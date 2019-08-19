Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 19, 2019

ESPN reports that Antonio Brown left training camp again yesterday, and though Mike Mayock said it was over the receiver's anger from being denied use of his helmet, the Oakland Raiders’ general manager also issued an ultimatum to Brown. "You all know that AB is not here today, right?" Mayock told a group of beat reporters as practice began yesterday. "So, here's the bottom line: He's upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that, we appreciate that. But at this point, we've pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. "So, from our perspective, it's time for him to be all-in or all-out, OK? It has been an eventful and somewhat exhausting first Raiders camp for Brown, acquired in a March trade for a third- and a fifth-round draft pick. Because after being a mainstay during the team's offseason program, Brown began camp on the non-football injury list because of frostbite on the soles of his feet after a cryotherapy mishap in France in early July.
Rafael Ortega launched a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning to send Atlanta past the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. Ortega made the most of only his second start for Atlanta with his first career grand slam off Dustin May to erase the Braves' 3-1 deficit. Atlanta starter Max Fried lasted five innings despite yielding Cody Bellinger's three-run homer in the first. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. was removed after he stood at the plate admiring a long fly ball that did not leave the park. The 21-year-old Acuna likely would have had an easy double if he had hustled from home plate. Manager Brian Snitker followed Acuna into the tunnel for an apparent conversation during the fourth inning.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that three Huskers who have been cited on suspicion of possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia have yet to be charged in Lancaster County Court because of prosecutors’ concerns about an industrial hemp bill recently passed in the Nebraska Legislature. Maurice Washington, Myles Farmer and Jeramiah Stovall were cited in various circumstances this summer on suspicion of possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia. The three Huskers are among “many recent marijuana citations in Lancaster County that our office has not charged at this time as a result of the legal and ethical questions presented by the passage of LB 657,” Bruce Prenda, the chief deputy Lancaster County attorney, said yesterday in an email. Under the law passed in May, cannabis with a THC level under .3% is considered legal.
The Omaha World Herald has released its preseason high school football rankings. Bellevue West is ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is preseason ranked first in theirs. In Class ‘C-1’, Defending State Champion Aurora is ranked first, Pierce is third, and Columbus Lakeview comes in ninth. In Class ‘C-2’, David City Aquinas is preseason ranked first, Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur is second, Norfolk Catholic comes in third, Battle Creek is ranked fourth, Hartington Cedar Catholic is seventh, and Oakland/Craig comes in ninth. In ‘Eight-Man 1’, Class ‘D-1’ Defending State Champion Creighton is preseason ranked first, Lutheran High Northeast is second, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic comes in third, Burwell is ranked fourth, Howells/Dodge is ranked fifth, and Wakefield is eighth. In ‘Eight-Man 2’, Humphrey St. Francis is preseason ranked first, Bloomfield is sixth, and Clarkson/Leigh comes in tenth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is preseason ranked first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is sixth.
Local Schedule: Omaha Storm Chasers at New Orleans (Bsbl-6:30).
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 7 Nashville 4 (Bsbl).
INTERLEAGUE
Final N-Y Mets 11 Kansas City 5
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Seattle 7 Toronto 0
Final Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 4
Final Boston 13 Baltimore 7
Final Cleveland 8 N-Y Yankees 4
Final Minnesota 6 Texas 3
Final Houston 4 Oakland 1
Final L-A Angels 9 Chi White Sox 2
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4
Final San Diego 3 Philadelphia 2
Final Atlanta 5 L-A Dodgers 3
Final Washington 16 Milwaukee 8
Final Colorado 7 Miami 6 (10 Innings)
Final Arizona 6 San Francisco 1
Final Chi Cubs 7 Pittsburgh 1
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Connecticut 78 Dallas 68
Final Washington 107 Indiana 68
Final Las Vegas 100 Chicago 85
Final Phoenix 78 New York 72
Final Seattle 82 Minnesota 74
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
Final New Orleans 19 L.A. Chargers 17
Final Minnesota 25 Seattle 19
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Atlanta 2 Portland 0