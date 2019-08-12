Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 12, 2019

The Baltimore Orioles pulled off one of the biggest Major League Baseball upsets in the past 15 years yesterday. The Orioles, who were listed as high as +420 underdogs at some U.S. sportsbooks, knocked off the Houston Astros 8-7 after losing on Saturday 23-2. Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to carry the Orioles past Houston 8-7, ending the Astros' eight-game winning streak in stunning fashion. After Houston scored three runs in the top of the ninth to go up 7-5, Baltimore answered in the bottom half against closer Roberto Osuna. A sacrifice fly by Chris Davis preceded Ruiz's clutch home run.
Simone Biles messed around and got a triple-double. And just about everything else too on her way to a sixth United States women's gymnastics title. The Olympic champion began her preparation for the 2020 Games by drilling her boundary pushing triple-twisting, double-flip (aka the "triple-double") at the end of her first tumbling run on floor exercise last night. Biles had a two-day all-around total of 118.500, nearly five points clear of Sunisa Lee in second and almost eight points ahead of Grace McCallum in third. The 22-year-old took the top scores on floor, vault and balance beam and placed third on bars, bouncing back from a sloppy set Friday that left the greatest gymnast on the planet and admitted perfectionist seething.
ESPN reports that Arizona Cardinals executive vice president and chief operating officer Ron Minegar was arrested late Saturday on a DUI citation. Minegar, 60, was pulled over at 11:30 p.m. Saturday for "speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane." He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI, cited and released. As of yesterday, Minegar's name was still listed on the Cardinals' website. Minegar becomes the second high-ranking Cardinals front-office executive to be arrested on suspicion of DUI in as many years. General manager Steve Keim was arrested last summer. He was suspended for five weeks and fined $200,000 after pleading guilty to extreme DUI.
ESPN reports that Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has told USA Basketball that he is withdrawing from consideration for the roster that will be sent to China this month for the FIBA World Cup. Bagley's decision was revealed yesterday, two days before he was to report to El Segundo, California, for the second week of training camp. Bagley was not immediately replaced, and unless that changes the U.S. will have 16 players still in the mix for twelve final roster spots. Bagley was on the select team -- younger NBA players brought in to compete against national-team candidates -- last week in Las Vegas, and earned a promotion to the national team Friday night following USA Basketball's intrasquad scrimmage.
Local Schedule: Las Vegas at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 4 Las Vegas 3 (10 Inn.) (Bsbl); Bryant, Arkansas 3 Hastings 2 (American Legion Bsbl Mid-South Regional).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Texas 1 Milwaukee 0
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final L-A Angels 5 Boston 4, 10 Innings
Final Baltimore 8 Houston 7
Final N-Y Yankees 1 Toronto 0
Final Kansas City 10 Detroit 2
Final Cleveland 7 Minnesota 3, 10 Innings
Final Oakland 2 Chi White Sox 0
Final Tampa Bay 1 Seattle 0
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 7 N-Y Mets 4
Final Atlanta 5 Miami 4
Final Chi Cubs 6 Cincinnati 3
Final St. Louis 11 Pittsburgh 9
Final Colorado 8 San Diego 3
Final L-A Dodgers 9 Arizona 3
Final San Francisco 9 Philadelphia 6
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Washington 101 Minnesota 78
Final Seattle 84 N-Y Liberty 69
Final L.A. Sparks 84 Chicago 81
Final Las Vegas 89 Connecticut 81
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Atlanta 2 New York City 1