VB-7:00).
Local Scores: (10) Wisconsin 2 Nebraska 0 (W. Socc.); Nebraska-Omaha 2 Oral Roberts 1 (W. Socc.); WSC 1 Northern State 1 (Tie) (W. Socc.).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Vancouver 3 N-Y Rangers 2
Final Minnesota 4 Montreal 3
Final Washington 5 Chicago 3
Final SO Winnipeg 1 Edmonton 0
Final Calgary 2 Anaheim 1
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Green Bay 42 Oakland 24
Final Buffalo 31 Miami 21
Final L.A. Rams 37 Atlanta 10
Final Minnesota 42 Detroit 30
Final Indianapolis 30 Houston 23
Final Arizona 27 N-Y Giants 21
Final San Francisco 9 Washington 0
Final Jacksonville 27 Cincinnati 17
Final Tennessee 23 L.A. Chargers 20
Final New Orleans 36 Chicago 25
Final Baltimore 30 Seattle 16
Final Dallas 37 Philadelphia 10
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final OT Philadelphia 4 New York 3
Final LA Galaxy 2 Minnesota 1