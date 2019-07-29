Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 29, 2019

The New York Mets have acquired All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays for two of New York's top pitching prospects in 24-year-old left-hander Anthony Kay and 18-year-old righty Simeon Woods Richardson. Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best in the American League. He has a $7.4 million salary and is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.
Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, the Cleveland Indians wasted a 5-3 lead and a three-run homer by Carlos Santana in a 9-6 loss to the Kansas City Royals. Trevor Bauer imploded during Kansas City's five-run fifth and threw a ball over the wall in center field before being pulled by Cleveland manager Terry Francona. Nicky Lopez hit a two-run single in the fifth, Ryan O'Hearn drove in a pair and Jorge Soler smacked a solo homer for the Royals.
Brooks Koepka had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine and cruised to a three-stroke victory at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee. Playing with Rory McIlroy in their first final-group pairing, the top-ranked Koepka closed with a bogey-free 5-under 65 at TPC Southwind for his seventh PGA Tour title. He finished at 16-under 264. McIlroy followed his third-round 62 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at eleven under. Webb Simpson had a 64 to finish second.
The Robert Nkemdiche era in Arizona is over according to CBS Sports. The Cardinals announced late Saturday night that they have released the 2016 first-round pick. Billed as a possible replacement for Calais Campbell when he was drafted, Nkemdiche never made much of an impact during his three seasons in Arizona. He played in only 27 of a possible 48 games, starting six, and recording 44 tackles, ten quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks. Nkemdiche suffered a knee injury toward the tail end of last season that resulted in his being placed on injured reserve, and at the opening of Cardinals camp this summer, he was placed on the physically unable to perform list. New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told assembled media that the defensive lineman was not in shape.
Class ‘B’ Seniors State Baseball Tournament at Gering
Springfield routed McCook 10-2
Wakefield beat Gering 6-4
Bennington eliminated Seward 5-3
McCook hammered Gering 13-5
Alliance edged Hickman 4-3
Springfield rolled Wakefield 10-2
Class ‘C’ Seniors State Baseball Tournament at Syracuse
Valentine eliminated Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg 6-5
Syracuse eliminated Twin River 7-5
Bruning/Davenport/Shickley was leading Hartington 8-6 in the seventh inning when the game was suspended by rain. Game will resume at 12:00.
At the Class 'B' American Legion State Tournament at Gering, Hickman takes on McCook in a 2:00 elimination game, Wakefield meets Bennington in a 5:00 elimination contest, and Alliance plays Springfield at 8:00. At the Class 'C' State Tournament at Syracuse, Pender will play Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus afterwards, followed by two elimination games.
Local Scores: San Antonio 10 Omaha Storm Chasers 6 (Bsbl).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Houston 6 St. Louis 2
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 10 Toronto 9
Final Minnesota 11 Chi White Sox 1
Final Kansas City 9 Cleveland 6
Final Oakland 6 Texas 5
Final L-A Angels 5 Baltimore 4
Final Seattle 3 Detroit 2, 10 Innings
Final N-Y Yankees 9 Boston 6
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 4
Final Cincinnati 3 Colorado 2
Final N-Y Mets 8 Pittsburgh 7
Final Miami 5 Arizona 1
Final Washington 11 L-A Dodgers 4
Final Chi Cubs 11 Milwaukee 4
Final San Francisco 7 San Diego 6