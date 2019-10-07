Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 7, 2019

The Atlanta Braves have taken a two-games-to-one lead in their National League Division Series by scoring three times with two out in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Cardinals, 3-1 in St. Louis. Carlos Martinez was one out from recording the save until Dansby Swanson tied it with an RBI double and scored on Adam Duvall's two-run single. The Redbirds wasted a terrific outing by Adam Wainwright, who held the Braves to four hits over 7 2/3 shutout innings.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have grabbed a 2-1 lead in their National League Division Series by erupting for seven runs in the sixth inning of a 10-4 rout of the Nationals in Washington. Russell Martin and Kike Hernandez provided two-run doubles in the sixth before Justin Turner's three-run blast capped the rally. Martin also belted a two-run homer, Max Muncy hit a solo shot and Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed four hits over five innings to get the win.
Jay Gruden has been fired as head coach of the Washington Redskins after an 0-5 start to his sixth season. The team announced the move Monday and said offensive line coach, and former Nebraska coach, Bill Callahan would replace Gruden on an interim basis. Owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen informed Gruden he was out early this morning, a day after a 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots.
The Nebraska football team's walk-on class has more than doubled in the past week alone. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the latest addition is Millard West defensive tackle Baylor Brannen, who announced his pledge to the Huskers last night. Brannen, listed at 6’5 and 265 pounds per his Hudl profile, is the fifth member of Nebraska's 2020 walk-on class and the third to commit in the past six days. Brannen first picked up a walk-on offer from Nebraska on Sept. 30, shortly after the Huskers hosted Ohio State at Memorial Stadium. He has been on Nebraska's radar for some time. Brannen picked walking on at Nebraska over a scholarship offer from Division II University of Mary. He joins Aurora athlete Nate Boerkircher and Waverly athlete Mason Nieman in pledging to Nebraska's walk-on class in the past week. The Huskers now have five known walk-on commits for the 2020 class.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. Norfolk Catholic has dropped out of the Omaha World Herald rankings in Class ‘C-2’ after the 1-5 Knights lost at home to Hartington Cedar Catholic 34-7 last Friday. NC returns to action on Friday when they visit eighth ranked in both polls 5-1 Battle Creek in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Columbus Scotus jumps from tenth to fifth. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig remains fourth, Battle Creek stays at number eight, and Norfolk Catholic falls out of the rankings. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Howells/Dodge stays at number one, Wakefield is once again second, Creighton remains fourth, Wisner/Pilger stays at number six, and Burwell is once again ninth. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing is once again seventh, and Plainview stays at number eight. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Columbus Scotus moves up from seventh to sixth. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig stays at number two, and Battle Creek remains eighth. In ‘D-1’, Howells/Dodge remains first, Wakefield is once again second, Creighton stays at number three, Burwell remains sixth, and Wisner/Pilger is once again tenth. In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield stays at number three, Plainview moves up from eighth to seventh, and Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing jumps from tenth to ninth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.
The Norfolk High football team is 2-4 on the year after falling at top ranked Bellevue West 56-7 last Friday in a game heard on 106 KIX. The Panthers, who trailed 49-0 at halftime, totaled only 108 yards of offense compared the Thunderbirds’ 510. Norfolk has beaten Lincoln Northeast and Omaha South while dropping games to Columbus, Elkhorn, Kearney, and Bellevue West. They are being outscored by their opponents on average through six games 32-18.5. The Panthers return to action on Friday when they host 3-3 Omaha Central at 7:00. The Eagles lost to Lincoln Pius X last Friday 24-9.
The Lutheran High Northeast football squad is sporting a 3-2 mark on the season after whipping Elkhorn Valley on the road last Friday 40-12. Jaxson Kant ran for 136 yards off 23 carries and a touchdown while also returning two fumble recoveries for scores defensively. Sam Jagels also had two TD runs in the contest as the team built a 34-0 lead late in the second quarter. The Eagles have beaten Winnebago, Omaha Nation, and Elkhorn Valley while falling to Wakefield and Howells/Dodge. They outscoring their opponents on average through five contests 46.6-34. Lutheran High Northeast now get ready for Thursday’s home game at 7:00 with 4-1 Laurel/Concord/Coleridge. The Bears routed Madison last Friday 68-29.
The Lincoln Journal Star top ranked and Omaha World Herald second ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce football team is 6-0 on the season after having no problem with Columbus Lakeview at home last Friday 56-0. Brett Tinker ran for 135 yards off 15 carries and five touchdowns in the win while the Bluejay defense pitched their third shutout of the season. Pierce totaled 362 yards on the ground in the win. They have beaten Norfolk Catholic, Arlington, Ord, Columbus Scotus, Wayne, and Columbus Lakeview by an average score of 45.8-8.2. The Bluejays finished last year with a 10-1 record after a loss at Bishop Neumann in the quarterfinals. The Bluejays return to action on Friday when they take on 0-6 Logan View/Scriber-Snyder on the road.
Local Schedule: Nfk High at A-3 Dist. Meet at Holmes Golf Course, Lincoln (GG-9:00 AM); NC at C-3 Dist. Meet at Fair Play GC (GG-9:00 AM).
Local Scores: (24) Michigan 4 Nebraska 1 (W. Socc.); Creighton 1 Marquette 1 (Tie) (W. Socc.).
NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Atlanta 3 St. Louis 1
Final L-A Dodgers 10 Washington 4
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Buffalo 14 Tennessee 7
Final Houston 53 Atlanta 32
Final OT Baltimore 26 Pittsburgh 23
Final New England 33 Washington 7
Final Arizona 26 Cincinnati 23
Final Carolina 34 Jacksonville 27
Final New Orleans 31 Tampa Bay 24
Final Philadelphia 31 N-Y Jets 6
Final Oakland 24 Chicago 21
Final Minnesota 28 N-Y Giants 10
Final Denver 20 L.A. Chargers 13
Final Green Bay 34 Dallas 24
Final Indianapolis 19 Kansas City 13
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Washington 94 Connecticut 81