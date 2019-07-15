Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 15, 2019

Novak Djokovic has become the first man in 71 years to win Wimbledon after facing match points in the final, coming back to beat Roger Federer in an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker yesterday. The top-seeded Serb outlasted Federer 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 in a match that lasted nearly five hours to win his fifth championship at the All England Club and second in a row. The triumph earned Djokovic his 16th Grand Slam trophy, moving him closer to the only men ahead of him in tennis history: Federer with 20, and Rafael Nadal with 18. Federer, who turns 38 next month, has won Wimbledon eight times dating to 2003, and this was his record twelfth appearance in the title match. But Djokovic is now 3-0 against Federer in Wimbledon finals and 4-0 against him in five-setters. This is the first year Wimbledon has used deciding-set tiebreakers.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Luke Kluver made a nearly 16-foot par putt on the 18th hole to capture the Indian Creek Invitational championship yesterday in Elkhorn, and a spot in this week's Pinnacle Bank Championship. Kluver shot a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday and followed with another 70 yesterday to win the event by one stroke. Kluver, a three-time Class ‘A’ state champion at Norfolk secured a spot in the Korn Ferry Pinnacle Bank Championship, which is set to begin Thursday at Indian Creek Golf Course.
The three-day 96th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship gets underway today at Fremont Golf Club at 8:00 AM with an 18-hole stroke play qualifier. Among the competitors include Norfolk’s Allison Temple, Julie Hall, Bev McKillip, Phyllis Hall, & Nita Totten, Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich, and Columbus’ Anne Robertson. Elkhorn’s Nicolle Barmettler was last year’s champion.
Local Schedule: New Orleans at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: Millard North Big Fred’s Mustangs 8 Nfk Seniors 6 (Omaha Creighton Prep Bsbl Tourn.); San Antonio 9 Omaha Storm Chasers 5 (Bsbl).
Juniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard
B-3 Tournament at Valley
Bennington routed Wayne 9-1
Omaha Roncalli eliminated West Point 22-5
Blair topped Valley 7-2
B-5 Tournament at Central City
Twin River outlasted Doniphan/Trumbull 12-11
Fairfield eliminated Aurora 10-4
Central City Cornerstone beat Columbus Lakeview 7-6
C-1 Tournament at Pierce
Ponca eliminated Battle Creek 11-6
Pierce defeated Crofton 8-2
C-2 Tournament at Scribner
Hooper/Scribner outslugged Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge 11-8
Tekemah/Herman topped Pender 6-4
Monday
Checking out the local schedule for today, Juniors Area Baseball Tournaments continue across the state for Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’. Regarding area teams, at the B-3 Tournament at Valley, Wayne faces Blair in a 5:30 elimination game and Bennington takes on Omaha Roncalli at 8:00. At the B-5 Tournament at Central City, Twin River meets Columbus Lakeview in a 5:00 elimination game and Fairfield battles Central City Cornerstone at 7:30. At the C-1 Tournament at Pierce, Ponca plays Crofton in a 7:00 elimination contest. At the C-2 Tournament at Scribner, Hooper/Scribner meets Pender in a 7:00 elimination game. Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers host New Orleans at 7:05.
INTERLEAGUE
Final L-A Dodgers 7 Boston 4, 12 Innings
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final N-Y Yankees 4 Toronto 2
Final Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 1
Final Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3
Final Detroit 12 Kansas City 8
Final Houston 12 Texas 4
Final L-A Angels 6 Seattle 3
Final Oakland 3 Chi White Sox 2
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Philadelphia 4 Washington 3
Final N-Y Mets 6 Miami 2
Final San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 3
Final St. Louis 5 Arizona 2
Final Chi Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 3
Final Colorado 10 Cincinnati 9
Final Atlanta 4 San Diego 1
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final OT L.A. Sparks 76 Atlanta 71
Final Chicago 89 Dallas 79
Final Connecticut 76 Indiana 63
Final Minnesota 75 Phoenix 62
Final Seattle 78 N-Y Liberty 69
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Seattle 2 Atlanta 1