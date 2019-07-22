Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 22, 2019

The Baseball Hall of Fame now includes pitchers Mariano Rivera, Mike Mussina, Lee Smith and the late Roy Halladay, along with designated hitters Edgar Martinez and Harold Baines. The six were inducted at Cooperstown on a sizzling Sunday in upstate New York. Naturally, Rivera closed the ceremony after the all-time saves leader became the first unanimous selection into the Hall.
Kristoffer Ventura is the winner of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha for his second win on the Korn Ferry Tour in four weeks according to the Omaha World Herald. Ventura, who collected $108,000 of the $600,000 purse, jumped him to number six in the season standings, and he’ll be on the PGA Tour next season. He birdied the first three par-3s yesterday and finished at 16-under after a closing 1-under 70 to win the event by two strokes. Scott Gutschewski of Omaha tied for ninth place at 275 (-9). He shot a 67 yesterday. Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, the only amateur to play this week, closed with a 79. The incoming freshman at Kansas carded a 76 on Saturday and finished at 297 (+13). Kluver has been invited to the Canadian Amateur in Nova Scotia in August. Yesterday’s attendance was announced at 16,879.
Norfolk High diver Cayd McCarter participated in two national competitions in Riverside, California over the weekend. Yesterday at the AAU Diving Nationals, he finished 14th in Boys 3 Meter Diving. McCarter had placed fourth in the 1 Meter event last Thursday. Representing the Boys 16-18 Airborne Diving Academy in the USA Diving Rising Stars Championships, McCarter was the champion of the 1 Meter competition last Saturday with a score of 384.65. He won by 11.60 points. In the 3 Meter event, McCarter had placed second last Friday. McCarter placed fourth at the NSAA Diving Championships for Norfolk High last February.
The Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star basketball games will be held this evening at Lincoln North Star High School. The girls contest will be held at 6:00 with the boys’ game to follow at 8:00. Among the Northeast Nebraska representatives include Pierce’ Maggie Brahmer, Columbus Lakeview’s Gracie Borer, West Point-Beemer’s Sierra Kile, West Holt’s Carlie Wetzel, and South Sioux City’s Marybeth Rasmussen, McKenna Sims, & coach Molly Hornbeck for the ‘Blue’ team
Local Scores: Memphis 13 Omaha Storm Chasers 2 (Bsbl).
Seniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard
B-5 Tournament at O’Neill
Columbus Lakeview beat Central City 7-5
C-1 Tournament at Hartington
Creighton outslugged Crofton 10-9
Ponca eliminated Laurel/Concord 8-1
C-7 Tournament at Valentine
Bridgeport eliminated Albion 7-5
A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City
The Columbus Blues shutout Fremont 4-0
Grand Island Five Points topped Gretna 9-3
South Sioux City blanked Grand Island Dinsdale Auto 4-0
Seniors Area Baseball Tournaments continue across the state. At the A-6 Tournament at Columbus, Waverly takes on Fremont at 4:00 and Columbus meets Grand Island at 7:00. At the B-3 Tournament at Blair, Omaha Roncalli meets Arlington in a 2:00 elimination game, West Point plays the ETC Knights in a 5:00 elimination contest, and Blair faces Bennington at 8:00. At the B-5 Tournament at O’Neill, Wakefield tangles with Columbus Lakeview in the championship game at 5:00 with an if necessary game to follow. At the C-1 Tournament at Hartington, the host team takes on Creighton at 7:00. At the C-2 Tournament at Wisner, Neligh meets Hooper/Scribner in a 7:00 elimination game. At the A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City, the Columbus Blues take on Grand Island Five Points Bank at 4:30 and South Sioux City meets Gretna in a 7:00 elimination game. At the Class ‘C’ State Juniors Tournament at Plymouth, Pierce tangles with Chase County Imperial at 11:00.
INTERLEAGUE
Final Colorado 8 N-Y Yankees 4
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Baltimore 5 Boston 0
Final Detroit 4 Toronto 3, 10 Innings
Final Tampa Bay 4 Chi White Sox 2
Final Cleveland 5 Kansas City 4
Final Minnesota 7 Oakland 6
Final Houston 5 Texas 3
Final L-A Angels 9 Seattle 3
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 1
Final Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1, 11 Innings
Final San Diego 5 Chi Cubs 1
Final San Francisco 3 N-Y Mets 2, 12 Innings
Final Milwaukee 7 Arizona 4
Final L-A Dodgers 9 Miami 0
Final Atlanta 7 Washington 1
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Washington 93 Atlanta 65
Final Las Vegas 79 Minnesota 74
Final Chicago 78 Indiana 70
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Atlanta 2 D.C. United 0