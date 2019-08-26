Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 26, 2019

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN. LeVert was eligible for his rookie extension as a member of the NBA's draft class of 2016. His extension starts at $16.2 million in 2020-21 and escalates to $17.5 million and $18.8 million in the next two years. The deal gives LeVert security and a chance to return to free agency or negotiate an extension before his 28th birthday. The Nets now have their core of top players in LeVert, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie signed through the 2021-22 season. Despite missing 42 games with a dislocated right ankle last season, LeVert showed All-Star potential for the Nets in the franchise's run to the playoffs.
Rhonda Revelle is back as Nebraska softball coach after going on paid administrative leave in July. Athletic director Bill Moos announced Revelle's return last night. He had placed Revelle on leave while school officials looked into concerns raised by players. The nature of the concerns weren't disclosed. Revelle is entering her 28th year with the program. Her 997 career wins rank twelfth among active Division I softball coaches. Moos said he decided to bring Revelle back after reviewing the players' concerns. He said Revelle and her staff understood the seriousness of the concerns and are "committed to providing a complete and positive student-athlete experience on the field, in the classroom and in life." Revelle thanked university leadership for its support.
The Lincoln Journal Star has released its preseason high school football rankings for Classes ‘A’-‘C-2’. Bellevue West is ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is preseason ranked first in theirs. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is ranked first and Columbus Scotus comes in ninth. In Class ‘C-2’, Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur is preseason ranked first, Oakland/Craig comes in third, Norfolk Catholic is ranked fifth, Hartington Cedar Catholic is eighth, and Battle Creek comes in tenth.
97.5 KEXL has released its upcoming 2019 high school football broadcast schedule. Battle Creek will be covered in games with Shelby/Rising City and Hartington Cedar Catholic along with a contest versus Norfolk Catholic on 106 KIX. Pierce will be featured in matchups with Ord and Wayne. Osmond will be covered in games with Laurel/Concord/Coleridge and Riverside. Stanton will have contests showcased against Tekemah/Herman and Crofton. A game featuring Creighton at North Central will also be covered. Friday’s opener will have Battle Creek visiting Shelby/Rising City at 6:40. 106 KIX’s schedule will focus on City of Norfolk teams.
The Norfolk High football team gets their season underway Friday when they host Columbus at 7:00. The Panthers finished 4-5 last season and missed out on the playoffs. Norfolk returns four offensive and four defensive players with starting experience. Their schedule includes road games with Columbus, Lincoln Northeast, Bellevue West, Lincoln Pius X, and Omaha Benson. Home games include Elkhorn, Kearney, Omaha South, and Omaha Central. Friday’s game between Norfolk and Columbus can be heard on 106 KIX starting at 6:20.
The Norfolk Catholic football team starts their 2019 campaign on Friday when they host Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce at 7:00. The Knights are coming off a Class ‘C-2’ runner-up finish last season after falling to Champion Centennial 29-28 in overtime. Norfolk Catholic returns four players on the offensive side ball with starting experience and three players defensively. Norfolk Catholic is ranked third in the Omaha World Herald and fifth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class 'C-2'. Their schedule includes home games with Pierce, Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Stanton, and Ponca while visiting David City Aquinas, St. Paul, Crofton, and Battle Creek.
The Norfolk High softball team is 0-2 on the season after being swept in a home doubleheader by Omaha World Herald second ranked Lincoln Southwest last Thursday. The Lady Panthers’ road doubleheader at Grand Island on Saturday was postponed due to rain. Norfolk has 30 girls out this year on the team with 15 on the varsity roster. They have eight players returning with starting experience in Jade Koch, Skylar Hopkins, Paeton Coler, Natalia Linn, Taylor Schmidt, Sydney Rader, Brandy Unger, & Makenna Waldow. The Lady Panthers will try to improve from last year’s 20-21 record. Norfolk returns to action on Thursday when they host 1-0 Lincoln Southeast in a doubleheader.
The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is 1-3 to start the season after the opening weekend at the Southeast Community College Invitational in Beatrice. The Hawks lost 3-0 on Friday to Highland of Kansas and Barton of Kansas and then on Saturday lost to Cloud County of Kansas 3-1 before beating Southeast of Nebraska 3-0. Northeast, which hopes to return to the national tournament for the fourth consecutive year, returns eight sophomores in Caitlin Kumm, Kirstin Staab, MaKayla Davidson, Julia Eskens, Caitlin Orton, Elley Beaver, Megan Wehrbein, and Hannah Heppner from last year’s 21-15 team. The Hawks return to action on Wednesday when they visit 3-1 Central of Columbus at 7:00.
The Norfolk High volleyball team gets their season underway Thursday night when they host Lincoln Southwest at 6:30. The Lady Panthers return five players with starting experience in Anden Baumann, Jalen Hoffman, Leah Petty, Karly Kalin, and Ali Sovereign from last year’s 17-19 team. Norfolk’s home schedule includes matches with Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Northeast, Kearney, and Lincoln East. They will also host their own invitational on Saturday which includes Bennington, Columbus, Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln High, South Sioux City, and Yankton.
The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team gets their season underway on Thursday, September 3rd when they visit West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. The Lady Knights return eight players with starting experience in Carly Marshall, Anna Neuhalfen, Mary Fennessy, Lauren Beutler, Abby Miller, Taylor Kautz, Hayden Wolf, and Hannah Wilcox from last year’s 13-16 team. Norfolk Catholic’s home schedule includes matches with Pierce, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Battle Creek, Bishop Neumann, and a triangular with Boone Central/Newman Grove & Stanton.
The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team gets their season underway Thursday night when they visit Elgin Public/Pope John at 7:00. The Lady Eagles return everybody from last year’s 22-12 team with the exception of Matty Boning. The school will move up from ‘D-1’ to ‘C-2’ this year for volleyball. Lutheran High Northeast’s home schedule includes matches with Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, a triangular on October 1st with Crofton and Norfolk Catholic and the Eagle Classic on October 19th.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in golf, the Norfolk High girls competes in Fremont’s triangular with Columbus High involved at 12:00 at Fremont Golf Club and the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team entertains Nashville at 7:05.
Local Schedule: Nfk High & Columbus at Fremont Tri. At Fremont Golf Club (GG-12:00); Nashville at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: Memphis 9 Omaha Storm Chasers 2 (Bsbl).
CBS Sports Radio at Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM Mon-Fri at 6:00 PM; Sat at 4:00; & Sun at 1:00 & the home of Kansas City Royals baseball & Kansas City Chiefs football!
INTERLEAGUE
Final San Diego 3 Boston 1
Final San Francisco 5 Oakland 4
Final N-Y Yankees 5 L-A Dodgers 1
---
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Baltimore 8 Tampa Bay 3
Final Kansas City 9 Cleveland 8 (10 Innings)
Final Minnesota 7 Detroit 4
Final Chi White Sox 2 Texas 0
Final Houston 11 L-A Angels 2
Final Seattle 3 Toronto 1
---
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Miami 3 Philadelphia 2
Final Atlanta 2 N-Y Mets 1
Final Pittsburgh 9 Cincinnati 8
Final St. Louis 11 Colorado 4
Final Arizona 5 Milwaukee 2
Final Washington 7 Chi Cubs 5 (11 Innings)
---
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Washington 101 New York 72
Final Atlanta 77 Dallas 73
Final Los Angeles 84 Connecticut 72
Final Chicago 94 Phoenix 86
Final Minnesota 98 Las Vegas 77
Final Indiana 63 Seattle 54
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
Final Pittsburgh 18 Tennessee 6
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Columbus 3 Cincinnati 1
Final FC Dallas 5 Houston 1
Final tie LA Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 3