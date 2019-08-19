Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 19, 2019

ESPN reports that Antonio Brown left training camp again yesterday, and though Mike Mayock said it was over the receiver's anger from being denied use of his helmet, the Oakland Raiders’ general manager also issued an ultimatum to Brown.  "You all know that AB is not here today, right?" Mayock told a group of beat reporters as practice began yesterday. "So, here's the bottom line: He's upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that, we appreciate that. But at this point, we've pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief.  "So, from our perspective, it's time for him to be all-in or all-out, OK?  It has been an eventful and somewhat exhausting first Raiders camp for Brown, acquired in a March trade for a third- and a fifth-round draft pick.  Because after being a mainstay during the team's offseason program, Brown began camp on the non-football injury list because of frostbite on the soles of his feet after a cryotherapy mishap in France in early July.

Rafael Ortega launched a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning to send Atlanta past the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3.  Ortega made the most of only his second start for Atlanta with his first career grand slam off Dustin May to erase the Braves' 3-1 deficit.  Atlanta starter Max Fried lasted five innings despite yielding Cody Bellinger's three-run homer in the first.  Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. was removed after he stood at the plate admiring a long fly ball that did not leave the park.  The 21-year-old Acuna likely would have had an easy double if he had hustled from home plate.  Manager Brian Snitker followed Acuna into the tunnel for an apparent conversation during the fourth inning.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that three Huskers who have been cited on suspicion of possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia have yet to be charged in Lancaster County Court because of prosecutors’ concerns about an industrial hemp bill recently passed in the Nebraska Legislature.  Maurice Washington, Myles Farmer and Jeramiah Stovall were cited in various circumstances this summer on suspicion of possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia.  The three Huskers are among “many recent marijuana citations in Lancaster County that our office has not charged at this time as a result of the legal and ethical questions presented by the passage of LB 657,” Bruce Prenda, the chief deputy Lancaster County attorney, said yesterday in an email.  Under the law passed in May, cannabis with a THC level under .3% is considered legal.

The Omaha World Herald has released its preseason high school football rankings.  Bellevue West is ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is preseason ranked first in theirs.  In Class ‘C-1’, Defending State Champion Aurora is ranked first, Pierce is third, and Columbus Lakeview comes in ninth.  In Class ‘C-2’, David City Aquinas is preseason ranked first, Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur is second, Norfolk Catholic comes in third, Battle Creek is ranked fourth, Hartington Cedar Catholic is seventh, and Oakland/Craig comes in ninth.  In ‘Eight-Man 1’, Class ‘D-1’ Defending State Champion Creighton is preseason ranked first, Lutheran High Northeast is second, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic comes in third, Burwell is ranked fourth, Howells/Dodge is ranked fifth, and Wakefield is eighth.  In ‘Eight-Man 2’, Humphrey St. Francis is preseason ranked first, Bloomfield is sixth, and Clarkson/Leigh comes in tenth.  In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is preseason ranked first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is sixth.

Local Schedule:  Omaha Storm Chasers at New Orleans (Bsbl-6:30).

Local Scores:  Omaha Storm Chasers 7 Nashville 4 (Bsbl).

CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball & Kansas City Chiefs football!

     INTERLEAGUE

    

        Final    N-Y  Mets      11    Kansas  City      5    

    

    

          ---

          AMERICAN  LEAGUE

    

        Final    Seattle            7    Toronto                  0    

        Final    Tampa  Bay        5    Detroit                  4    

        Final    Boston              13    Baltimore              7    

        Final    Cleveland        8    N-Y  Yankees          4    

        Final    Minnesota        6    Texas                      3    

        Final    Houston            4    Oakland                  1    

        Final    L-A  Angels      9    Chi  White  Sox      2    

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  LEAGUE

    

        Final    St.  Louis        5    Cincinnati            4    

        Final    San  Diego        3    Philadelphia        2    

        Final    Atlanta            5    L-A  Dodgers          3    

        Final    Washington      16    Milwaukee              8    

        Final    Colorado          7    Miami                      6    (10 Innings)

        Final    Arizona            6    San  Francisco      1    

        Final    Chi  Cubs          7    Pittsburgh            1    

    

    

          ---

          WOMEN'S  NATIONAL  BASKETBALL  ASSOCIATION

    

      Final    Connecticut    78    Dallas          68

      Final    Washington      107    Indiana        68

      Final    Las  Vegas        100    Chicago        85

      Final    Phoenix            78    New  York      72

      Final    Seattle            82    Minnesota    74

    

    

    

    

          ---

          NATIONAL  FOOTBALL  LEAGUE  PRESEASON

    

      Final    New  Orleans    19    L.A.  Chargers    17

      Final    Minnesota        25    Seattle                19

    

    

    

    

          ---

          MAJOR  LEAGUE  SOCCER

    

      Final    Atlanta    2    Portland    0

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 19, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 19, 2019

ESPN reports that Antonio Brown left training camp again yesterday, and though Mike Mayock said it was over the receiver's anger from being denied use of his helmet, the Oakland Raiders’ general manager also issued an ultimatum to Brown.  "You all know that AB is not here today, right?" Mayo…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 15, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 15, 2019

A day after Jay-Z announced that his Roc Nation Company was partnering with the NFL, the rap icon explained that he still supports protesting, kneeling, and NFL player Colin Kaepernick, but he’s also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.  The Grammy winner and en…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will likely miss the rest of the preseason with an injury near the front of his left ankle.  Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he isn't sure if the injury will keep Luck out of the Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.  Indy…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has lost his grievance with the NFL over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play.  The arbitrator issued the ruling yesterday after holding a hearing last week with Brown, representatives from the league …