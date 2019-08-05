Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 5, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is signing a two-year, $70 million contract extension. The deal includes an $8 million bump in this year's salary to $23 million. Brady would make $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021, when he'd be 44. Brady had never played out the final year of a contract in his 20-year NFL career.
ESPN reports that Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Barcelona's squad for the two games against Napoli in the United States this week after injuring his calf in his first training session back. Messi picked up the knock during training today and will not travel to the U.S. with the rest of his teammates. Tests carried out have diagnosed a grade one calf strain for the Argentine. Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club's tour.
Aaron Judge homered early and a makeshift New York Yankees lineup pounded David Price in a 7-4 victory last night that sent the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox to their eighth consecutive defeat. With only three projected regulars in the batting order, the banged-up Yankees won their fifth straight and completed the first four-game sweep of their longtime rivals since August 2009. New York, who is 72-39, maintained its eight-game lead in the American League East over Tampa Bay and dropped the third-place Red Sox a whopping 14 ½ behind, not to mention 6 ½ games out of a playoff spot. Still, no pleasure comes without pain for the Yankees these days. All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres was lifted in the late innings with a core injury and sent to the hospital for tests.
The United States Women’s National Volleyball Team, with the help of two former Husker greats, defeated Argentina 25-22, 25-17, 25-23 yesterday in Bossier City, Louisiana, to go undefeated in the Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament Pool ‘C’ and secure its berth into the 2020 Tokyo Games. Team USA, ranked third in the world, defeated Kazakhstan in straight sets on Friday and came from behind to top Bulgaria in five thrilling sets on Saturday before Sunday’s win over Argentina. The U.S. is the only country to reach the podium in women’s indoor volleyball in each of the last three Olympic Games. Former Huskers Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson played big roles for the U.S. throughout the week. On Sunday, Larson had twelve kills on 24 attacks in the victory. She also provided 17 receptions and a 59 positive reception percent. Robinson added ten kills on 23 attacks, with two aces and one block for 13 points.
Team USA saved its best for last at the Pan American Games, rallying from a five-point deficit going into the fourth quarter and defeating Dominican Republic 92-83 in the bronze-medal game in Peru. The squad of BIG EAST standouts outscored its opponent 32-18 in the final frame. Team USA, by far the youngest team in the field, finished Pan American Games play with a 3-2 record while playing five games in five days. Creighton’s Geoff Groselle had 18 points and ten boards yesterday in the bronze-medal game. Rising junior guard Ty-Shon Alexander had four points, a rebound, an assist and a steal in 18 minutes of action to help his team to victory. Team USA had lost in the semifinals to Argentina on Saturday 114-75.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver will be competing in the 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship in Nova Scotia at both Glen Arbour Golf Course and The Links at Brunello today through Thursday. The championship was first held in 1895, making it one of the most storied sporting events in Canada and the third oldest amateur golf championship in the world. Glen Arbour will play host to 264 players from twelve countries over four stroke play rounds, while The Links at Brunello will co-host for the first two rounds prior to the 36-hole cut. Kluver, a three-time Class ‘A’ state champion at Norfolk High recently won the Indian Creek Invitational at Elkhorn. He also made the cut at the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek Golf Course in Omaha two weeks ago.
Local Schedule: Omaha Storm Chasers at Reno (Bsbl-9:05).
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 12 Reno 11 (10 Inn.) (Bsbl).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Chi White Sox 10 Philadelphia 5
Final Tampa Bay 7 Miami 2
Final Oakland 4 St. Louis 2
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Baltimore 6 Toronto 5
Final Cleveland 6 L-A Angels 2
Final Houston 3 Seattle 1
Final Minnesota 3 Kansas City 0
Final Texas 9 Detroit 4
Final N-Y Yankees 7 Boston 4
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Cincinnati 6 Atlanta 4, 10 Innings
Final N-Y Mets 13 Pittsburgh 2
Final Chi Cubs 7 Milwaukee 2
Final Colorado 6 San Francisco 2
Final Arizona 7 Washington 5
Final L-A Dodgers 11 San Diego 10
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Connecticut 94 N-Y Liberty 79
Final L.A. Sparks 83 Seattle 75
Final Phoenix 103 Washington 82
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Minnesota 1 Portland 0