Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 28, 2019

The Houston Astros have taken a three-games-to-two lead in the World Series against the Washington Nationals and can wrap up the series as early as tomorrow night. Gerrit Cole tossed three-hit ball while striking out nine over seven innings of the Astros' 7-1 victory at Washington. Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa and George Springer hit two-run homers for the Astros, who are seeking their second championship in three years.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. Lutheran High Northeast has dropped out of the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘D-1’ after being ninth last week. The 5-3 Eagles lost to Neligh/Oakdale 86-50 last Thursday. LHNE returns to action on Thursday when they host 4-4 Lourdes Central Catholic in the opening round of the playoffs at 6:00.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, Columbus Scotus stays at number five, and Wayne enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, St. Paul stays at number one, Oakland/Craig is once again second, BRLD slips from third to fourth, and Battle Creek remains fifth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Howells/Dodge stays at number one, Wakefield is once again second, Wisner/Pilger drops from fourth to sixth, and Fullerton jumps from tenth to ninth. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, and Plainview is once again seventh. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first, Wayne enters the rankings at number nine, and Columbus Scotus falls from sixth to tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig stays at number one, BRLD slides from third to fourth, and Battle Creek is once again sixth. In ‘D-1’, Howells/Dodge remains first, Wakefield slips from second to fourth, Fullerton enters the rankings at number six, Wisner/Pilger drops from seventh to tenth, and Lutheran High Northeast falls from the rankings. In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield stays at number three, Plainview is once again seventh, and Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing remains tenth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Norfolk Catholic drops from seventh to eighth in the Lincoln Journal Star and eighth to ninth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-1’. The Lady Knights are 22-5 on the year after a 2-1 record in the last week at the Mid State Conference Tournament. They topped Pierce and Hartington Cedar Catholic while falling to Battle Creek. Lutheran High Northeast moves up from fifth to fourth in the Lincoln Journal Star and sixth to fifth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 26-6 on the season after a victory over Stanton last week.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Wayne moves up from seventh to fifth, Battle Creek improves from ninth to eighth, and Norfolk Catholic slips from eighth to ninth. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior is once again first, Lutheran High Northeast moves up from sixth to fifth, Ponca jumps from ninth to eighth, and Summerland stays at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central stays at number seven, Hartington Cedar Catholic remains eighth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Wynot remains fourth, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Winside is once again tenth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul is once again first, Wayne remains fifth, Norfolk Catholic drops from seventh to eighth, Battle Creek enters the rankings at number nine, and Columbus Lakeview & Columbus Scotus falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior stays at number one, Lutheran High Northeast jumps from fifth to fourth, Summerland drops from sixth to seventh, and Ponca stays at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell remains first, Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again third, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number nine. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley remains first, Wynot moves up from fourth to third, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Winside drops from eighth to ninth.
The Lutheran High Northeast football team is 5-3 on the season after falling at home to Neligh/Oakdale in their regular season finale 86-50. Jaxson Kant ran for 178 yards with four touchdown runs and a TD pass to Ben Gebhardt. Gebhardt also had two kickoff returns for scores. The Eagles turned the ball over eight times in the loss. This season, Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Winnebago, Omaha Nation, Elkhorn Valley, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Madison while falling to Wakefield, Howells/Dodge, and Neligh/Oakdale. They outscoring their opponents on average through eight contests 50.1-37.5. The Eagles now get ready for Thursday’s first round home playoff game at 6:00 with 4-4 Lourdes Central Catholic. The Knights beat Weeping Water 55-22 last Friday.
The Norfolk High football team’s 2019 campaign came to an end with a 4-5 mark after routing Omaha Benson on the road last Friday 49-0. Brayden Splater ran for 199 yards off 20 carries and four touchdowns, Jace Monday ran for a score and threw a TD pass, and the Panthers recorded their first shutout since 2017. They led 35-0 at halftime. Norfolk this season beat Lincoln Northeast, Omaha South, Omaha Central, and Omaha Benson while dropping games to Columbus, Elkhorn, Kearney, Bellevue West, and Lincoln Pius X. The Panthers were outscored by their opponents on average through the nine contests 25.9-21.7. They will graduate 16 seniors from the squad.
The Norfolk Catholic football team finished with a 3-6 record after routing Ponca 56-6 at home last Friday. Cayden Cunningham threw four touchdown passes and Wyatt Smydra had twelve tackles in the victory. NC’s wins occurred at the expense of Crofton, Stanton, and Ponca while dropping games to playoff teams in Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce, Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked David City Aquinas, Omaha World Herald top ranked St. Paul, fourth ranked in both polls BRLD, Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Omaha World Herald fifth ranked Battle Creek. The Knights were outscored by their opponents on average through the nine contests 22.9-20.1. They will graduate 14 seniors from the team. It’s the first time since 1995 that Norfolk Catholic did not qualify for the playoffs and the first time in Jeff Bellar’s 38 year coaching career.
The Norfolk High volleyball team is 16-19 on the season after a 2-2 week at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. They beat Lincoln Northeast and Fremont while falling to Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East. This season, Norfolk has beaten Yankton, Lincoln High three times, Hastings, Grand Island, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Omaha Westside, Archbishop Bergan, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast three times, Fremont twice. The Lady Panthers face Lincoln Southeast in an A-3 District Semifinal at 5:45 on Tuesday at Lincoln Pius X High School. The Lady Knights are 3-0 against Norfolk this season, but the Lady Panthers took a set from them in last week’s match.
The Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked and Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 26-6 on the season after beating Stanton in their lone match last week 3-1 last Tuesday. This season, the Lady Eagles have earned wins over Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, BRLD twice, Wisner/Pilger twice, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Homer, O’Neill twice, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, Pierce, Riverside, Wood River, Crofton, Shelby/Rising City, Clarkson/Leigh, Columbus Lakeview, Blair, Niobrara/Verdigre, South Sioux City, Summerland, and Stanton. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action this evening when they meet the winner of 15-15 Clarkson/Leigh and 3-25 Madison in a C-2-5 Sub-District Semifinal at Norfolk Catholic High School at 7:30. The other semifinal pits 16-14 Stanton versus 18-12 Howells/Dodge.
The Northeast Hawks men's basketball gets their season underway on Monday, November 4th when they host Otero Junior College of Colorado. The Hawks will try to better last year’s 13-16 record. They return Emmette Page, Zack James, Daniel Akuei, Asher Scavella, Ben Moxness, and Luke Rollman from last year’s team. Northeast also added new faces for this year's squad including Osmond’s Merrix Denn and O’Neill’s Dennis Herrera. Their home schedule before winter break includes games with Otero Junior College of Colorado, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central, the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, the Peru State JV, and North Dakota State College of Science.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball gets their season underway on Saturday when they host Northeastern Junior College of Colorado. They finished last year with a 16-11 record. The Hawks return five sophomores from last year’s team in Kyla Moore, Emina Hadzihusejnovic, Caitlin Orton, Macey Kulhanek, and Jacalyn Schwanebeck. Northeast also added eight freshmen including Clarkson/Leigh’s Hannah Kasik, Spalding’s Kelly Kleffner, Elkhorn Valley’s Hannah Ollendick, and Lorna Maxon of Laurel/Concord/Coleridge. Their home schedule before winter break includes games with the Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central, the Midland JV, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Little Priest Tribal College, North Dakota State College of Science, and the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota.
Checking out the local schedule for today, volleyball sub-district tournaments get underway across the state. At the C-1-7 Tournament at Norfolk High, in semifinal matches, Wayne faces Pierce at 6:00 and Norfolk Catholic meets Battle Creek at 7:15. At the C-2-5 Tournament at Norfolk Catholic High School, Clarkson/Leigh takes on Madison in an opening round match at 5:00 with the winner playing Lutheran High Northeast in the semifinals at 7:30. The other semifinal pits Stanton versus Howells/Dodge at 6:15.
Local Scores: Nebraska-Omaha 25-25-25 North Dakota St. 13-10-16 (VB); Penn St. 1 Nebraska 0 (W. Socc.); Creighton 1 St. John’s 1 (Tie) (W. Socc.); North Dakota 5 Nebraska-Omaha 2 (W. Socc.); WSC 2 Minnesota-Crookston 0 (W. Socc.).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Oklahoma City 120 Golden State 92
Final OT Memphis 134 Brooklyn 133
Final Portland 121 Dallas 119
Final Minnesota 116 Miami 109
Final L.A. Lakers 120 Charlotte 101
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Florida 6 Edmonton 2
Final OT St. Louis 5 Detroit 4
Final Chicago 5 Los Angeles 1
Final N-Y Islanders 5 Philadelphia 3
Final Boston 7 N-Y Rangers 4
Final Ottawa 5 San Jose 2
Final Vegas 5 Anaheim 2
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Seattle 27 Atlanta 20
Final Indianapolis 15 Denver 13
Final New Orleans 31 Arizona 9
Final L.A. Chargers 17 Chicago 16
Final L.A. Rams 24 Cincinnati 10
Final Jacksonville 29 N-Y Jets 15
Final Detroit 31 N-Y Giants 26
Final Tennessee 27 Tampa Bay 23
Final Philadelphia 31 Buffalo 13
Final San Francisco 51 Carolina 13
Final Houston 27 Oakland 24
Final New England 27 Cleveland 13
Final Green Bay 31 Kansas City 24