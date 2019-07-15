Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 15, 2019

Novak Djokovic has become the first man in 71 years to win Wimbledon after facing match points in the final, coming back to beat Roger Federer in an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker yesterday.  The top-seeded Serb outlasted Federer 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 in a match that lasted nearly five hours to win his fifth championship at the All England Club and second in a row.  The triumph earned Djokovic his 16th Grand Slam trophy, moving him closer to the only men ahead of him in tennis history: Federer with 20, and Rafael Nadal with 18.  Federer, who turns 38 next month, has won Wimbledon eight times dating to 2003, and this was his record twelfth appearance in the title match.  But Djokovic is now 3-0 against Federer in Wimbledon finals and 4-0 against him in five-setters.  This is the first year Wimbledon has used deciding-set tiebreakers.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Luke Kluver made a nearly 16-foot par putt on the 18th hole to capture the Indian Creek Invitational championship yesterday in Elkhorn, and a spot in this week's Pinnacle Bank Championship.  Kluver shot a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday and followed with another 70 yesterday to win the event by one stroke.  Kluver, a three-time Class ‘A’ state champion at Norfolk secured a spot in the Korn Ferry Pinnacle Bank Championship, which is set to begin Thursday at Indian Creek Golf Course.

The three-day 96th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship gets underway today at Fremont Golf Club at 8:00 AM with an 18-hole stroke play qualifier.  Among the competitors include Norfolk’s Allison Temple, Julie Hall, Bev McKillip, Phyllis Hall, & Nita Totten, Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich, and Columbus’ Anne Robertson.  Elkhorn’s Nicolle Barmettler was last year’s champion.

Local Schedule:  New Orleans at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).

Local Scores:  Millard North Big Fred’s Mustangs 8 Nfk Seniors 6 (Omaha Creighton Prep Bsbl Tourn.); San Antonio 9 Omaha Storm Chasers 5 (Bsbl).

    Juniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard

    B-3 Tournament at Valley

    Bennington routed Wayne 9-1

    Omaha Roncalli eliminated West Point 22-5

    Blair topped Valley 7-2

    B-5 Tournament at Central City

    Twin River outlasted Doniphan/Trumbull 12-11

    Fairfield eliminated Aurora 10-4

    Central City Cornerstone beat Columbus Lakeview 7-6

    C-1 Tournament at Pierce

    Ponca eliminated Battle Creek 11-6

    Pierce defeated Crofton 8-2

    C-2 Tournament at Scribner

    Hooper/Scribner outslugged Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge 11-8

    Tekemah/Herman topped Pender 6-4

     Monday

Checking out the local schedule for today, Juniors Area Baseball Tournaments continue across the state for Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’.  Regarding area teams, at the B-3 Tournament at Valley, Wayne faces Blair in a 5:30 elimination game and Bennington takes on Omaha Roncalli at 8:00.  At the B-5 Tournament at Central City, Twin River meets Columbus Lakeview in a 5:00 elimination game and Fairfield battles Central City Cornerstone at 7:30.  At the C-1 Tournament at Pierce, Ponca plays Crofton in a 7:00 elimination contest.  At the C-2 Tournament at Scribner, Hooper/Scribner meets Pender in a 7:00 elimination game.  Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers host New Orleans at 7:05.

     INTERLEAGUE

    

      Final    L-A  Dodgers      7    Boston      4,  12  Innings

    

    

          ---

          AMERICAN  LEAGUE

    

      Final    N-Y  Yankees      4    Toronto                  2

      Final    Tampa  Bay          4    Baltimore              1

      Final    Cleveland          4    Minnesota              3

      Final    Detroit            12    Kansas  City          8

      Final    Houston            12    Texas                      4

      Final    L-A  Angels        6    Seattle                  3

      Final    Oakland              3    Chi  White  Sox      2

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  LEAGUE

    

      Final    Philadelphia        4    Washington      3

      Final    N-Y  Mets                6    Miami                2

      Final    San  Francisco      8    Milwaukee        3

      Final    St.  Louis              5    Arizona            2

      Final    Chi  Cubs                8    Pittsburgh      3

      Final    Colorado              10    Cincinnati      9

      Final    Atlanta                  4    San  Diego        1

    

    

          ---

          WOMEN'S  NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION  PLAYOFFS

    

      Final  OT    L.A.  Sparks      76    Atlanta              71

      Final    Chicago              89    Dallas                79

      Final    Connecticut      76    Indiana              63

      Final    Minnesota          75    Phoenix              62

      Final    Seattle              78    N-Y  Liberty      69

    

    

          ---

          MAJOR  LEAGUE  SOCCER

    

    Final    Seattle        2    Atlanta        1

