Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 8, 2019

Goals by Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle carried the United States to a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in yesterday's Women's World Cup final at Lyon, France. The game was scoreless until Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute, eight minutes before Lavelle doubled the lead. It's the second straight World Cup title for the Americans, and a record fourth overall.
Josh Reddick doubled and scored on George Springer's walk-off single in the tenth inning to complete the Houston Astros' wild 11-10 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Yuli Gurriel stretched his career-high home run streak to five games with a grand slam as Houston kept its 7 ½ game lead over Oakland in the American League West. Mike Trout homered twice for the Angels, who watched catcher Jonathan Lucroy get carted off in the eighth inning after being bowled over by Jake Marisnick. The Angels said Lucroy was taken to the hospital for a CT scan and will be evaluated for a possible concussion and fractured nose.
Kevin Durant has officially become a Brooklyn Net. The Nets completed a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors, with Brooklyn landing Durant and a protected first-round pick in next year's draft for D'Angelo Russell, Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham. Durant said last week he would sign a max deal with Brooklyn, which would be $141 million over four years. The rest of the deal was worked out over subsequent days, and the NBA signed off on the terms yesterday. Durant isn't expected to play at all next season while he recovers from an Achilles injury. The star forward announced on social media that he will switch to jersey number 7 after previously wearing 35 for the first twelve seasons of his NBA career.
The United States Women’s Volleyball National Team is golden again, rallying to defend its FIVB Volleyball Nations League title with a comeback for the ages. Annie Drews scored 33 points and former Husker Jordan Larson came off the bench in the third set to solidify the Team USA passing game in defeating Brazil 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-13 in yesterday’s gold-medal match in China. In the process, the U.S. Women claimed the $1 million top prize. Larson finished with eight kills playing in sets three, four and five. Another former Husker, Kelsey Robinson, had 13 kills and two aces. Mikaela Foecke was also on the U.S. squad. The USA, ranked third in the world, finished the 2019 VNL campaign with nine consecutive victories and a 16-3 record.
The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s & Kelly’s 18’s softball teams participated in this past weekend’s Ringneck Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Golden Girls recorded a 4-1 record. They went 3-0 in pool play and then went 1-1 in the Gold Bracket yesterday. The Golden Girls edged Nebraska Quakes Russell 3-2 in eight innings and then were beaten by Sting Select 1 by a 3-0 score. They finished in the top six of the 32 teams. The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s season ends with a 30-12-1 record. The Kelly’s 18’s recorded a 2-2 record in the tournament before being eliminated by the Red River Thunder 8-0 yesterday. They finish the season at 23-21.
The Country Club of Lincoln will host the 111th Nebraska Amateur Championship today through Thursday. It will be the twelfth time hosting the Nebraska Amateur for the club, which is the fourth-most all-time. Omaha’s Alex Schaake was the second junior to win in 2016, when he took his first Nebraska Amateur title at Omaha Country Club. Since then, he has not lost. The Iowa Hawkeye cruised to wins in 2017 and 2018 to join Bob Astleford and Johnny Goodman as the only players to win at least three straight. This year, he’ll have a chance to do something only Astleford has accomplished, and at the same venue, win four straight Nebraska Amateurs. Among today’s competitors include Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, Jake Kluver & Kellen Rossman; Plainview’s Tucker Knaak; Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer; Atkinson’s Mason Hale; and Columbus’ Sam Morse & Bryce VunCannon.
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 10 Nashville 5 (Bsbl).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Cleveland 11 Cincinnati 1
Final Washington 5 Kansas City 2
Final Chi White Sox 3 Chi Cubs 1
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Toronto 6 Baltimore 1
Final Tampa Bay 2 N-Y Yankees 1
Final Boston 6 Detroit 3
Final Houston 11 L-A Angels 10, 10 Innings
Final Texas 4 Minnesota 1, 11 Innings
Final Oakland 7 Seattle 4
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Philadelphia 8 N-Y Mets 3
Final Atlanta 4 Miami 3
Final Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 5
Final San Francisco 1 St. Louis 0
Final Arizona 5 Colorado 3
Final San Diego 5 L-A Dodgers 3
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Las Vegas 90 N-Y Liberty 58
Final L.A. Sparks 98 Washington 81
Final Chicago 78 Dallas 66
Final Phoenix 65 Atlanta 63
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final New York 3 Atlanta 3